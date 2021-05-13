May 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell’s infrastructure idea

Mitch McConnell’s idea is to have toll roads and a gas tax pay for Biden’s infrastructure plan, rather than have a wealth tax for those whose income has increased by 50% during the pandemic. Here’s why McConnell is pushing a bad idea and will serve as yet another tax break for the filthy rich:

Toll roads will make us dependent on unregulated private companies, which will control our freedom, while charging steeper and steeper prices for travel in the long run. (Think insurance-care and crony gasoline hikes); and this will mean that all major public travel could be tied to police records and state-run DMVs. If a DMV hasn’t mailed you your plate update, you don’t get to use the private toll road or reach your destination. And a gas tax for infrastructure is really tax evasion for the rich, who hire companies to drive them & do not drive themselves, and who mostly do their major travel by air — because they can afford to. This means that the poor and middle class, who do rely on public roads and do drive themselves, will have to pay for infrastructure, and the ultra-rich won’t pay anything at all for roads/bridges, etc. that they will also benefit from. (Think, our Social Security system on wheels.) McConnell is also subtly saying here, broadband and the rest of infrastructure in Biden’s needed gift package for America is off the table because there is no way to save the rich from paying for it.

Think of McConnell as a used bookseller who has glued all the pages together of his “how to” book section and wants you to pay for it. He has the look of solutions but has no viable ones that will work for nearly all of us. The only road Mitch and the GOP know how to secure is that elite road paved with gold that is supposed to curve and trickle down to the rest of us. But it’s really designed for his own gold-carded club that refuses to have us as a member, and which has no inkling to represent nor help the rest of us.

Grant Marcus

Ventura

Day of the Teacher California celebrates the Day of the Teacher on May 12, 2021. What better time than now to honor the instructional excellence in our Ventura schools, community colleges and universities. At all grade levels, teachers are keeping dreams alive for thousands of Ventura children and young adults. It certainly is a team effort, accomplished by teachers, support staff, volunteers, and administrators working together with families to maintain the focus on what’s best for students. You are all educators. Together, you have zoomed into a new era of learning by modifying curriculum, schedules, classrooms and the use of technology to promote student access and success. Our entire community benefits from your dedication, flexibility and knowledge. To celebrate the Day of the Teacher 2021, the Sunrise Optimist Club applauds all of the teachers, staff, volunteers and administrators in our Ventura schools for your exceptional efforts on behalf of students. We appreciate your courageous work during these unprecedented times. Usually we honor just one Educator of the Year. This year, we celebrate ALL EDUCATORS IN VENTURA COUNTY serving pre-K through university students. We appreciate you! Bravo! On behalf of the Sunrise Optimist Club, Roanna Prell, President

Ventura

May 6, 2021

Help wanted: kitchen staff

Those at the top of the list of the used and abused in the restaurant/food service industry are on my mind. I hear they are not responding eagerly to “Help Wanted” pleas. Alas. Alack. What to do?

Cooks, chefs, prep cooks, and dishwashers …many of them have put their return to the kitchen on hold. Restaurants are struggling to fill the positions and hours they need covered …in “the back of the house..”

That kind of sets it up right there. The “back of the house.”

Not “the backbone” or the “bones” of the house. Those with their stained chef coats, personal knives, aprons, charred and sticky towels, salt encrusted hat bands and bandanas, knife nicks and scars, hot rack burn welts and squishy blisters, singed fringe and crisped lashes are reminded they can be replaced, while being begged to work a double in the same breath. “I can replace you in a heartbeat,” the old mantra, is being challenged.

Nothing happens without “the back of the house.” There is poetry and dance and military precision in a kitchen that works. I have heard the patronizing, condescending, and demeaning drips of derision that often spill from the lips of those who in just a breath passed by, licked those same lips in pleasure and satisfaction from what they put between them. They revel in textures. flavors and aesthetics without acknowledging the value of the skill sets, creativity, selflessness, and the teamwork required to produce all three in harmony with each other, hour after hour, day after day.

Those “back of the house” are remembering how they were on the line, masked and gloved, in close quarters, sanitizing, reorganizing, rationalizing. They have always been on the line. Maybe now they are drawing the line. Back of the house is in need of front of the house attention before the front of the house is revealed to be just that and nothing more.

Kris Haldane

Ventura

Cook, former downtown restaurant owner, downtown lover