MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES | Streaming This week the Oxnard Film Society opens Los Hermanos/The Brothers, a documentary about two Cuban-born brothers, both virtuoso musicians – Aldo and Ilmar López-Gavilán live on opposite sides of the geopolitical chasm that separates the U.S. and Cuba. This film joins over a dozen other international films offered by the society for online streaming. Check availability as some films are leaving the que soon. $10-$12 “ticket” price per film provides three days of streaming. Films, tickets and trailers are online HERE.

Thursday – May 20

EVICTION PREVENTION | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This program helps both landlords and renters apply to receive financial assistance through California’s, CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process with CityServe, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Application appointments are scheduled for Thursdays at Connect Church, 346 N Kimball Rd. Ventura. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance en espanol, call Devon Pozo, 661-583-3222.

COVID-19 RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND/ COVID-19: Fondo de Revitalización de Restaurantes | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. FREE webinar to learn what you need to apply for the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund! This event will be held in English and Spanish. Operators of food trucks, food stands, bars, bakeries, breweries, wineries and others who sell food to the public. | ¡Aprenda lo que necesita para solicitar la SBA Subvención del Fondo de Revitalización de Restaurantes! El Evento SE Presentará Simultáneamente en Inglés Y Español. Registration is online HERE. Small Business Administrations’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund Program Hotline at 844.279.8898. Hotline Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm ET.

OXNARD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING | 6 p.m. The full agenda packet with attachments and details on watching, and commenting during the meeting are posted on the City’s website at https://www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/.

7th ANNUAL LOVE IS BREWING | 6 p.m. The benefit event will fund the work of Interface Children and Family Services, working to support intervention and prevention of domestic violence and human trafficking. This year’s event will honor Greg Totton, former Ventura County District Attorney and Michael R. Jump, Chief Deputy District Attorney as Champions for Change as the county prepares for the opening of the Family Justice Center. The event will feature guest speaker, Wendy Barnes, a survivor of human trafficking and Dignity Health’s Human Trafficking Response Program Coordinator. Wendy is a national speaker, using her own experiences to educate and empower audiences in the fight against exploitation Virtual tastings, custom charcuterie boards delivered to your home and more. Registration for the event is FREE. Details online HERE.

Friday – May 21

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING | 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to tune in, provide comment and input on the agenda items to be reviewed and considered by this advisory body for the management of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary off the Ventura and Santa Barbara County Coastline. The meetings agenda is available online HERE. Register for the online meeting HERE.

The GoToWebinar ID number is 739-951-579. Questions or other comments can be emailed to pike.spector@noaa.gov.

GRAND OPENING OF SLICK’S BARBERSHOP AND TNN BEAUTY APPRENTICESHIP FOR COSMETOLOGY AND BARBERING | 5-8 p.m. Join the Village at the Park Community for some music, food, raffles, giveaways, and so much more! Camarillo Village at the Park Community at 268 Village Commons Blvd. Ste. 13, Camarillo

HACKATHON BY THE SEA | May 21-22 FREE Highschool students are invited to attend this two-day computer coding event presented by the Ventura County Office of Education with support from the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Engineering & Expeditionary Warfare Center. Hacker Fund, which is a national nonprofit network of STEM mentors, is also involving in bringing this event to Ventura County. Participants will need a computer and internet access to “hack together” all types of creative projects which they will present as they compete for awards. This is an opportunity for students to team up with some of the brightest minds in Ventura County through a variety of workshops. All experience levels are welcome. Registration is available at https://www.vcoe.org/hackathon. Please address any questions to jsapp@vcoe.org or acampbell@vcoe.org.

SUNSET SOUND MEDITATION WITH TRINITY OF SOUND | 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. Be infused by the vibrations of joy and beauty.This sound experience will begin approximately one hour before sunset. Since this will be held outdoors on our lawn, bring a blanket, yoga mat, or anything comfortable upon which to sit. $25. Details and tickets are online HERE. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Rd., Ojai

Saturday – May 22

OXNARD CLIMATE CHANGE AND ADAPTATION PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING | 10 a.m. An opportunity for the public to weigh in on the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan being prepared by Environmental Science Associates. Register for the Zoom meeting online HERE. Details on the plan and process are on the city’s website HERE.

MAJOR LEAGUE SCREENING TO BENEFIT CALIFORNIA STRONG | Gates open at 6 p.m. Enjoy this fun film while helping to raise funds for ongoing disaster relief efforts targetting California residents who have suffered as a result of fires and other tragic events. California Strong is a nonprofit organization that has raised over $2.6 million and provided grants to over 1,400 families to help recover. The screening is drive-in style. Gates open at 6 p.m.. Pre-show with visits from actors in the film at 7 p.m. The movie starts at 8 p.m. Food trucks, snack shacks, and more will be onsite. All proceeds benefit families in need. Calamigos Ranch, 327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu. General admission, $100 per car, up to 6 people. VIP tickets available. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit californiastrong.org .

LOST IN AMERICA | 7 p.m. A FREE community screening of this powerful documentary that provides an unflinching look at youth homelessness through the eyes of a someone who lived it. Following the screening join the Oxnard Performing Arts Center and special guests who work in Ventura County on the issue of youth homelessness for a Q&A. The screening is made possible by California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Space is limited. Reserve your space online HERE.

Sunday – May 23

WORLD TURTLE DAY | Celebrate turtles and tortoises with the Turtle Conservancy through their Facebook and Instagram pages for fun videos and information.

MORNING SOUND MEDICATION WITH SUBURBANOID | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and on May 30. $25. Suburbanoid will present a relaxing Sound Meditation In the auditorium incorporating his array of acoustic and electric instruments. The gate will open at 9:30am to provide some time in advance to enjoy the grounds. The performance will conclude with tea served on the Terrace.Tickets are $25.00 each and, due to COVID restrictions, tickets will be limited.Please bring a yoga mat and blanket if you choose to lay on the floor. Chairs will also be available. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai.

OPEN AIR SEASIDE MARKET | 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. A fabulous craft and vendor market in a family friendly and fun atmosphere. Music and food trucks. Free admission. Onsite parking fee $10. Details online HERE.

BELOVED, JAZZ AND PARADISE by TONI MORRISON | 12:30-2:30 p.m. An online seminar series offered by The Agora Foundation exploring these three works the author meant to be read together. This week wraps up BELOVED. Tutor Patricia Locke will facilitate the exploratory discussion into Morrison’s works. $125 per seminar. $25 monthly membership for unlimited online seminars. Details and registration is online HERE. Direct questions to Andrew Gilman at 805-231-5974 or email greatbooksojai@gmail.com.

Monday – May 24

KIDSTREAM FUNDRAISER ONLINE AUCTION | May 24-27 An online auction benefiting KidStream children’s museum. Fundraiser is hosted by Camarillo Sunrise Rotary. Information and auction registration is online HERE.

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC | 5:30-6:30 p.m. FREE online community seminar dives into the founding documents of the United States of America to explore questions such as: What are the fundamental principles of our Republic? Are these principles based on a view of objective reality/nature, or simply the “consent of the governed”? This weeks readings are Amendments 20, 21 and 22 of the U.S. Constitution. ​Readings are online HERE.

Wednesday – May 26

“SIN VERGÜENZA” CHARLAS | 6:30 p.m. “Without shame” Charlas are monthly meetings that bring together teen Latinas to share, inspire and encourage each other through craft and conversation. It’s a judgement-free space to connect, discover and find your own artistic outlet via virtual Zoom Sessions. Sessions will be a mix of guest artists, new arts activities and unstructured time to interact and learn from each other. | “Sin Verguenza” Charlas son reuniones mensuales que reúnen a jóvenes latinas para compartir, inspirarse y animarse mutuamente a través de la artesanía y la conversación. Es un espacio libre de juicios para conectarse, descubrir y encontrar sus propias técnicas artísticas a través de sesiones virtuales de Zoom. Las sesiones serán una mezcla de artistas invitados, actividades prácticas y tiempo no estructurado para interactuar y aprender unos de otros. | Details and registration are online HERE/AQUI .

