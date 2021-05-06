Pictured: Main Street in Ventura has been closed to vehicles allowing restaurants to have outdoor dining areas and pedestrians to walk with more space. April 28, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

Ventura County is in the Orange Tier. This means that most everything is open, with various restrictions. Everyone is expected to wear masks inside and social distance. Those fully vaccinated can take their masks off outside.

Recreation centers, including amusement parks and indoor activities, can open. Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park in Ventura, reopened on April 15 with a reduced capacity for social distancing and increased cleaning measures.

Bars that don’t serve food can open outdoors, and bowling alleys can operate as well.

Schools are back in session, on campus for the most part. Some are still offering distance learning options. Plans for next fall look more like normal over all.

On Monday, May 3, Ventura County reported 76 new cases over the weekend, and on April 30, 20 new cases were reported. By the end of April the county reported that the death of a 40-year-old woman was related to COVID-19. There were just 13 people in area hospitals being treated for COVID symptoms and two requiring treatment in intensive care units.

While the number of new cases is very low, the virus is still something everyone is contending with in daily life. Vaccination is the main solution available and Ventura County is reporting that 60.7% of residents in the county have received one dose of the vaccine. Compared to the state rate of about 19%, the county is vaccinating the local population at a much higher rate.

Testing

Coronavirus testing is still encouraged. No symptoms are needed to get tested. Locations and times vary across the county. All testing is free. Appointments are available but walk-ins are welcomed as well.

State testing locations in Fillmore, Newbury Park, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks require appointments. Call 1-888-634-1123 or register online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting.

No appointment needed for vaccination

Today, every person age 16 and over is eligible to be vaccinated in Ventura County. Note that only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and 17. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines received emergency use authorization for those 18 and up. Last week the county announced that no appointment is needed at many of the vaccination sites around the county. ALL VACCINES ARE FREE.

You can still make an appoint online at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.

No appointment needed vaccination locations:

Pfizer vaccine available at:

Thousand Oaks | Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Ventura | Ventura County Fairgrounds, Anacapa Hall, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Santa Paula | Kmart Building, 895 Faulkner Road Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Moderna vaccine available at:

Oxnard | Babies R Us Building, 2340 N. Rose Ave. | Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Simi Valley | Sierra Vista Family Medical Clinic , 1227 E. Los Angeles Ave. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10; Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12.



South Oxnard | Tent in Parking lot at 2500 South C St. Monday-Wednesday 10:00am-4:00pm

Camarillo | Ventura County Office of Education, 5100 Adolfo Road Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine available at:

Clinics open through May 16:

Camarillo | Ventura County Office of Education, 5100 Adolfo Road

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



South Oxnard | Tent in Parking lot at 2500 South C St. Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Piru | Warring Park , 802 Orchard Road ONLY on Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Pfizer Second dose walk-up clinic