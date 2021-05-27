by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Ventura County’s unique style gets amplified with summer. The weather, the sun, the surf and skating. To the non-skate set it seems like the world of kids on boards dodging pedestrians (and sometimes the cops) is way too sketchy. But for those who are working to make ollies, flip tricks, and land the perfect nollie, it’s a way of life.

“No Skateboarding Allowed” signs are still prominent in many public spaces, but over the past several decades local governments (frequently compelled by families organizing and forcing the issue) have realized the value of this physical sport both as a healthy activity for kids (ok, some adults skate, too) and an economic driver for tourism and retail.

Ventura County is home to many skateparks and skate shops. The pandemic saw a movement started by Ventura-based Serio Skateshop to have skateboarding named an essential mode of transportation so that shops could remain open. The effort mirrored the long-fought battle that brought the iconic “Skateboarding is not a crime” bumper stickers onto suburban vehicles across California. Even so, the Skateboarding is Essential movement didn’t gain much traction: Serio was forced to close it’s shop, moving to all online.

Skateboarding, nevertheless, remains a Ventura County staple. Here’s a quick grind of skate parks in the area.

Skate Parks

HOBERT SKATE PARK | 9404-9498 Telegraph Road, Ventura

This small skatepark is great for groms figuring out the physics involved in carving up a park.

POINDEXTER SKATE PARK | 500 Poindexter Ave., Moorpark

8,000 square feet of mini ramps, decks and all manner of shapes for transitioning between moves and tricks.

OJAI SKATE PARK | E. Main St./ Highway 150

This park in downtown Ojai boasts 12,500 square feet of concrete to ride on, including a pool. It’s open 365 days of the year until 10 p.m. Equipped with lights, enthusiasts can ride in the cool of the evening on hot summer days.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE SKATE PARK | 31107 Thousand Oaks Blvd.

This park has a large bowl and gets plenty of use. One of the few skate parks to allow foot-powered scooters and even those in wheelchairs to cruise the ramps. Closes at dusk.

FILLMORE SKATE PARK | 101 C St., Fillmore (northeast corner of Two Rivers Park)

This park provides a great place to learn or to challenge experienced riders. Plenty of parking.

PIRU SKATE PARK | 510 Main St., Piru

This park offers 10,000 square feet of concrete and includes unique features like a railroad bridge, plenty of stairs for jumping and handrails for grinding, along with the pool.

SANTA PAULA SKATE PARK | S. 10th St., Santa Paula

A popular park with some great verts for drop ins.

Gear to get skating

SERIO SKATE SHOP | Online only

Previously the storefront was on Main St. in downtown Ventura, but today you’ll find t-shirts, decks, griptape, stickers and more online at www.sk8serio.com.

FIVE POINTS SKATE/SNOWBOARDS Five | 2787 E. Main St., Ventura

This locally owned and operated shop has a strong following and sells various brands, offering everything needed for the grom or the old school rider. five-points-skate-snowboards.business.site.

REVOLUATION BOARD COMPANY SURF AND SKATE | 819 E. Thompson, Ventura and 2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo

First opened in 1996, this shop is going strong. www.revosurf.com.

ICON | 2501 Saviers Rd., Oxnard

A well stocked store for gear and skate apparel, including shoes, hats and shirts. 805-240-0771.

AVE SKATE SHOP | 530 Moorpark Ave., Moorpark

A local shop with a local team. Full range of gear and apparel. Look for it at the Moorpark Skate Park. www.instagram.com/aveskateshop/.

MOMENTUM RIDE SHOP | 461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme



A home-grown shop with surfing and skating award cred. momentumrideshop.com.

RAPID SKATEBOARDING | 1784 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley

Skating. Simple, with style. rapidskateboarding.com.