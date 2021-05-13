by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

I was sitting in a cigar shop the other day, enjoying a stogie with a buddy I had not seen in over a year, when he looked at me and asked, “What the hell is a Republican today?”

Having been a former GOP member myself from 1999 to 2002 and labeling myself a libertarian conservative most of my life, I really couldn’t tell him what a Republican is today. I just know I’m not it at all.

Is it a member of a group of rioters led by a man in a bear suit who lives at home with his mother? Is it what Bill Maher once said, “old white men taking care of my money?” Or is it some balance of both? Recently Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney have been facing backlash for holding the line against the banned-from-social media and former President Donald Trump, causing a series of hot mic drops and corporate booing. Yet in a conservative world with no balanced common sense, the country doesn’t look to have another voice in the Congress unless it wears a bear outfit.

Right now, Cheney is at war with her own party. On May 5 she tweeted: “History is watching us. We must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution or join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have.”

This set off the degenerates of the party, and they are looking to remove her from any form of power, including a May 2021 conference where she would be the third-highest-ranking GOP member. Remember, this is the daughter of maybe the most powerful republican of our modern era, former Vice President Dick Cheney. To think she could be removed from a seat at the table because she believes what every state also does, that Joe Biden won the election fairly, shows how far the party has dropped.

Sadly, the GOP is now a party of violent, anti-voting-law-creating, gun-loving, conspiracy-theory nuts, hellbent on being cruel to transgender people, minority races and millennial and Gen Z “snowflakes.” Recently, the GOP had Rep. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is Black, speak after Biden’s address to the nation. He said America isn’t racist, and while America isn’t racist, it’s not entirely not racist. The talking points of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, two very privileged white males on Fox News, seem to be the official talking points of the new unhinged GOP. This is the party that has lost the war on abortion, gay marriage, gun rights and the nuclear family. Now they might prop up Caitlyn Jenner for governor of California, while systematically denying transgender people the respect they ask in pronoun assessment. And the reason the GOP lost everything is because they listened to Hannity and Carlson. And now the next wave is Ben Shapiro and Michael Knowles from Daily Wire. These people want ratings. To those still in the GOP, in the words of Malcom X, “You’ve been had! Ya been took! Ya been hoodwinked! Bamboozled!”

Conservatism has become angry, like an impotent Clint Eastwood movie character, upset that the world grew up without their permission. To think that characters like Carlson and Shapiro are upset Derek Chauvin is going to jail after being found guilty of murdering George Floyd is downright wrong and insincere. There’s no way they watched that video and saw Chauvin as the man in the right unless they are clearly racist (which I don’t believe) or just fighting for noise in the YouTube and 24/7 news cycle vacuum.

Conservatism and the GOP have become the party of “whiteness.” It’s no longer a party with any ideals. It simply wants white people mad and hopes that its 75 million members will one day be enough to take back the presidency.

Not everyone is doing this. Conservatives George Will, Michael Medved and Mitt Romney are trying to be the practical people. But with George Will leaving the GOP, Medved being fired from Salem Radio for not signing a Trump loyalty contract, and Mitt Romney being booed by Mormons in Utah recently, only to remind them he was their GOP nominee in 2012, the party looks bleak, sad and scary.

So what the hell is a Republican today? Hell if I know.