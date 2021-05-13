SUPPORT AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION | Entire Month of May Donate to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) during the month of May and Gills Onions will match your donation up to a maximum match of $10,000 to reach the fundraising goal of $20,000 this month. Details and donation information online HERE. Pictured: SEEAG founder Mary Maranville handing out vegetable seedlings to schoolchildren. Photo submitted.

Thursday – May 13

EVICTION PREVENTION | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This program helps both landlords and renters apply to receive financial assistance through California’s, CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process with CityServe, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Application appointments are scheduled for Thursdays at Connect Church, 346 N Kimball Rd. Ventura. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance en espanol, call Devon Pozo, 661-583-3222.

BETTER TOGETHER: COMMUNITY THROUGH HEALING | 12 p.m. FREE This online fundraising event benefits the Turning Point Foundation’s work supporting local residents who suffer from mental illness. Programs include emergency and transition housing for the nearly 1200 people the foundation serves each year. To register or to learn how to become an event sponsor, please visit https://turningpointfoundation.org/better-together-event/.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 1 p.m. Local women’s club meeting via Zoom. This month’s program features member Charlotte Craven speaking about the state of Somis School’s educational programs. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP and to receive Zoom information.

CAMARILLO AIRPORT MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP | 2-3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to give input on plans to expand the airport. The meeting is being held online through Zoom. Meeting ID: 955 1787 3144. Passcode: 146467. Phone in Only: 669-900-9128. Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/95517873144… For more information, visit: www.venturacounty.airportstudy.net

ROSE VALLEY CREEK RESTORATION PROJECT PUBLIC WORKSHOP | 4-5 p.m. The National Forest Service (an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture) is hosting a public workshop about the plans to commence a restoration project in the Rose Valley Creek. The goal of this workshop is to engage with interested members of the public and identify potential concerns that need to be considered ahead of the planning and design of any potential restoration activities. Staff will give a presentation and then host a question and answer period. Public comments on the project can be submitted through June 30, 2021. Project information and workshop registration is online HERE.

Friday – May 14

BUSINESS AT BREAKFAST WITH ASSEMB. JACQUI IRWIN | 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce this online event will include a legislative update from Irwin, who represents the 44th District in California’s Assembly. Irwin previously served two terms as Mayor of Thousand Oaks. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from UC San Diego. Prior to her public service, Irwin was an employee of Teledyne Systems. She also worked as an engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab. FREE with registration online HERE.

8TH ANNUAL VENTURA COUNTY CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT | 9 a.m. This year’s event will benefit Kids and Families Together and take place at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo. Now in its 21st year, K&FT is a nonprofit that has been serving foster/resource, adoptive, kinship, and birth families throughout Ventura County since 2000. K&FT works with children who have experienced trauma, abuse, neglect, loss, and multiple placements. K&FT also works with caregivers who need specialized education, support, and strategies to help raise safe, healthy,nurtured children that thrive. Details and information are online HERE.

Saturday – May 15

BOOK SIGNING WITH LORA HOWE | 1-3 p.m. Author Lora Howe discards the Instagram ready view of the nomadlife in her book Happiness, Freedom and the Open Road, telling about her experiences living out of a van and travelling for two and a half years. Check out her YouTube channel Travel Cheap Like a Pro. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

VIRTUAL FAMILY ART DAY: THE ART OF JUNK | 2-3 p.m. Turn your junk into art with junk journaling, the fastest growing hobby in the U.S. Using things you’d toss out at home like junk mail, fabric, crafting materials you can create a custom, creative journal cover. Hosted by CMATO and CReATE Studio. FREE with registration Visit www.cmato.org to register.

ASK THE ARTIST: REFLECT 2020 SHOWCASE | 3 p.m. Talk with the artists from the Reflect 2020 Showcase. This event offers an occasion to hear local artists Josiah Guzik, Carlos Grasso, Belen Islas and Ksenia McEuen discuss the perspective, intent, process and background of their respective works, which respond to the hardships and reckonings afforded by the past year. The socially distanced, street view showcase is currently exhibiting at 1985 S. Victoria Ave. Ventura. $15. Information and tickets are online HERE.

VENTURA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE FUNDRAISER | 5-7:30 p.m. Congresswoman Katie Porter will be joined by event co-hosts Assemb. Monique Limón and Assemb. Steve Bennett for this online event with featured speakers Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, CADEM Chair Rusty Hicks, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and more. Tickets are $20.22. Event details and tickets are online HERE.

HANDS ACROSS THE SAND SCREENING AND PANEL DISCUSSION | 7 p.m. Stories of the Spill is a 30 minute documentary and will be shown as part of a national day of action aimed at protecting coastlines from offshore fossil fuel extraction. The film unpacks the impact of the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Following the film enjoy a panel discussion with Janet Bridgers, producer, filmmaker and founder of Earth Alert, and Liz Beall, executive director of CFROG. Co-Hosted by Surfriders chapters from Ventura and Santa Barbara.

