TWILIGHT GATHERING | Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m. A live Zoom gathering exported to the Facebook page of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula to foster reflection during our busy week. Come listen to some beautiful music, share some silence and share in some spoken word. Led by Sabbatical Minister Rev. Nic Filzen with original poetry by Atul Ranchod and music by Tony Ybarra (pictured). Photo by Marie Gregorio-Oviedo.

Thursday – May 6

SIZE UP SMALL BUSINESS WEBINAR | 12 p.m. Offered by the City of Ventura for local business to get support and assistance in the new challenging business environment. Zoom registration is online HERE.

OXNARD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING | 6 p.m. Information on accessing the live online meeting and the full agenda packet with attachments is posted on the City’s website HERE.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS CPR DEMONSTRATION | 4:30 p.m. FREE. An online demo of CPR techniques for mentors, parents and guardians of children and teens who are part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County. Austin Miller, EMT-B will lead the demonstration class to build important skills. The demonstration does not provide certification in CPR. Zoom link will be provided with RSVP to info@bbsvc.org or 805-484-2282.

INTRODUCTION TO HOLISTIC ENERGY HEALING | 5 – 6 p.m. An introduction to the key elements of self healing. Led by Roger Ford, with Ojai based Healing For America. Details and registration is online HERE. $35.

A PLACE AT THE TABLE DISCUSSION: JEWISH AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH | 6:30 p.m. The Guiding Coalition for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Ojai Unified School District is hosting a conversation with Rabbi Michael Lotker and Rabbi Mordechai Nemtzov. Register in advance at: signup.com/go/APATTJewishAmericanHeritage. Translation service available, email tmorse@ojaiusd.org for more information.

Friday – May 7

MT. PINOS LOGGING PROJECT COMMENT PERIOD DEADLINE | May 7 deadline. The public comment period for the Mt. Pinos Forest Health Project proposed by the U.S Forest Service ends today. The project proposes the thinning and removal of trees in a 1,600 acre area of the Los Padres National Forest. This project is in addition to other proposals to thin trees in the area including the Pine Mountain project still in review. Some of the projects are being challenged in court by various organizations including Los Padres ForestWatch, which says the projects call the projects a boon for the logging sector and that removing the trees will damage wild natural habitat. Local indigenous groups have also objected to the projects. The project area neighbors the Chumash Wilderness and is near the eastern head of the well-known Tumamait Trail, named for Vincent Tumamait, a Chumash elder, conservationist, and storyteller. Information on the project form the National forest is online HERE. Submit a comment to the National Forest online HERE. Information from Los Padres Forest Watch about the Mt. Pinos project is online HERE.

SOUTH COAST AIR QUALITY MANAGEMENT DISTRICT RULE CHANGE MEETING | 9 a.m. The governing board of the SCAQMD is considering two new rules that would be aimed at reducing air pollution related to operations at warehouses. Proposed rules 2305 and 316 would require things like clean trucks, installation of charging and fueling infrastructure and more. While SCAQMD governs the region just to the south of Ventura County it is considered a leader in air pollution management. Details on the meeting and accessing the agenda are online HERE.

DUI CHECKPOINT | 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. The Ventura Police Department will be conducting a checkpoint checking for drivers who may be Driving Under the Influence. The primary purpose of the checkpoint is to promote public safety by deterring residents from driving impaired. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying safe at home. If you see a drunk driver, always call 9-1-1. The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location.

Saturday – May 8

RIDE EAST VENTURA’S NEW BIKE LANES | 9-11:30 a.m. Gather with Bike Ventura at the corner of Northbank and Elba Street to take a ride and tour the new bike lanes in the neighborhood. Pandemic protocols will be followed. No registration required. Details online HERE.

PASEO POR LOS NUEVOS CARRILES DE EAST VENTURA | 9-11: 30 a.m. Reúnase con Bike Ventura en la esquina de Northbank y Elba Street para dar un paseo y recorrer los nuevos carriles para bicicletas en el vecindario. Se seguirán los protocolos de pandemia. No es necesario registrarse. Detalles en línea AQUÍ.