Thursday – May 27

MORNING YOGA AND SOUND MEDITATION | 7-8:30 a.m. Join Lyndsay Pennington at Meditation Mount in Ojai. The session will begin with a peaceful yoga flow, integrating breath with gentle movement suitable for all ages and levels of mobility. It will close with a meditation accompanied by crystal singing bowls.$20. Information and registration are online HERE. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai.

INNOVATION AND OUT OF THE BOX SOLUTIONS: WHAT A&D COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM THE CREATIONS OF SPECIAL EFFECTS FOR STAR TREK | 8-9 a.m. FREE Presenter Dany Curry, VES, DGA, ASC, ADG, will discuss what aerospace and defense companies can learn from the innovativeness and out-of-the box thinking required in the special effects industry. Curry is best known for his imaginative and trailblazing work as Special Effects Supervisor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise – an 18-year professional journey. His presentation will be the first event of the Ventura County Chapter of The Aerospace and Defense Forum. Details, Curry’s full bio and registration information are online HERE.

EXPLORE THE ART OF COLLAGE WITH ARTIST KAREN SIKIE | 6-7 p.m. Paper is one of the most ubiquitous of all media, and it’s also frequently discounted in the fine arts and elsewhere. Yet artists have been drawing and painting on paper – and using it as a creative medium – since its invention in China more than 2,200 years ago. Join CMATO on Zoom for a virtual discussion with artist Karen Sikie. Her work with decorative papers led her to develop a highly specialized and precise form of collage that pieces together an image with hand-cut papers, using shape to define form. FREE for members of California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks (CMATO), $6 requested donation for non-members. Register at cmato.org.

ONGOING AND FUTURE EVENTS

SELF-GUIDED BIKE TOUR FOR NATIONAL BICYCLE SAFETY MONTH | May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the Ventura Police Department is asking pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists to look out for one another and to know the rules of the road as they are out on city streets, sidewalks and bike lanes. The department is highlighting the rules of the road for bicyclists and is highlighting the self-guided bike tour of over two-dozen installations of public art across Ventura. A map and route of the tour can be downloaded HERE. Bicycling tips include: always wear a helmet and never ride when impaired by drugs or alcohol. Wear brightly colored clothing and use bicycle lights and reflectors as the sun sets. Use hand signals when turning and travel in the same direction as traffic when riding next to traffic lanes. When riding in the street, a bicyclist is considered a vehicle with all the rights and responsibilities of motorized traffic. BikeVentura, offers various bicycle education classes throughout the year. Learn more at www.bikeventura.org/events

ATTENTION STUDENT WRITERS, POETS AND STORYTELLERS | Care about the Earth? Like to write? Then send in your blue and green planet-inspired literary work! Surfrider VC is looking for creative poetry and prose submissions to publish in celebration of the environment. Submissions should be sent to treasurer@ventura.surfrider.org and include each student’s: (1) name, (2) contact number or email, (3) school, and (4) most recent level of education.

STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED | Earn academic service hours doing light yard work and light housekeeping for seniors. High School Juniors and Seniors are needed to volunteer for about an hour at homes located throughout Ventura County. Details are online HERE. For more information call 805-658-8530 or email info@vccaregivers.org.

TURTLE CONSERVANCY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS | Interested in turtles? Got a love of giant tortoises? The Turtle Conservancy in Ojai is seeking new volunteers for assistance with horticulture, food prep, docent tours and assisting the turtle keepers. Help protect endangered species and help out at the conservancy. Details online HERE.