Sunday – May 16

OJAI URBAN HERB WALKS WITH LANNY KAUFER | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Guided tours of useful plants in downtown Ojai. $25. Details and registration at www.herbwalks.com or call 805-646-6281.

VIRTUAL HOPE WALK WEEK | May 16-23 Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara invites the community to the 3rd annual Hope Walk event, a weeklong virtual, family-friendly, community event that promotes awareness and education about cancer while raising critical funds in support of CSCVVSB’s mission. The event is structured so that anyone can participate in the comfort of their own backyard, neighborhood, etc. while ensuring they continue to practice social distancing. Use hashtags the #HopeWalkWeek202. $30 registration includes a swag bag and T-shirt, while supplies last. Funds raised through Hope Walk Week will help CSCVVSB provide free emotional support services to local residents impacted by cancer and their loved ones. Registration and information are online here.

Monday – May 17

MAY 17 TAX FILING DEADLINE | Californians can file their state tax returns online for free using the Franchise Tax Board’s fast, easy and free CalFile program. CalFile allows taxpayers to file directly with FTB and provides instant confirmation. Taxpayers can claim both CalEITC and the YCTC using the program.

VENTURA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS WEEK | All Week Gear up for this fun educational event that is online again this year due to the pandemic. But the event has been modified in response to feedback making it more customized with video demonstrations, educational materials and interactive projects, making the entire event a virtual curriculum. On May 17 the agency will launch a dedicated website with the entire array of offerings for educators and the general public. Details and a link to the site will be available online HERE.

BIKE WEEK | May 17-23 The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) is asking county residents to mix up their ride this week and bike instead of drive. When you pledge to bike at the VCTC website by May 31 you’ll be entered to win a $250 Visa Gift card. Pledge online at: t goventura.org/bike-week. A map of Ventura County bike routes is online at: goventura.org/getting-around/bike.

FREE TRAVEL ON METROLINK | May 17-21 In celebration of Bike to Work Week Metrolink is offering free travel for those who board the train with their bicycles. Look for bike storage lockers at local stations and dedicated bike cars that hold bikes on the lower level. Details are online HERE.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES | Streaming While the Oxnard Film Society has announced it is discussing resuming the in person screenings of international films at the Plaza Cinemas 14 in Oxnard you can still choose from a diverse lineup of films from around the world to stream at home. Including the comedy My Wonderful Wanda from Switzerland and three Oscar nominated films: The Man Who Sold His Skin, Collective and Oscar Shorts. All films and links to tickets are online at: https://www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

Tuesday – May 18

MAY 18 SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration opens for summer camps offered by Ventura Parks and Recreation. Details and information are online HERE.

LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR | 5-6 p.m. Hosted by the Museum of Ventura County join Jeffrey Maulhardt author of “A History of Oxnard” and long time history teacher for a fun and educational conversation with Elena Brokaw, executive director of the museum. FREE with registration HERE.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 6 p.m. To make a verbal public comment submit a speaker request form by 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting. A closed session is set for 4:30. The full agenda packet and information about viewing the meeting are online HERE. . Speaker request forms are online HERE.

CREATING HOPE WITH HIS HOLINESS THE XIV DALAI LAMA | 8:30 p.m. Describing himself as a simple Buddhist monk, His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama is believed to be a manifestation of the Bodhisattva of Compassion, inspired by a wish to benefit all sentient beings and vowing to help humanity. Chief among His Holiness’ principal commitments, he is concerned with encouraging people to be happy, advocating the cultivation of warm-heartedness and human values such as compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, contentment and self-discipline. Live events with His Holiness usually begin 10-15 minutes before the official start time. Arrive 20 minutes early. FREE. Registration is online HERE.

Wednesday – May 19

AN EVENING WITH GRAHAM LEDGER: VENTURA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY FUNDRAISER | 5:30 p.m. Television personality and Emmy winner for writing Graham Ledger, formerly of the One American News (OAN) Network will be the keynote speaker at this in person event with proceeds benefiting the Ventura County Republican Party. General admission tickets are $50, with VIP entry available for $75. Dinner is at 7 p.m. Los Robles Greens, 299 S. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks. Information and tickets are available online HERE.

