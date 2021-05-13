May 13, 2021
Ventura
Day of the Teacher
California celebrates the Day of the Teacher on May 12, 2021. What better time than now to honor the instructional excellence in our Ventura schools, community colleges and universities.
At all grade levels, teachers are keeping dreams alive for thousands of Ventura children and young adults. It certainly is a team effort, accomplished by teachers, support staff, volunteers, and administrators working together with families to maintain the focus on what’s best for students. You are all educators. Together, you have zoomed into a new era of learning by modifying curriculum, schedules, classrooms and the use of technology to promote student access and success. Our entire community benefits from your dedication, flexibility and knowledge.
To celebrate the Day of the Teacher 2021, the Sunrise Optimist Club applauds all of the teachers, staff, volunteers and administrators in our Ventura schools for your exceptional efforts on behalf of students. We appreciate your courageous work during these unprecedented times.
Usually we honor just one Educator of the Year. This year, we celebrate ALL EDUCATORS IN VENTURA COUNTY serving pre-K through university students. We appreciate you! Bravo!
On behalf of the Sunrise Optimist Club,
Roanna Prell, President
venturasunriseoptimist.org
Barbara McConville
Ventura
May 6, 2021
Help wanted: kitchen staff
Those at the top of the list of the used and abused in the restaurant/food service industry are on my mind. I hear they are not responding eagerly to “Help Wanted” pleas. Alas. Alack. What to do?
Not “the backbone” or the “bones” of the house. Those with their stained chef coats, personal knives, aprons, charred and sticky towels, salt encrusted hat bands and bandanas, knife nicks and scars, hot rack burn welts and squishy blisters, singed fringe and crisped lashes are reminded they can be replaced, while being begged to work a double in the same breath. “I can replace you in a heartbeat,” the old mantra, is being challenged.
Ventura
Cook, former downtown restaurant owner, downtown lover
For the People Act
The For The People Act is a sweeping upgrade of election accessibility, transparency, and security, and would override the wave of GOP anti-voter laws sweeping the nation. It creates a national voter registration program, makes Election Day a national holiday, and crushes gerrymandering and voter roll purges. It includes campaign finance reform, limiting foreign lobbying and requiring SuperPACS to disclose donors. It even includes support for a constitutional amendment to Citizens United. It’s voting rights for the people, which is where voting should belong, but often doesn’t.
Our Senators Feinstein and Padilla must hear from us loud and clear: the For the People Act is exactly what our democracy needs at this moment, and it’s their job to deliver it.
Allen Chinn
Ventura
RE: Banning Meat
Last week, Victor Castanza wrote a letter urging families to stop buying meat to save the planet from climate change. The author suggested plant-based fake meat was a better option. Choking down ultra-processed meat alternatives won’t save the planet — and it could be bad for your health.
Eliminating meat one day per week would make no meaningful difference in total emissions in the U.S. Livestock, including all the animals that are not consumed, are responsible for roughly 5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions according to the EPA. The University of Florida found families would save more emissions by adjusting their home’s thermostat or observing the speed limit to waste less gas.
Some people think the term “plant-based” means meat alternatives are healthier. This is deceptive marketing. While meat is filled with proteins and vitamins, faux meat burgers are ultra-processed and filled with questionable additives.
The USDA notes that 30-40% of food is wasted. To help the environment, eat what you want–just make sure not to waste it.
Will Coggin, Managing Director
Center for Consumer Freedom