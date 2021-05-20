Pictured: A Coulson Aviation Co. Sikorsky S-61

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

SoCal Edison to fund standby fire helicopters

On Tuesday, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a funding agreement between the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) and Southern California Edison (SCE) in which SCE agreed to transfer $3.15 million to the VCFD to fund the “standby portion” of a contract with Coulson Aviation Inc., which is slated to provide helicopters for use in fighting fires.

The county plans to enter into a leasing agreement with Coulson for the standby, use, operation and maintenance of either a Sikorsky S-61 1,000 gallon helitanker or a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter for fire protection services.

The funding contract with SCE is active for 150 days beginning June 15, 2021. SCE can opt to extend the contract for another 180 days for an additional $630,000. SCE and the county cite the lengthening and increasingly severe fire seasons in the region coupled with “extreme weather variability associated with climate change” as reasons for needing the equipment to be maintained on standby.

VCFD will fund flight time costs and any other costs associated with fire suppression assets incurred by Coulson. The agreement states that VCFD will be billed at $5,000 per flight hour plus other costs related to personnel, fuel and fueling. If VCFD does not finalize a contract with Coulson by June 15, the transferred SCE funds must be returned by VCFD.

According to the company’s website, Coulson, headquartered in British Columbia, is the only Type 1 operator in the world to have approval for moving crews of up to 18 firefighters at one time in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Ojai launches centennial logo competition

In celebration of its 100th year since the city was founded (Aug. 5, 1921), Ojai is asking residents of the Ojai Valley to enter a logo design competition to redesign the city’s logo. All ages are encouraged to enter. Designs submitted will be reviewed by a jury appointed by the Ojai Arts Commission. The winner will receive a $250 prize. Entry deadline is noon on Friday, May 28, 2021. For additional information, please contact Luis Gomez, Arts Commission Staff Liaison, at 805-646-5581 ext. 301.Details and entry application are online at ojai.ca.gov/city-of-ojai-launches-centennial-logo-competition/

Metrolink’s new Saturday service for Ventura County

Metrolink announces a new Saturday rail service for the Ventura County line that will begin Memorial Day weekend.

The new service will offer connection between Moorpark and Simi Valley to the San Fernando Valley, including the Burbank Airport, as well as other stops along the line through Los Angeles Union Station. The new service is funded by the Ventura County Transportation Commission and Metrolink.

Saturday service departs the Moorpark Station at 8:52 a.m. and arrives at Union Station at 10:07 a.m. The return trip leaves Union Station at 4:28 p.m. and arrives at Moorpark at 5:39 p.m. LA County riders can also choose to leave Union Station at 4:28 p.m. on Saturday and spend time exploring the sites traveling northwest along the route and return Monday morning.

An Adult Weekend Day Pass ($10) provides unlimited rides on the weekend day of purchase. Children 17 and younger ride for free on weekends with a paying adult. The paid Metrolink fare includes a free transfer to the Los Angeles County Metro bus, subway or light rail system.

Masks are required on all platforms and trains.

Metrolink train times can be seen at metrolinktrains.com/schedules.

DA brings hate crime charges in stabbing incident

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko has announced that Ventura resident Tyler James Clark is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime allegation related to a stabbing incident that occurred on May 5, 2021.

The statement released by the VCDA stated that Clark yelled “racial slurs” at a Black man in a convenience store in Ventura. When the victim left the store, Clark allegedly followed the victim and according to the VCDA stabbed the victim in the torso. Clark was apprehended by the Ventura Police Department shortly after leaving the scene.

On May 10, Clark pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held with bail set at $145,000

Lifeguards return to Ventura Harbor beaches

On April 21 the Ventura Harbor Board of Port Commissioners voted to authorize Brian Pendleton, general manager of the Ventura Port District, to contract with the California State Parks for lifeguard service from May to September at Ventura Harbor area beaches including Harbor Cove, South Beach and Surfers Knoll beaches. The contract will cost the harbor $136,802.37 and provides an increase in hours covered over 2020, as there is an expected growth in beach use and lifeguard salary adjustments. A roving supervisor vehicle is also included in the coverage. Two lifeguards will be at Harbor Cove Beach on holidays and weekends during peak season.

The state parks have been providing lifeguard services at Ventura Harbor beaches since 2011.

For questions on lifeguard times, call the State Lifeguards Dispatch at 805-648-3321. For Ventura Harbor beach details, visit VenuraHarborVillage.com.