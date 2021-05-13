A design made by Salma Galvan of Pacifica High School in Oxnard was selected for a flyer used to promote a vaccine clinic to take place at the school on Saturday, May 15. Galvan is a student of Gabriel A. Valdez, who teaches applied medical English at Pacific High School’s Health Science Academy.

The academy partnered with Ventura County Public Health to offer the clinic.

“Over the past few weeks, students at the Academy have been studying COVID-19 and vaccines and have developed educational materials — like this creative flyer! — to share information with their peers and promote the upcoming vaccine clinic,” officials stated on the County of Ventura Facebook page. “Thanks for your work PHS Health Science Academy and special credit to Salma Galvan, PHS student, for developing the flyer artwork!”

The vaccine clinic takes place on Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Pacifica High School gym. First ad second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to everyone aged 16 and up; IDs will be required.

Pacifica High School, 600 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, www.pacificahigh.us.

— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer