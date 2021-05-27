Pictured: Kole Berg at Sapwi Bike Park, Thousand Oaks. Photo by Erik Winkler.

A neighborhood park is more than a green space. It’s a meeting place, a spot to sit under a shady tree, a location for a birthday party or family reunion, and an area where kids of all ages can climb, slide, crawl and jump. Many parks provide a connection to the natural landscape around us.

Ventura County is home to some fabulous parks that are open and ready for summer explorations. Here is a spotlight list of just a few of the public parks across the county. Get out and find your favorite spot.

Camarillo

Freedom Park | 480 Skyway Drive

Check your bike’s tire pressure and load up the bike rack. Grab your hockey bag, because this park has it all: a BMX dirt track with jumps and a skate hockey arena. If that’s not enough, it also has the more standard amenities of baseball diamonds and horseshoe pits.

Heritage Valley – Santa Paula/Fillmore/Piru

Steckel Park | 8080 Mistletoe Road, Santa Paula

A county park that’s on the smaller side, but has lots to recommend it. The large, sprawling oak trees are as pretty as they are shady, although there’s an open patch of grass near the pavilion that offers plenty of sunlight if you crave it. Follow a short winding path through the vegetation down to Santa Paula Creek, or have lunch at a picnic table. The big draw here: an aviary, where doves, cockatiels, love birds, a cockatoo and more can be viewed. There are some peacocks in cages, but don’t be surprised if you see a few running around wild, too.

Two Rivers Park | 1110 River St., Fillmore



A park with wide open spaces under a wide open sky. Play structures, ball fields and a skate park make this park a perfect place for many uses. Ideal for kite flying!

Warring Park | 802 Orchard Road, Piru

Historical accounts say that in 1769 priests with Gaspar de Portolá came to a village of a tribe of Chumash people living at this spot. The park is a California Historical Landmark. Today, the park, along Piru Creek, has a baseball diamond, barbecue pits, plenty of shade trees and some fun playground structures.

Moorpark

Campus Canyon | 6564 Collins Drive



This is a somewhat secluded neighborhood park tucked up against the Moorpark College Campus and America’s Teaching Zoo. Wide-open grass fields and challenging play structures with large trees and ample parking combine to make a fun park day. Check the zoo’s schedule for a visit to the animals!

Ojai

Libbey Park | 210 S. Signal St.

Take a break in the heart of Ojai from the bustle of wine tasting and bohemian-chic shopping and let the kids get their wiggles out at this park nestled among the oaks. The play structures are fun and challenging even for teens, with meandering paths that connect to the Ojai Valley Trail.

Oxnard

Oxnard State Beach and Oxnard Beach Park | 1601 Harbor Blvd.

Plenty of parking, easy access to park and beach. Lots of grass. But it all pales in comparison to the pirate-themed playground, complete with two ships and a friendly sea serpent that kids of all ages love to climb on. Ahoy maties!

Plaza Park | 500 S. C St.

In the heart of downtown Oxnard, this historic park remains a key gathering place for family and community celebrations and events. A great people-watching and picnic spot with grass and benches to enjoy the day.

Southwest Community Park | 2500 W. Fifth St.

A wide-open community park with a large, modern play structure in the middle of several picnic and barbecue spots. Bring your mitt, bat or soccer ball.

Simi Valley

Corriganville Park | 7001 Smith Road

This park offers four trail loops winding through oak glens and among rocky canyons. A wildlife corridor path and interpretive trail developed by a local Boy Scout troop offer great places to exercise, breathe and get moving. The site of Old West films from the past, you can picture stagecoaches and horses galloping along the wide paths.

Mayfair Park | 2550 Caldwell St.



Yes, it can get hot in Simi Valley, but this tree-filled park offers some cool spots to sit, lay on a picnic blanket or climb on dinosaur bones. The dino-themed playground areas are a big hit with kids.

Thousand Oaks

Conejo Creek North Park | 1379 E. Janss Road

This well-maintained park space has multiple play structure areas, several water features and a natural creek area for kids and adults to explore.

Old Meadows Park | 1600 Marview Drive

Surrounded by glorious oaks and featuring a wide, grassy area, this is a beautiful park for running around, soccer and picnics. What makes Old Meadows really special, however, is its Dreamcatcher Playground.

Completed in August 2017, it was designed as a disability-sensitive and interactive play area for stimulating the senses. An elevated sand table, miniature village, backhoe digger, human-scale vertical xylophone and more allow kids of all ages and abilities to explore to their heart’s content. A woodland-themed area features adorable toadstools to climb on, too. This spot gets hot in the summer months, but shade canopies overhead help kiddos keep their cool.

Sapwi Trails Community Park | 2100 Scenicpark St.



Grab your helmet, because the jumps at Sapwi Trails are big! This bike park opened in 2018 and is a popular spot for enthusiasts. Those not quite up for the track will enjoy watching riders of all ages or you can bring your discs (sometimes called Frisbees) to take on the disc golf course. The park also features natural habitat restoration sites, so it’s important to adhere to all postings about off-limits areas while you’re exploring the trails.

Ventura

Arroyo Verde Park | 5000 Foothill Road (corner of Foothill and Day roads)

This popular city park is recovering well from the Thomas Fire. Construction is underway for the new inclusive playground area that will be open this fall. The park offers 132 acres tucked into a canyon providing great hillside access with hiking trails and the all-important green grass for picnicking, napping or a game of Frisbee. In the morning, dog owners gather to let their pooches off leash for exercise and socialization.

Kellogg Park | At Kellogg St. and N. Ventura Ave.

Kellogg Park provides fun and modern play structures for adventurous and curious kids, with a small amphitheatre and pathways to explore in West Ventura. This new community treasure has quickly become a popular play and gathering spot for the Westside.

Marina Park | 2950 Pierpont Blvd.

Taking the park to the beach. This 12-acre spot provides park play on the sand with a pirate ship, zip line and swings with an ocean view. The jetties are good for tidepooling.