CLASSES, COMMUNITY EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

TASTE OF OLLI, SUMMER SESSION | Get to know the offerings available through the CSU Channel Islands Osher Lifelong Learning Program (OLLI) through these varied summer classes. Learn about the links between sugar, obesity and addiction; an 80th birthday retrospective of music icon Neil Diamond; California’s medicinal herbs and the power of positive psychology on the aging process and many more. The Summer Session of OLLI consists of 25 two-hour, one-day courses that will enable adults aged 50 or over to sample OLLI”s university level courses taught by faculty and experts from many different walks of life. Registration for these affordable courses begins May 24. Courses start June 14. See the list of courses and register by visiting go.csuci.edu/OLLI.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

COVID-19 TOOLKIT FOR SENIORS | FREE The goal of the COVID-19 Tool Kit is to empower, educate and provide the tools needed to the homebound seniors so they can reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Toolkits Include: Single-Use Temperature Strips, Pulse Oximeter with batteries, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Wipes, Disposable Face Masks and more. The kit is available to homebound seniors ages 75 and over, who live in their own home or with a family member in the communities of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Oak Park or Agoura Hills. Supplies are limited and available until they run out. Limit of one per household. To reserve a COVID-19 Tool Kit, please call Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, May 22, 2 p.m.: Artist workshop based on the groundbreaking work of contemporary Australian Aboriginal artist Dorothy Napangardi. Previous painting experience is recommended but not required. Free; pre-registration required. Through August 2021: The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

DADDY LONG LEGS May 21-23 streamed live. An orphan in the early 1900s writes letters to the mysterious and anonymous benefactor that is paying for her college education. Streamed live from the Conejo Players Theatre. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/daddy-long-legs.

MEET THE PUBLISHERS Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. Ventura County Poetry Project preets a discussion with the editors of Exposition Review, who will discuss the literary journal, its projects and more. Donations requested. Email Mary Rummel at mrummel@d.umn.edu to reserve your spot. vcpoetryproject.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Tuesday, May 25, 6 p.m.: The Poppies Book Club will meet for a group discussion of Jane Harper’s The Lost Man on the back patio. Through May 30: Floral paintings by May Guest Artist Samantha Mohr. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m.: “Art Caper” Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser, a whodunit-style art heist where ticket holders get a chance to “steal” an artwork. Event will take place outdoors in the front courtyard. Food and entertainment included; $300. Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CO-OP ARTISAN MARKET. Vita Art Center is looking for makers of handcrafted goods to participate in its new co-op shop opening June 12. Items will be sold onsite and online. Space is limited. Interested artisans should email an overview of their items with images to info@vitaartcenter.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

THE BELLE OF AMHERST Through May 23 live; May 28-30 on demand. Anna Kotula stars in this one-woman play based on the life and writings of Emily Dickinson. $19-22. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

NICHOLAS, ANNA AND SERGEI Through May 23 on demand. A memory play about an unusual meeting between composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, who claimed to be the Princess Anastasia Romanov. Starring and directed by Hershey Felder as part of his <em>Live From Florence</em> series. Extended viewing access through May 23. Presented in part by the Rubicon Theatre Company. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Kim Young, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 30. Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

THE CORNER COTTAGE Through May 30. Leave No One Behind mural sponsored by the Veterans for Peace Ventura County Chapter 112. In addition, James Graca, Tomas Hernandez, Orlando Menchaca and Luis Pena will display their photos of Vietnam veteran Christopher Gaynor as well as photos and plaques of Santa Paula veterans who died in the Vietnam War. 925 E. Main St., Santa Paula. vfpvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing:Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through June 2. The art branch of the Ojai Art Center celebrates five artists that call the Ojai Valley home: Gayel Childress, Peter Fox, Carlos Grasso, Mark Thompson and Bruce Tomkinson. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through May 29. Sculpture class for teens taught by Jem Morris on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience necessary; materials included. Ages 13-17. Free; space is limited and registration is required. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened May 16. A new show featuring top work from artists near and far. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through May 20 online: “Figure Drawing Essentials,” a virtual art class taught by Jem Morris. Six Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Closing reception on May 22, 3-5 p.m. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candle, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.