DRAGG CAR SHOW CRUISE 2 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of Ventura County! Join in for a fun-filled, socially distant day of cars, cruising through South Oxnard/Port Hueneme, and Annual Car Giveaway! Entry is $30 per vehicle. Space is limited, pre-registration required. The DRAGG Car Show Cruise + Annual Car Giveaway consists of several parts. One part car show, one part virtual stream, one part cruise, and a car giveaway to a local family in need. Register, gather at the starting line at the Port of Hueneme and then cruise. You have the opportunity to win prizes and bragging rights, including The Port Hueneme Police Chief’s Award & The Oxnard Police Chief’s Award. The show will also be live streamed. Details and registration is online HERE.

GHOST BIKE PLACEMENT FOR ROGELIO MINJAREZ | 5:30 p.m. Bike Ventura invites the community to gather to remember Rogelio Minjarez who was killed while riding this bike. Flowers welcome, and please wear a mask. Corner of Channel Islands Blvd. and Jackson.

COLOCACIÓN DE BICICLETAS FANTASMA PARA ROGELIO MINJAREZ | 5:30 pm. Bike Ventura invita a la comunidad a reunirse para recordar a Rogelio Minjarez quien fue asesinado mientras montaba esta bicicleta. Las flores son bienvenidas y por favor use una máscara. Esquina de Channel Islands Blvd. y Jackson.

OPEN AIR VASE EXHIBIT AND POTTERY DEMOS | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The first 10 customers on Saturday and Sunday who purchase a vase at the Ventura Pottery Gallery will receive free flowers. Pottery throwing demo by Rebecca Catterall ( 12-2 p.m.) and John Grisate (2:30-4:30 p.m.). Ventura Harbor Village, 1567 Spinnaker Dr., #105, Ventura.

Sunday – May 9

OPEN AIR VASE EXHIBIT AND POTTERY DEMOS | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The first 10 customers on Saturday and Sunday who purchase a vase at the Ventura Pottery Gallery will receive free flowers. Pottery throwing demo by Suzanne Cline 12-2 p.m.. Ventura Harbor Village, 1567 Spinnaker Dr., #105, Ventura.

Tuesday – May 11

CHROMEBOOK DISTRIBUTION BY AMERICAN INDIAN RESOURCE CENTER | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Ventura based Southern California American Indian Resource Center will be distributing 80 chromebooks to local indigenous students. The devices were donated by Frontier Communications. SCAIRC Office, 877 S. Victoria Ave, #110, Ventura. https://www.scairinc.org

TWILIGHT GATHERING | 7 p.m. A live Zoom gathering exported to the Facebook page of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula to foster reflection during our busy weeks. Come listen to some beautiful music, share some silence and share in some spoken word. Led by Sabbatical Minister Rev. Nic Filzen with original poetry by Atul Ranchod and music by Tony Ybarra. www.facebook.com/uucsp.

Thursday – May 13

BETTER TOGETHER: COMMUNITY THROUGH HEALING | 12 p.m. FREE This online fundraising event benefits the Turning Point Foundation’s work supporting local residents who suffer from mental illness. Programs include emergency and transition housing for the nearly 1200 people the foundation serves each year. To register or to learn how to become an event sponsor, please visit https://turningpointfoundation.org/better-together-event/.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 1 p.m. Local women’s club meeting via Zoom. This month’s program features member Charlotte Craven speaking about the state of Somis School’s educational programs. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP and to receive Zoom information.

Ongoing and future events

MAY 17 TAX FILING DEADLINE | Californians can file their state tax returns online for free using the Franchise Tax Board’s fast, easy and free CalFile program. CalFile allows taxpayers to file directly with FTB and provides instant confirmation. Taxpayers can claim both CalEITC and the YCTC using the program.

MAY 18 SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration opens for summer camps offered by Ventura Parks and Recreation. Details and information are online HERE.

THURSDAYS: EVICTION PREVENTION program to help both landlords and renters receive financial assistance through California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program, CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Application appointments are scheduled for Thursdays at Connect Church, 346 N Kimball Rd. Ventura, CA 93004, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance en espanol, call Devon Pozo, (661) 583-3222.

