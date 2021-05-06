Pictured: Mary Haffner. Photo submitted.

by Jeffery L. Hayden

Mary Haffner is a strong, determined, assertive advocate for those with serious mental illnesses and their families, not a “critic of [our] mental health” system as portrayed in a recent news article [“Outspoken critic of mental health care passed over for reappointment” by Kathleen Wilson, Ventura County Star, April 27, 2021].

Throughout her tenure on the Behavioral Health Advisory Board (BHAB) she has advocated for programs that will enable Ventura County Behavioral Health (VCBH) to better serve those most in need in our communities. It is critical to highlight that this is precisely what the law mandates.

The Welfare and Institutions Code states that the BHAB “shall . . . [r]eview and evaluate the community’s public mental health needs [and] and services . . . and [a]dvise the governing body and the local mental health director . . .” Further, it is critical to highlight that the “Purpose and Intent” of the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), a major source of funding for mental health services across the state, is “To reduce the long-term adverse impact on individuals, families and state and local budgets resulting from untreated serious mental illness.”

Throughout her tenure, Ms. Haffner has been both an advocate for the seriously mentally ill and a vigilant steward of taxpayers’ money . . . as the law requires. Nothing more.

Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere’s (Dist. 1) statement to various reporters and community members claiming his desire to increase diversity by appointing Genevieve Flores-Haro to the board who “will bring important perspectives and a different voice to the [advisory] board” is unpersuasive. Including Ms. Flores-Haro as well as two new appointments by other supervisors, the BHAB will have eight members from the Latinx community out of 20. And, had the supervisor studied VCBH’s latest MHSA report, he would have discovered there are six programs that specifically target the Latinx population and three specifically targeting the LGBTIQ+ population.

Supervisor LaVere’s failure to reappoint Mary Haffner has actually decreased diversity on the BHAB. Who on the BHAB will be as strong and as vigorous an advocate for those with serious mental illnesses as Ms. Haffner? Who will be Carlos Lozano’s voice, who suffered from schizophrenia and died while in custody in Ventura County’s jail? The county is now faced with a wrongful death lawsuit that asks, among other things, better treatment of the seriously mentally ill. Is filing lawsuits after an unconscionable tragedy the only way to create meaningful change?

Supervisor LaVere has two more opportunities this year to appoint members to the BHAB, including one in less than a week. We hope that he will take this opportunity to give a voice to those who suffer serious mental illnesses and their families.

Jeffery L. Hayden, Ph.D., is a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) with a doctorate in special education, disability and risk and the president of Hayden Consultation Services Inc. in Camarillo.

