by David Goldstein, Ventura County PWA, IWMD

Some people love the convenience of their garbage disposals so much, they would rather risk the occasional inconvenience of a sink clog than deal with the odor of leftovers filling their kitchen trash container. If materials washed down sinks are small enough, and if homeowners run their faucets and keep the disposal motor running long enough, clogs are rare, according to Bob Vila, whose helpful website, at BobVila.com, also has tips for unclogging drains.

The first thing Vila suggests for unclogging a kitchen sink drain is to turn off the breaker controlling the disposal. As he notes, “A successful home repair will never be remembered as much as a trip to the emergency room.” Most clogs can be removed, he notes, with only the simplest of tools: a, plunger, baking soda, vinegar, pliers and a flashlight.

Garbage disposals offer neat and convenient disposal, but is your sink an environmentally responsible place for managing food waste? Joe Dillon, a spokesperson for InSinkErator, speaking to an Associated Press reporter in a 2019 article on the subject (“Is your kitchen-sink disposal environmentally friendly?”, by Katherine Roth, March 20, 2019), argued his company’s product provides environmental benefits. Indeed, keeping food out of landfills avoids the generation of methane, and some wastewater treatment plants recover energy from organic material.

As noted in the AP article, however, the environmental consequences of in-sink disposal are highly dependent on local conditions. In Ventura County, those conditions raise concerns about garbage disposals.

Water required to transport food through sewers makes this form of disposal environmentally costly in dry areas like Ventura County. Also, there are no composting facilities for biosolids in Ventura County, so long-distance trucking is needed both to send the biosolids from local wastewater treatment plants to compost sites and again to distribute the resulting compost to users, which are usually farms growing non-food crops. Moreover, some local wastewater treatment facilities have found it too expensive to send biosolids to distant compost facilities and instead send their sludge to landfills.

Phil Archer, lead wastewater operator at the Ventura Water Reclamation Facility, explained another problem with handling food scraps locally through garbage disposals. “The microorganisms we use for biological treatment of our wastewater are adjusted to an expected level of organic material in the water. If a lot of people, or even if just one large generator, started dumping a lot more organic material down the sewer, we would get out of balance. At some point, the space we have available for adding microorganisms would not be enough.”

Gina Dorrington, assistant general manager of operations at Ventura Water, explained another challenge with material capable of becoming septic. Without sufficient water flow through pipes, organic material can get stuck in pipes and rot. Hydrogen sulfide toxicity can build up in pipes or upset the microorganism balance at the reclamation facility.

Businesses and public recycling coordinators are developing options for food waste composting in Ventura County. Within the next few years, the county and local cities will implement programs in compliance with state mandates requiring diversion of food waste and other organics from landfills. The first facility likely to be available for this purpose will be at the Limoneira Farm, on a site operated by Agromin. When it opens, residents served by haulers using the site will likely be asked to place food scraps in their curbside yard waste containers. Perhaps at some point in the following few years, another facility could open, enabling residents of other areas to keep food scraps mixed in their garbage, to be sorted out mechanically prior to composting.

Of course, “reduce” and “reuse” come before “recycle” on the waste management hierarchy, so the highest priority for recycling coordinators is to help people avoid food waste in the first place. Donation of surplus food for human consumption, making food waste into animal feed, backyard composting initiatives, school garden development and other options top the list. Currently, businesses and schools in some parts of Ventura County can also make arrangements with their refuse hauler for separate collection of their food scraps for composting at out-of-county facilities.

David Goldstein, Environmental Analyst with Ventura County Public Works, may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.