Some entertainment continues to be virtual, but more and more live events are coming back. Things can change, however, so be sure to confirm with the venue. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Music is alive and well in Ventura County this week and weekend! Catch local favorite Teresa Russell at several venues: Crown and Anchor (June 1, 5-8), Copa Cubana (June 3, 7-10 p.m.), Mrs. Olsen’s Coffee Hut (July 4, 12-3:30 p.m.), and Surfside Seafood (July 7, 5-8 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY, 6/30

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Other

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, 7/1

Live Music

Constitution Park: Camarillo Community Band, 7 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Davey Miller and friends, 7 p.m.

Leashless Brewing (TBA): Live music, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Lucky Fools Pub: Natalie Wattre, 7-10 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Donlon St.): RJ Mischo, 6 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Live reggae, 6-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Andy D, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: DJ Demers, 7 p.m.

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, 7/2

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: The Coconuts, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Bonfire and Black Sabbatha (AC/DC, Black Sabbath tributes), 6 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Live music, 6 p.m.

The Deer Lodge: Char-Man with Sweet Reaper, 7-11 p.m. ★

Enegren Brewing: Vanise Terry and Jon Francis, 6-9 p.m.

The Greek at the Harbor: Johnny Young, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Aloha Fridays with Jason Ho, 5:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Live music (TBA), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Lucky Fools Pub: Morrison Drive, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Raven Tavern: Katie Shorey’s Stevie Nicks Tribute, 8-11 p.m. ★

RELM Bistro: Scott Rusch, 5:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza: Mighty Cash Cats and Linda Ronstadt Experience, 8 p.m. ★

Sans Souci: Sick Boy and Social Distortion, 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Jazz Club: Bob Sheppard Quartet, 8-11 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mid Life Crisis, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: DJ Demers, 7 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Ventura Harbor Village: Friday Nite Seaside DJ sets, 5-7 p.m.

Online

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival brings video performances and talks with the artists every Friday at 11 a.m. during its VMF Digital Festival venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

SATURDAY, 7/3

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Doc and Mark McKinney, 6:30 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Caught Red Handed, 4-8:45 p.m.

The Canyon: Yachty by Nature, 6 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Teresa Russell, 7-10 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: Toni Jannotta, Tom Collins, Tom Etchart, 2 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Matt Relis from Blown Over, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Lookout: Dave Parsonage, 3-6 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum and Tony Campodonico, 6:30 p.m.

Nordhoff High School: Ojai Band, 6 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Gary Myrick with Bernie Larsen, 7-8:30 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Vinyl Gypsies, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Jazz Club: Mahesh Belisario Quartet, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Steel Drum Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: DJ Demers, 7 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Gary Myrick with Bernie Larsen, broadcast live 7-8:30 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

Other

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

SUNDAY, 7/4

Live Music

Conejo Community Park: Angel City Dixieland Band, 5 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Live music (TBA), 2-4 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut: Teresa Russell and Stephen Geyer, 12-3:30 p.m. ★

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio with House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Littlefish, 4 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Sound Effect, 2-5 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: 805AllStarz, 1:30-4 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Summer Sundays Live, 1-4 p.m.

Winchester’s: Bob Bishop Trio, 3-6 p.m

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 7/5

Other

The Lookout: Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

TUESDAY, 7/6

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m.

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Other

The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 7/7

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m. ★

Tony’s Pizzaria: Erin Mihalka, 6 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.