AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE
Some entertainment continues to be virtual, but more and more live events are coming back. Things can change, however, so be sure to confirm with the venue. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
PICTURED: Music is alive and well in Ventura County this week and weekend! Catch local favorite Teresa Russell at several venues: Crown and Anchor (June 1, 5-8), Copa Cubana (June 3, 7-10 p.m.), Mrs. Olsen’s Coffee Hut (July 4, 12-3:30 p.m.), and Surfside Seafood (July 7, 5-8 p.m.).
WEDNESDAY, 6/30
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
Other
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, 7/1
Live Music
Constitution Park: Camarillo Community Band, 7 p.m.
Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m. ★
Grapes and Hops: Davey Miller and friends, 7 p.m.
Leashless Brewing (TBA): Live music, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
Lucky Fools Pub: Natalie Wattre, 7-10 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): RJ Mischo, 6 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Live reggae, 6-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Andy D, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: DJ Demers, 7 p.m.
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, 7/2
Live Music
1901 Speakeasy: The Coconuts, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Bonfire and Black Sabbatha (AC/DC, Black Sabbath tributes), 6 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Live music, 6 p.m.
The Deer Lodge: Char-Man with Sweet Reaper, 7-11 p.m. ★
Enegren Brewing: Vanise Terry and Jon Francis, 6-9 p.m.
The Greek at the Harbor: Johnny Young, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Aloha Fridays with Jason Ho, 5:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Live music (TBA), 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Lucky Fools Pub: Morrison Drive, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Raven Tavern: Katie Shorey’s Stevie Nicks Tribute, 8-11 p.m. ★
RELM Bistro: Scott Rusch, 5:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza: Mighty Cash Cats and Linda Ronstadt Experience, 8 p.m. ★
Sans Souci: Sick Boy and Social Distortion, 9:30 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Jazz Club: Bob Sheppard Quartet, 8-11 p.m.
Winchester’s: Mid Life Crisis, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: DJ Demers, 7 p.m.
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Ventura Harbor Village: Friday Nite Seaside DJ sets, 5-7 p.m.
Online
VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival brings video performances and talks with the artists every Friday at 11 a.m. during its VMF Digital Festival venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/
SATURDAY, 7/3
Live Music
1901 Speakeasy: Doc and Mark McKinney, 6:30 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Caught Red Handed, 4-8:45 p.m.
The Canyon: Yachty by Nature, 6 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Teresa Russell, 7-10 p.m. ★
Grapes and Hops: Toni Jannotta, Tom Collins, Tom Etchart, 2 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Matt Relis from Blown Over, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Lookout: Dave Parsonage, 3-6 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum and Tony Campodonico, 6:30 p.m.
Nordhoff High School: Ojai Band, 6 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Gary Myrick with Bernie Larsen, 7-8:30 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Vinyl Gypsies, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Jazz Club: Mahesh Belisario Quartet, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Village: Steel Drum Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
Comedy
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: DJ Demers, 7 p.m.
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Online
Ojai Underground Exchange: Gary Myrick with Bernie Larsen, broadcast live 7-8:30 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events
Other
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
SUNDAY, 7/4
Live Music
Conejo Community Park: Angel City Dixieland Band, 5 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Live music (TBA), 2-4 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut: Teresa Russell and Stephen Geyer, 12-3:30 p.m. ★
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio with House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Littlefish, 4 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sound Effect, 2-5 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: 805AllStarz, 1:30-4 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Village: Summer Sundays Live, 1-4 p.m.
Winchester’s: Bob Bishop Trio, 3-6 p.m
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 7/5
Other
The Lookout: Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
TUESDAY, 7/6
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m.
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Other
The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 7/7
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m. ★
Tony’s Pizzaria: Erin Mihalka, 6 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.