Pictured: Rep. Julia Brownley, Assmb. Monique Limón, Assmb. Steve Bennett, Assemb. Jacqui Irwin.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Federal Legislation

Legislation in the Senate:

Last week Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) introduced The Public Lands Act, which was co-sponsored by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). If it becomes law it will protect over one million acres of public lands in California. The package of laws is aimed at increasing protections in northwest California, Los Angeles and the Central Coast by designating 600,000 acres of new wilderness areas and over 583 miles designated wild and scenic rivers, and expanding the San Gabriel National Monument by over 100,000 acres. The act consists of three bills first introduced in the House, including the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act, led by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Dist. 24).

Legislation in the House of Representatives:

Recent bills introduced by Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Dist. 26) include House Resolution 2963, which would mend the tax code to extend the work opportunity credit for hiring veterans, and H.R. 2643 that would require the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement to update state regulations to fill gaps in the agency’s ability to address safety and environmental risks associated with offshore oil and gas pipelines and their decommissioning.

On May 7, Carbajal joined with Republican colleague Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania to re-introduce the Market Choice Act that would place a fee on carbon emissions to fund infrastructure projects. The fee would replace the federal gasoline tax and instead require a fee be paid at the source of production or import of petroleum products that would contribute to climate change.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Dist. 25) has reintroduced two bills from the previous session. H.R. 2209 would list fentanyl as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and H.R. 2650 allows active professional licenses held by uniformed service members and spouses to remain active. Last month Garcia, with fellow Republicans of the House Committee on Appropriations, sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, asking for an update on the “crisis at the southern border” according to a statement issued by Garcia, referring to an increase in people coming across the U.S.-Mexican border. In light of the 60-day pause in construction of the border wall, those signing onto the letter emphasized the need to use funds appropriated for “border security” to address the “crisis.” Garcia has also signed on as a co-sponsor to extend the 2016 water infrastructure funding bill for California bill, H.R. 737, through 2036.

State Legislation

Senate:

Senator Henry Stern (D-Dist. 27) introduced Senate Bill 693, the Never Again Education Act of 2021. SB-693 offers new teaching methods and resources to help address the growing knowledge gap among young Americans about the Holocaust and other recent genocides in an effort to remedy a recent rise in anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial and other acts of hatred.

Last month Senator Monique Limón (D-Dist. 19) voiced support for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call to end hydraulic fracturing in the state and to study ways to end all oil extraction by 2045. Limón stated her position that the phase-out should happen sooner. Also last month, Senate Bill 467, co-authored by Limón and Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) failed to pass through committee. The bill would have prohibited new and renewed permits for certain oil production methods starting in 2022 and placed a full ban starting in Jan. 2027.

Assembly:

Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Santa Barbara) authored and introduced Assembly Bill 771 that would waive fees associated with drivers licenses for those who are homeless.

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) is re-appointed as chair for the Select Committee on Cybersecurity. Irwin’s office reports that nine bills authored by Irwin have passed through the first committee review including Assembly Bill 850, which enforces existing limits on the ability of state and local governments to compel companies to provide data on mobile device user movements. Assembly Bill 667 has also passed out of committee and would name the system tracking those prohibited or restricted from owning firearms the Armed Prohibited Persons System (APPS) and require the Department of Justice to share information with local law enforcement related to persons prohibited from owning firearms who may attempt to purchase firearms in the local jurisdiction. The bill enhances existing reporting requirements related to the APPS. Ventura County is one of four counties participating in a pilot project testing aspects of the bill. Irwin’s Assembly Bill 268 has passed out of the Assembly Public Safety Committee and is aimed at providing families of those who died from a criminal act to have autopsy reports and other evidence associated with the victim sealed.

To find your state representative, visit: http://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov

To find your representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives visit: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative