Pictured: Smoke from the Casitas Fire looking west from Hwy 150 on Monday, June 14, 5 p.m. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Most recent updates will be at top of page.

“No forward progress” – Hwy 150 Open | 7:00 p.m.

Captain Brian McGrath with Ventura County Fire reported “We have lines around most of the fire” and expect no forward progress moving into the evening if conditions remain as is.

Officials reported that highway 150 is to be reopened.

Evacuation in effect | 6:30 p.m.

The Casitas Fire is now at approximately 188 acres in the foothill area north of Lake Casitas and north of Highway 150 (also known as Casitas Pass Road). Multiple crews form several jurisdictions are responding aggressively to the fire that was reported just after 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

At least three structures are threatened by officials stated they are “defensible.”

Evacuations are ordered for the following area: Santa Ana Creek and Cooper Canyon area north of Casitas Pass and Baldwin Road, west of of Ranch Road.

Helicopters are providing air support.

As of 6:18 p.m. Highway 150 is closed. Residents can pass with proof of address.

Live incident map and more information being posted at www.vcemergency.com.