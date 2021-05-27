44th ANNUAL ART IN THE PARK | Sat. and Sunday, May 29 and 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ojai Art Center presents this celebratory festival where over 60 find artists from across the state will showcase recent works. Come browse and buy! Support artists! FREE admission. Wear your face covering and be mindful of social distancing. Libbey Park, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. For more information call 805-646-0117 or visit www.ojaiartcenter.org.

Thursday – May 27

MORNING YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | 7-8:30 a.m. Join Lyndsay Pennington at Meditation Mount in Ojai. The session will begin with a peaceful yoga flow, integrating breath with gentle movement suitable for all ages and levels of mobility. It will close with a meditation accompanied by crystal singing bowls.$20. Information and registration are online HERE. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai.

EVICTION PREVENTION | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This program helps both landlords and renters apply to receive financial assistance through California’s, CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process with CityServe, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Application appointments are scheduled for Thursdays at Connect Church, 346 N Kimball Rd. Ventura. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance en espanol, call Devon Pozo, 661-583-3222.

INNOVATION AND OUT OF THE BOX SOLUTIONS: WHAT A&D COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM THE CREATIONS OF SPECIAL EFFECTS FOR STAR TREK | 8-9 a.m. FREE Presenter Dany Curry, VES, DGA, ASC, ADG, will discuss what aerospace and defense companies can learn from the innovativeness and out-of-the box thinking required in the special effects industry. Curry is best known for his imaginative and trailblazing work as Special Effects Supervisor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise – an 18-year professional journey. His presentation will be the first event of the Ventura County Chapter of The Aerospace and Defense Forum. Details, Curry’s full bio and registration information are online HERE.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DAY | 11 a.m. Join the City of Ojai, Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Ventura County Fire Department for presentations, flashlight give away and info on preparing your “go bag” in advance. Libbey Park Fountain.

BLOOD DRIVE | 1-7 p.m. Ventura County Supervisor Bob Huber (Dist. 4) is hosting a blood drive. Make an appointment online at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-timeSponsor . Code: VCHUBER. Moorpark Community Center, Citrus Room, 799 Moorpark Ave., Moorpark.

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CLOSED SESSION MEETING | 5:30 p.m. The city council has noticed a “Special Closed Session” meeting. The agenda item listed is a performance evaluation of Alex McIntyre, city manager. The public can make public comment – either verbally or in writing – on the agendized item prior to the closed meeting session. Written comments (up to 1000 characters) can be submitted using an online form HERE www.cityofventura.ca.gov/publicinput or by sending an email to cityclerk@cityofventura.ca.gov. Details for making a verbal comment on the agendized item are online HERE. https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-25/

EXPLORE THE ART OF COLLAGE WITH ARTIST KAREN SIKIE | 6-7 p.m. Paper is one of the most ubiquitous of all media, and it’s also frequently discounted in the fine arts and elsewhere. Yet artists have been drawing and painting on paper – and using it as a creative medium – since its invention in China more than 2,200 years ago. Join CMATO on Zoom for a virtual discussion with artist Karen Sikie. Her work with decorative papers led her to develop a highly specialized and precise form of collage that pieces together an image with hand-cut papers, using shape to define form. FREE for members of California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks (CMATO), $6 requested donation for non-members. Register at cmato.org.

Saturday – May 29

44th ANNUAL ART IN THE PARK | Sat. and Sunday, May 29 and 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ojai Art Center presents this celebratory festival where over 60 find artists from across the state will showcase recent works. Come browse and buy! Support artists! FREE admission. Wear your face covering and be mindful of social distancing. Libbey Park, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. For more information call 805-646-0117 or visit www.ojaiartcenter.org.

Sunday – May 30

OPEN AIR SEASIDE MARKET | 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. A fabulous craft and vendor market in a family friendly and fun atmosphere. Music and food trucks. Free admission. Onsite parking fee $10. Details online HERE. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

OJAI URBAN HERB WALKS WITH LANNY KAUFER | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A guided tour of useful plants in downtown Ojai. $25. Details and registration online at HerbWalks.com or by calling 805-646-6281.

