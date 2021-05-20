Pictured: Aerial image of Ormond Beach, Oxnard.

by Christina Zubko

Thank social media for drawing in a new generation of young environmentalists and conservationists to Ormond Beach, which has been the focal point of numerous cleanups as trash from homeless encampments and illegal dumping have persisted. When the news came out about the recent $1 million grant money that was awarded for the purpose of restoring Ormond Beach, volunteers were elated — and also interested in learning more about the Ormond Beach Restoration and Access Plan and how the grant money will be used.

The Ormond Beach Restoration and Access Plan (OBRAP) project is being funded and implemented by three project partners: State Coastal Conservancy (SCC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the city of Oxnard. The OBRAP project will be implemented in five phases and phase one — restoration planning, design, and stakeholder outreach — was completed in June 2020. Additionally, the $1 million grant award will help pay for phase two of the project, which will encompass restoration site preparation, habitat protection and community engagement. This next phase is scheduled to occur at least until December 2024.

Peter Dixon, project associate with Santa Clara River and Coast Restoration, answers some of the frequently asked questions about the $1 million grant award.

The majority of the NCWC grant funding will be awarded to TNC for professional service contracts to eradicate up to15 invasive plant species within and/or in close proximity of jurisdictional wetlands that occupy about 22 acres distributed across the 650-acre project site. (See table, “Phase 2 Budget Breakdown,” below). It is anticipated that TNC will provide subawards to several partner organizations to accomplish project objectives, including Surfrider and Audubon of Ventura County.

Table: Phase 2 Budget Breakdown*

Activity Name Total Budget % of Total Budget Project Management/Reporting $158,691 11.20% Restoration, Planning, Designing and Monitoring $197,489 13.94% Invasive Plant Eradication $728,650 51.43% Nesting Bird Habitat Protection $67,865 4.79% Waterway and Coastal Cleanups $184,370 13.01% Outreach and Education $79,606 5.62% TOTAL $1,416,670 100%

* Total award is $1 million. The above budget Includes required cash and in-kind matching funds such as volunteer labor and other donations to the project.

Christina Zubko is a co-founder of Friends of Ormond Beach. Opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer. You can reach Friends of Ormond Beach by email at saveormondbeach2019@gmail.com.