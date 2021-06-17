by David Goldstein, VCPWA, IWMD

The acronym “PASS” tells people how to operate a fire extinguisher. Safety trainers use it to remind students of the following four steps:

Pull and twist the pin holding the lever in place Aim at the base of the fire Squeeze the lever Sweep the nozzle side to side

When buying, maintaining and eventually discarding a fire extinguisher, another acronym could be “PICK.” This stands for the following four steps:

Purchase a high-quality extinguisher Inspect it regularly to ensure it is fully charged Charge it if it is rechargeable Keep it out of both curbside recycling and garbage curbside carts when you are done with it

Most people purchase fire extinguishers at home improvement stores for only about $35, and even these can be recharged, according to Colin Morrison, owner of Conejo Simi Fire Protection, a company providing fire extinguisher inspection, maintenance and recharging service. However, he notes these inexpensive fire extinguishers are generally regarded as “disposable” because recharging costs around $25, and extinguishers with plastic nozzles sometimes leak after being recharged. Instead, he advises, if someone wants to reduce waste, they should buy a better extinguisher, usually in the range of $70, from a professional fire service company. These extinguishers, usually with metal rather than plastic heads, are also more reliable in an emergency, and the reason for this reliability takes us to the second letter of the PICK acronym. Inspecting a fire extinguisher primarily involves ensuring the pin is still in place and checking the gauge to ensure the indicator needle points to the right, generally in a green section of the panel. Cheaply made fire extinguishers could appear to be fully charged, but in fact, their indicator needle could be stuck. Rarely, but also possible, the top layer of the powder inside a fire extinguisher could clump, which may result in a blockage of the nozzle during operations, according to Morrison. Captain Brian McGrath, Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer, notes that the potential problem of clumping powder is not confined to just low-quality extinguishers, so he recommends shaking extinguishers quarterly.

Higher-quality extinguishers are seldom purchased for home use, but they are universally used at locations such as businesses, schools, and churches. California law requires inspections of extinguishers at these locations every year, and every six years extinguishers in these locations must be emptied and disassembled for inspection. Every 12 years, extinguishers at these locations must be refilled and pressure tested. Most high-quality extinguishers are recharged rather than discarded.

This recharging of high-quality fire extinguishers explains the third letter of the PICK acronym, representing “charge.” The purchase price is higher, but recharging, rather than discarding, eventually recovers the cost. Recharging service is available from fire service companies; there are several in Ventura County, and they can be found through an Internet search. Local fire stations do not provide recharge service.

Keeping extinguishers out of curbside carts is the final part of the “PICK” acronym. If still charged, extinguishers crushed by compactors typical in the solid waste industry pose dangers to refuse collectors, sorters and other solid waste workers. Even if discharged, empty extinguishers pose a danger to curbside recycling systems. At Gold Coast Recycling and Transfer Station in Ventura, the first step in the sorting process involves pickers who try to remove items potentially damaging to the rotating disc screens of the second step, but sorters are not perfect; some pieces of metal get past them and can lodge between the discs, potentially damaging equipment and requiring sorting lines to stop for repairs.

Instead, bring charged extinguishers to household hazardous waste collection events or fire extinguisher service companies. You can bring only fully discharged extinguishers to a scrap metal recycling center.

David Goldstein, Environmental Resource Analyst with Ventura County Public Works Agency, may be reached at (805) 658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.