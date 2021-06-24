Pictured: Gerald Richardson III (center) with Dr. Julius Sokenu (left), president of Moorpark College and Dr. Greg Gillespie, (right) chancellor of Ventura County Community College District at the commencement ceremony for Moorpark College on May 20, 2021. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

This fall, Gerald Richardson III will be attending Stanford University. The school hasn’t released the total number of applicants and accepted students yet, but traditionally it only admits around 3.3-5% of applicants. For the class of 2023, the prestigious school received over 40,000 applicants and accepted 1,357.

Richardson is also among a group of 72 students, from a national pool of 1,300, who is receiving the prestigious scholarship award from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation that will provide him with $40,000 a year for tuition, for up to three years, as well as advising and other support. “Euphoric is too small of a word to express my complete gratitude and appreciation for being selected as the recipient of such a prestigious national scholarship,” said Richardson.

In addition to his 4.0 GPA while obtaining five associate degrees from Moorpark and Oxnard Colleges, including a double major of Pre-Law Political Science and Sociology, he founded the nonprofit Brilliant Minds Youth Foundation (BMYF) to support Black students; served on the Black Students Union and as legislative affairs director for the Student Senate of the California Community Colleges; and has been recognized for his lobbying for equity, basic needs and COVID-19 relief for students in the state legislature.

The award “is also very humbling and it totally motivates me to do more and achieve more,” he said, emphasizing the vital support he received from his professors, Dr. Jeremy Kaye of Moorpark College, and Dr. Arion Melidonis and Dolores Ortiz of Oxnard College. He said college presidents Luis Sanchez (Oxnard) and Dr. Julius Sokenu (Moorpark) were also key in helping him receive the award and be accepted to Stanford. “They believed in me, supported me, and empowered me along my educational journey. They were life changing because in addition to affirming in me that I belonged, I was made to feel like I could thrive.”

“My favorite memories growing up were trick-or-treating in Three Springs and taking the summer beach bus down to Zuma. However, something I could never reconcile were the drastic disparities that became apparent as I navigated between two worlds,” remembered Richardson. He credits the “impossible to ignore . . . inequities” he witnessed between communities in Westlake Village and “the homelessness epidemic happening just 30 miles away” in Los Angeles with compelling him to decide “early on to be an agent of change.”

He was aware that he was attending “suburban schools that were predominantly white because my parents’ desire was for me to be educated at ‘safe schools’ with an abundance of funding, rigorous course offerings and wide ranging opportunities.” He understood that “attending the ‘better schools’ is tied into the zip code that you live in, which is further tied into your social-economic status and income. These schools did not value me and actually did more harm to me than good.” He was “ridiculed, ignored and constantly devalued” in the classrooms of these schools. “I was relentlessly racially bullied and retaliated against and ostracized when these multi-incidents were reported.”

But incredibly he credits those “experiences of injustice” as “crucial transformative experiences that led me to find my passion and my purpose in life.”

While attending Oxnard and Moorpark colleges he “learned to not limit nor negotiate with myself. Oftentimes we let others box us into the small confines of their imagination and I believe we have to break through that box. To permeate spaces not designed for us. That it was (is) incumbent on me to take risks and push myself.”

As for plans after Stanford, Richardson said he will get his law degree and earn a doctorate in public policy. “From there I plan to found a pro bono law firm to protect the rights of those made vulnerable by society inequity. Serving as lead counsel, I look forward to arguing Supreme Court cases and setting powerful legal precedent.” He sees himself, after gaining trial experience, as working in public policy on a gamut of issues including criminal justice reform, voting rights, educational justice, racial justice, housing justice, and gender, sexuality, and identity rights among many others.

When asked if there was anything he hadn’t been asked about that was important for people to know he said “to let other youth know that they are so much greater than what some in our society try to label them as. Know that there is always a way . . . We are the future. More important than that, though, is to never ever give up on yourself and forever pursue your dreams, your passion.”

His achievements and aspirations are clearly the embodiment of his mantra, “You define what is possible.”

Brilliant Mind Youth Foundation, www.bmyf.org