SELF-GUIDED BIKE TOUR FOR NATIONAL BICYCLE SAFETY MONTH | May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the Ventura Police Department is asking pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists to look out for one another and to know the rules of the road as they are out on city streets, sidewalks and bike lanes. The department is highlighting the rules of the road for bicyclists and is highlighting the self-guided bike tour of over two-dozen installations of public art across Ventura. A map and route of the tour can be downloaded HERE. Bicycling tips include: always wear a helmet and never ride when impaired by drugs or alcohol. Wear brightly colored clothing and use bicycle lights and reflectors as the sun sets. Use hand signals when turning and travel in the same direction as traffic when riding next to traffic lanes. When riding in the street, a bicyclist is considered a vehicle with all the rights and responsibilities of motorized traffic. BikeVentura, offers various bicycle education classes throughout the year. Learn more at www.bikeventura.org/events

STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED | Earn academic service hours doing light yard work and light housekeeping for seniors. High School Juniors and Seniors are needed to volunteer for about an hour at homes located throughout Ventura County. Details are online HERE. For more information call 805-658-8530 or email info@vccaregivers.org

SUPPORT AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION | Donate to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) during the month of May and Gills Onions will match your donation up to a maximum match of $10,000 to reach the fundraising goal of $20,000 this month. Details and donation information online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Friday, May 7, 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Join artist Rima Muna for a live-streamed painting demonstration and paint-along in celebration of Ventura’s Virtual First Fridays. Learn her techniques for creating abstract art. Free; registration required: zoom.us/s/8831603758pwd=N09RZWc1OXJzSlFVSmp6b1FySnVLQT09&fbclid=IwAR3s03FFkiXK4PmKX7mvsxwJjlzKS7oEGiDLOb7GD6JnDtf4dC5l1QxsSP8.

EVERYMAN May 7-9 online. Based on a 15th century tale, Death visits a person that reexamines their life and tries to find one individual willing to speak on their behalf. Presented by the Ventura College Theatre Department. Strong language and adult subject matter. Free; registration required. www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/upcoming-performances.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Sunday, May 9, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Second Sunday Art Market, where local artists and artisans sell their wares in front of the store. Through May 30: Floral paintings by May Guest Artist Samantha Mohr. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. May 7-9 streamed live. Based on the Emmy Award-winning educational program, this musical production from Conejo Players Theatre tells the story of a teacher anticipating his first day of school. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/schoolhouse-rock-live-jr.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY May 8-9: In honor of Mother’s Day, the gallery will give fresh flowers to the first 10 purchases of a handmade vase. On Saturday, May 8, there will be demonstrations by Rececca Catterall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and John Grisafe, 2:30-4 p.m. Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAYS Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m. online. ArtsVentura and the Ventura Artists’ Union bring Ventura’s popular First Fridays events to an online format that can be safely enjoyed from home. Virtual galleries will showcase artists’ work, live and recorded performances will be streamed and live painting demonstrations will be offered. For full schedule and more information, visit www.artsventura.org/virtual-first-fridays/.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

THROUGH OUR EYES Through May 13. Vita Art Center invites youth and teens to participate in a community art project centered on self-portraits in response to the pandemic. Free art workshops will be available to young artists 8-18 years old, who will create masked self-portraits under the guidance of professional artists. Workshops will be held outdoors; space is limited to 10 participants per class and pre-registration is required. The project will culminate with an exhibit of 100 self-portraits created by the students. For more information and to register, visit www.vitaartcenter.com/through-our-eyesfree-workshop.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Geoffrey Jacques, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 30. Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Ongoing. maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

THE CORNER COTTAGE Through May 30. Leave No One Behind mural sponsored by the Veterans for Peace Ventura County Chapter 112. In addition, James Graca, Tomas Hernandez, Orlando Menchaca and Luis Pena will display their photos of Vietnam veteran Christopher Gaynor as well as photos and plaques of Santa Paula veterans who died in the Vietnam War. 925 E. Main St., Santa Paula. vfpvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. Plant sale on Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m.-2p.m. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing:Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through May 14. Joe Cardella’s ARTLIFE Foundation hosts the “Post” Pandemic Mail Art Exhibit, featuring over 237 6” x 9” works mailed in by artists from 22 countries. Postcard art will be on display in the windows and online at the foundation’s website. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, artlifefoundation.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through May 29. Sculpture class for teens taught by Jem Morris on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience necessary; materials included. Ages 13-17. Free; space is limited and registration is required. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through May 20 online: “Figure Drawing Essentials,” a virtual art class taught by Jem Morris. Six Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candle, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.