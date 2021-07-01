Pictured: Goats and sheep graze and browse as part of a prescribed program to reduce fire risk as part of the Community Supported Grazing Program of the Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council on Friday, June 25, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Friday, June 25, about 50 people gathered at the hilltop Ojai Retreat property for a demonstration of the new Community Supported Grazing Program being implemented by the Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council (OVFSC) on various pilot sites in the Ojai Valley with plans to expand the program.

Chris Danch, executive director of the OVFSC, introduced the grazing program and its partners, Shepherdess Land and Livestock Co. and Ventura Brush Goats.

On a south-facing slope looking out over a herd of goats and sheep grazing as the sun set, Brittany “Cole” Bush, president of Shepherdess Land and Livestock Co., explained that the prescribed program uses sheep and goats to graze the understory of a particular, designated area in a way that is “mindful of the ecology” of the area. She said they are using a “mosaic approach” in grazing small areas that will “allow wild habitat to still exist.”

Bush previously served as project manager for the Star Creek Land Stewards, a contract grazing company based in the Central Valley. In that role she was responsible for grazing programs on over 2,000 acres of private and public lands designed to manage vegetation, fire fuel load, invasive species and biological enhancement. The programs involved over 2,400 head of sheep and goats.

The “grand vision” for the Ojai Valley, as Bush called it, will be achieved by “painting a palette on the land with animals” to create combined acres spreading to areas that are more fire safe, building resilience across the community.

Michael Leicht, owner of Ventura Brush Goats, described how grazing reduces the understory to reduce overall fire danger by preventing “ember cast,” the process by which lightweight fire fuel that is ablaze becomes airborne and can cause the fire to spread to nearby areas.

He said it makes sense that some associate grazing with ecosystem destruction, particularly in light of the impact of large-scale commercial grazing by sizable herds (such as cows).

Bush, however, explained that cows and sheep are grazers, while goats are browsers. Similar to deer, goats eat a little bit of everything, moving fairly quickly, taking leaves, bark and new, green stems. Grazers, by contrast, bite at vegetation at or near ground level.

Together the herd of sheep and goats “lift the fuel ladder,” so that a fire won’t have the ability to move up and to another area.

Bush said the herd spends about 24 hours on one acre, no more than 36 hours. It’s a method that has a “heavy impact” over a short duration over the long term. Right now the program is using about 250 animals and will clear about two acres a day.

In another area the herd is assisting with land restoration of a vernal pool and helping to rid areas of invasive grasses that crowd out natives.

One goal of the Community Supported Grazing Program, Bush explained, is to ensure that everyone in the community receives the fire safety benefits of the program. By ensuring that all property owners have economic access to the program, it will help ensure the effectiveness of the grazing to have contiguous acres be treated by the herd.

A shepherd and a protection dog stay with the herd overnight. Leicht said they’ve only had one incident with a mountain lion.

Leicht described grazing as a “science” that they are always learning from. The animals weave back and forth up and down the hill, creating “contoured trails” that spread water flow via “buckets” created by hooves that will slow and sink water during rain events and flooding.

The program will be seeking additional funding later in the year and community members were asked to sign up to stay informed to help spread the word about the program and future events.

Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council, Community Supported Grazing Program: firesafeojai.org/project/community-supported-grazing-program.