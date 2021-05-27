PICTURED: The zip line and ropes course at Ventura Ranch KOA includes six zips, nets, suspension bridges and more, which can be enjoyed in safety and security, thanks to the state-of-the-art harness and cable system. Photo courtesy of Scott Cory/Ventura Ranch KOA

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

The great outdoors, amazing accommodations, a pool, a creek and activities galore — everything you want in a summer camp experience. Ventura County is truly privileged to have a single location that offers all of this: Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday in Santa Paula.

First things first: There are RV hookups here, but this KOA is so much more! There are also sites to pitch a tent, cabins to rent, teepees, covered wagons and safari-style tents, too. Whatever your camping comfort level, Ventura Ranch KOA can accommodate you.

If you’re fine with roughing it, bring your RV or set up your own tent in a campsite with fire pits and picnic tables. Or, leave your tent at home and bed down in a teepee or covered wagon, which offer thick sleeping pads, indoor chairs and tables and even bunk beds. Safari tents are rustically elegant affairs with rugs, chairs, comfortable beds and lamps. For the ultimate glamping experience, there are cabins in a variety of sizes and sleeping arrangements — some even have double lofts and rooftop patios — as well as refrigerators, stoves and private bathrooms.

“We get a lot of people who have never camped before,” says owner Scott Cory.

Cory is personally responsible for this versatile and all-inclusive experience. A native of San Diego, Cory spent some years working for the corporate branch of Kampgrounds of America (KOA) in Montana before coming to Ventura County.

“I learned what did and didn’t work,” he says of that time.

KOA is a franchise, with individuals owning and operating properties independently, although KOA sets certain standards and provides marketing materials. Cory purchased the Ventura Ranch KOA 10 years ago, when it was a bit rundown and bare bones. While he has maintained much of the natural beauty of the area, he used his experience (tempered by no small amount of creativity) to redesign the camping concept and offer customers more than just a place to hook up their motorhomes.

“Every year we added more,” Cory explains, noting that over time, the site was embellished with tents, cabins, colorful teepees and adorable covered wagons, to bring in customers that didn’t own RVs but relished the idea of an outdoor

escape that promised a respite from the hectic pace of city life. It’s become a favorite with locals, Los Angelenos and outsiders alike: Cory estimates that about half of his customers are from Ventura County or nearby, while the other half hail from locations further away. He has had guests from 23 countries around the world.

Ventura Ranch KOA boasts more than just a beautiful environment. The standard “campsite” pool was remodeled to resemble something you might find at a resort, with a roomy pool deck, lounges and umbrellas. A climbing wall, playground, cornhole, jumping pillow and gem mining experience soon followed. Crafts such as tie-dying and activities like outdoor movie nights and Bigfoot Adventure Walks (a delightful after-dark experience where kids of all ages can search for “signs” of the elusive Sasquatch) add to the fun. Recently, Cory introduced the Ventura Ranch World Labyrinth — one of the largest boulder labyrinths in the world, which is nearly a mile to the center and back.

Even if you skip all of the organized activities, there’s so much at Ventura Ranch KOA to explore. The Santa Paula River is full year round, wildlife abounds (keep an eye out for colorful peacocks!), the Topatopa Mountains make a majestic backdrop, the starry sky above is free of urban light pollution and the natural oak woodlands surrounding the space are beautiful and unspoiled. Cory lost a number of trees and campsites during the December 2017 Thomas Fire, but you wouldn’t know it, so well cared for is this lovely 76-acre space.

One of Ventura Ranch KOA’s greatest claims to fame is its zip line and ropes course — the only one currently available in Ventura County. In 2017, it was a simple affair of two lines. After Thomas turned it to ash, Cory took the opportunity to update, expand and redesign it. Now, it’s an extensive network of cables, nets and bridges suspended among the trees. Some sections are easy, others will definitely challenge your balance, but all are a lot of fun — and completely safe, thanks to Cory’s state-of-the-technology cable and harness system.

After Cory and his staff get you harnessed, gloved and helmeted up, you’ll receive a thorough briefing and practice run (on a low-to-the-ground segment that’s not too challenging). When you’re ready, you’ll be connected to the network proper — and once your safety hook is on the cable, it won’t come off, meaning it’s virtually impossible to fall or hurt yourself. Rest assured, Cory or one of his staff will be in easy reach if at any time you need help or want to cut the experience short.

The course starts off with some easy, short zips and lively, but not too wild, bridges and nets. Things get a little more wobbly, to challenge your balance, and the zips get a bit longer. But there are cables to grab to help you keep your equilibrium, and stops between sections, where you can catch your breath and mentally prepare for the next stage. You’re safely harnessed in at all times, so there’s no danger — making it easy to overcome your nerves and give it a go. That first step off the platform into thin air is the hardest. After that, it’s a breeze — and an exhilarating thrill, taking you through the tree canopy and above the campground. The whole course takes about 45 minutes to complete (depending on the size of your group and how quickly you maneuver through the segments), but it passes quickly — and you’ll probably be eager to do it again.

Whether you relish soaring among the treetops (safely and securely), exploring the creek or chilling around the campfire under a star-studded sky that feels a million miles away from civilization, Ventura Ranch KOA is the perfect staycation destination. Close enough for an easy holiday, unique enough to feel like you’ve gotten out of your routine, and special enough to make for lasting memories.

Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday, 7400 Pine Grove Road, Santa Paula, 805-933-3200, www.VenturaRanchKOA.com.

RV sites: $65-$105

Tents, teepees and wagons: $48-$149

Safari tents and cabins: $149-$269

Zip line and ropes course will open to the public this summer, starting at $49 per person ($39 for guests staying at the KOA). Reserve online or call 805-933-3200.