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS | Monday, May 31

WATERFRONT CHALK ART AT VENTURA HARBOR | 12 noon – 5 p.m., May 29 Southern California artist, Randall Williams, will be onsite Saturday, May 29th creating a Memorial Day Weekend waterfront masterpiece with chalk! The chalk artist will be stationed on the waterfront promenade near the Le Petit Café & Bakery patio from noon to 5pm. Stop by to SEA the chalk creation, a seaside ode to those who serve our beautiful country. Ventura Harbor, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura.

MEMORIAL DAY VETERANS BBQ | 2 p.m. Presented by Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post #1679 and Auxiliary, Ventura Odd Fellows #201, this BBQ includes ribs or chicken, corn on the cob, potato salad, baked beans and garlic bread. $15, eat in or to-go. Full rack of ribs $22. VFW Post, 3801 Market St., Ventura.

A CELEBRATION OF JIMMY BUFFETT’S MUSIC | 5-7 p.m. Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads, a top Jimmy Buffett tribute band will be performing at the Memorial Day return of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Conejo Recreation and Park District after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendance will be limited and advanced ticket purchases are required. Tickets are $20 online at conejorpd.eventbrite.com. Each ticket is for up to four people in a designated area socially distanced from the neighboring areas. To celebrate Memorial Day a fly over is planned by T-34 Navy planes and a performance of “Taps” by Jonathan Dane. Conejo Community Center, 1175 Hendrix Ave., Thousand Oaks.

Tuesday – June 1

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 6 pm. Information on watching the meeting and/or submitting public comment during the meeting and the full agenda packet with attachments is posted on the City’s website at https://www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/.

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY INNOVATION EXCHANGE | 7-8:30 p.m. Each Tuesday, through June 8. Westside Ventura residents – Do you drive a car? Ride a bike? Walk? Do you have ideas about housing? These free, bilingual forums are inviting Westside residents along with those from the wider community to dive into challenges in the community and discuss solutions. This session’s theme is titled “Is Density Our Destiny?” with panelists Nick Dietch, Karen Flock, Claudia Armann, Roy Prince and Clay Downing. Details and registration are online HERE. https://www.westsideventura.org/wcie

Wednesday – June 2

COVID-19 VACCINES FOR KIDS, EXPECTANT MOMS AND BREASTFEEDING WOMEN | 6 p.m. A FREE webinar to get information so you can make informed healthcare decisions as the vaccines for the coronavirus become authorized for young children. Information for expectant mothers and those breastfeeding about the vaccine will be provided. Hosted by Community Memorial Health System, with a live question and answer period with Drs. Alison Shuman and David Crownover. Shuman specializes in pediatrics. She received her medical degree from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey and completed a pediatrics residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Crownover received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed an OB/GYN residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. To attend, RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

Thursday – June 3

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY | 8-9 a.m. The final event of California Lutheran University’s Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series for the year presents Tobi Petrocelli, director of environmental stewardship and sustainability management for MUFG Union Bank, and Larry Scherzer, president of Scherzer International to discuss the benefits and risks of employee-driven corporate social responsibilities policies and procedures. The conversation, conducted on the Remo platform will enable participants to move from speaker to speaker with face-to-face networking, will be moderated by Jean Kelso Sandlin, communication professor at CLU. Reservations are requested by Monday, May 31. To RSVP, go to callutheran.edu/clb. For more information, contact Sharon Nelson at smnelso@callutheran.edu.

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN EDUCATIONAL FORUM: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT | 6 p.m. Learn how the city’s General Plan can manage economic development and address fiscal concerns. Details are online HERE.

ONGOING AND FUTURE EVENTS

SELF-GUIDED BIKE TOUR FOR NATIONAL BICYCLE SAFETY MONTH | May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the Ventura Police Department is asking pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists to look out for one another and to know the rules of the road as they are out on city streets, sidewalks and bike lanes. The department is highlighting the rules of the road for bicyclists and is highlighting the self-guided bike tour of over two-dozen installations of public art across Ventura. A map and route of the tour can be downloaded HERE. Bicycling tips include: always wear a helmet and never ride when impaired by drugs or alcohol. Wear brightly colored clothing and use bicycle lights and reflectors as the sun sets. Use hand signals when turning and travel in the same direction as traffic when riding next to traffic lanes. When riding in the street, a bicyclist is considered a vehicle with all the rights and responsibilities of motorized traffic. BikeVentura, offers various bicycle education classes throughout the year. Learn more at www.bikeventura.org/events

ATTENTION STUDENT WRITERS, POETS AND STORYTELLERS | Care about the Earth? Like to write? Then send in your blue and green planet-inspired literary work! Surfrider VC is looking for creative poetry and prose submissions to publish in celebration of the environment. Submissions should be sent to treasurer@ventura.surfrider.org and include each student’s: (1) name, (2) contact number or email, (3) school, and (4) most recent level of education.

STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED | Earn academic service hours doing light yard work and light housekeeping for seniors. High School Juniors and Seniors are needed to volunteer for about an hour at homes located throughout Ventura County. Details are online HERE. For more information call 805-658-8530 or email info@vccaregivers.org.

TURTLE CONSERVANCY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS | Interested in turtles? Got a love of giant tortoises? The Turtle Conservancy in Ojai is seeking new volunteers for assistance with horticulture, food prep, docent tours and assisting the turtle keepers. Help protect endangered species and help out at the conservancy. Details online HERE.

CLASSES, COMMUNITY EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

TASTE OF OLLI, SUMMER SESSION | Get to know the offerings available through the CSU Channel Islands Osher Lifelong Learning Program (OLLI) through these varied summer classes. Learn about the links between sugar, obesity and addiction; an 80th birthday retrospective of music icon Neil Diamond; California’s medicinal herbs and the power of positive psychology on the aging process and many more. The Summer Session of OLLI consists of 25 two-hour, one-day courses that will enable adults aged 50 or over to sample OLLI”s university level courses taught by faculty and experts from many different walks of life. Registration for these affordable courses begins May 24. Courses start June 14. See the list of courses and register by visiting go.csuci.edu/OLLI.

FIFTY AND BETTER SUMMER SESSIONS | Registration is open through June 1, when courses begin in Fifty and Better, in the first session of California Lutheran University courses for those over 50 who want to take university level courses over the summer. The session offers six lecture courses including: women artists, jazz instruments, ecosystems and climate change. Many more available. 4-week Zoom classes are $25. Registration opens June 8 for Summer Session Two. Details and registration are online HERE.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

COVID-19 TOOLKIT FOR SENIORS | FREE The goal of the COVID-19 Tool Kit is to empower, educate and provide the tools needed to the homebound seniors so they can reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Toolkits Include: Single-Use Temperature Strips, Pulse Oximeter with batteries, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Wipes, Disposable Face Masks and more. The kit is available to homebound seniors ages 75 and over, who live in their own home or with a family member in the communities of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Oak Park or Agoura Hills. Supplies are limited and available until they run out. Limit of one per household. To reserve a COVID-19 Tool Kit, please call Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 26: Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. Through May 30: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Thursday, May 27, 6-7 p.m. online: Virtual discussion with collage artist Karen Sikie. Through August 2021: The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CO-OP ARTISAN MARKET. Vita Art Center is looking for makers of handcrafted goods to participate in its new co-op shop opening June 12. Items will be sold onsite and online. Space is limited. Interested artisans should email an overview of their items with images to info@vitaartcenter.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

THE BELLE OF AMHERST Through May 30 on demand. Anna Kotula stars in this one-woman play based on the life and writings of Emily Dickinson. $19-22. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Adele Mendelson open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

THE CORNER COTTAGE Through May 30. Leave No One Behind mural sponsored by the Veterans for Peace Ventura County Chapter 112. In addition, James Graca, Tomas Hernandez, Orlando Menchaca and Luis Pena will display their photos of Vietnam veteran Christopher Gaynor as well as photos and plaques of Santa Paula veterans who died in the Vietnam War. 925 E. Main St., Santa Paula. vfpvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through June 2. The art branch of the Ojai Art Center celebrates five artists that call the Ojai Valley home: Gayel Childress, Peter Fox, Carlos Grasso, Mark Thompson and Bruce Tomkinson. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through May 29. Sculpture class for teens taught by Jem Morris on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience necessary; materials included. Ages 13-17. Free; space is limited and registration is required. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through May 30: Floral paintings by May Guest Artist Samantha Mohr. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened May 16. A new show featuring top work from artists near and far. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 31: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candles, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.