Thursday – May 20

7th ANNUAL LOVE IS BREWING | The benefit event will fund the work of Interface Children and Family Services, working to support intervention and prevention of domestic violence and human trafficking. This year’s event will honor Greg Totton, former Ventura County District Attorney and Michael R. Jump, Chief Deputy District Attorney as Champions for Change as the county prepares for the opening of the Family Justice Center. The event will feature guest speaker, Wendy Barnes, a survivor of human trafficking and Dignity Health’s Human Trafficking Response Program Coordinator. Wendy is a national speaker, using her own experiences to educate and empower audiences in the fight against exploitation Virtual tastings, custom charcuterie boards delivered to your home and more. Registration for the event is FREE. Details online HERE.

ONGOING AND FUTURE EVENTS

SELF-GUIDED BIKE TOUR FOR NATIONAL BICYCLE SAFETY MONTH | May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the Ventura Police Department is asking pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists to look out for one another and to know the rules of the road as they are out on city streets, sidewalks and bike lanes. The department is highlighting the rules of the road for bicyclists and is highlighting the self-guided bike tour of over two-dozen installations of public art across Ventura. A map and route of the tour can be downloaded HERE. Bicycling tips include: always wear a helmet and never ride when impaired by drugs or alcohol. Wear brightly colored clothing and use bicycle lights and reflectors as the sun sets. Use hand signals when turning and travel in the same direction as traffic when riding next to traffic lanes. When riding in the street, a bicyclist is considered a vehicle with all the rights and responsibilities of motorized traffic. BikeVentura, offers various bicycle education classes throughout the year. Learn more at www.bikeventura.org/events

ATTENTION STUDENT WRITERS, POETS AND STORYTELLERS | Care about the Earth? Like to write? Then send in your blue and green planet-inspired literary work! Surfrider VC is looking for creative poetry and prose submissions to publish in celebration of the environment. Submissions should be sent to treasurer@ventura.surfrider.org and include each student’s: (1) name, (2) contact number or email, (3) school, and (4) most recent level of education.

STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED | Earn academic service hours doing light yard work and light housekeeping for seniors. High School Juniors and Seniors are needed to volunteer for about an hour at homes located throughout Ventura County. Details are online HERE. For more information call 805-658-8530 or email info@vccaregivers.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

THE BELLE OF AMHERST May 14-23 live; May 28-30 on demand. Anna Kotula stars in this one-woman play based on the life and writings of Emily Dickinson. $19-22. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, May 15, 2 p.m.: Virtual Family Art Day featuring the art of junk journaling. Free; pre-registration is required. Through August 2021: The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM May 13-Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Wednesday, May 19, 7 p.m.: CIMM Speaker Series with author and knot-tying expert Lindsey Philpott. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS May 14-16. Two people fall in and out of love over the course of five years; one tells the story chronologically while the other tells it backwards. Outdoor performances take place on the patio; shows may also be streamed live. $12-15 Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR: JEFFREY MAULHARDT Tuesday, May 18, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. The historian and author discusses the farming legacy of the Maulhardt and Borchard families with Elena Brokaw. Presented by the Museum of Ventura County. venturamuseum.org/event/local-history-happy-hour-with-jeffrey-maulhardt/.

NICHOLAS, ANNA AND SERGEI May 16-23 on demand. A memory play about an unusual meeting between composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, who claimed to be the Princess Anastasia Romanov. Starring and directed by Hershey Felder as part of his <em>Live From Florence</em> series. Premieres Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m.; extended viewing access through May 23. Presented in part by the Rubicon Theatre Company. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series.

OJAI ART CENTER Through June 2. The art branch of the Ojai Art Center celebrates five artists that call the Ojai Valley home: Gayel Childress, Peter Fox, Carlos Grasso, Mark Thompson and Bruce Tomkinson. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai,

realART Opening May 16. A new show featuring top work from artists near and far. Opening reception on Sunday, May 16, 3-5 p.m. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CO-OP ARTISAN MARKET. Vita Art Center is looking for makers of handcrafted goods to participate in its new co-op shop opening June 12. Items will be sold onsite and online. Space is limited. Interested artisans should email an overview of their items with images to info@vitaartcenter.com.

THROUGH OUR EYES Through May 13. Vita Art Center invites youth and teens to participate in a community art project centered on self-portraits in response to the pandemic. Free art workshops will be available to young artists 8-18 years old, who will create masked self-portraits under the guidance of professional artists. Workshops will be held outdoors; space is limited to 10 participants per class and pre-registration is required. The project will culminate with an exhibit of 100 self-portraits created by the students. For more information and to register, visit www.vitaartcenter.com/through-our-eyesfree-workshop.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by RD Armstrong, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 30. Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

THE CORNER COTTAGE Through May 30. Leave No One Behind mural sponsored by the Veterans for Peace Ventura County Chapter 112. In addition, James Graca, Tomas Hernandez, Orlando Menchaca and Luis Pena will display their photos of Vietnam veteran Christopher Gaynor as well as photos and plaques of Santa Paula veterans who died in the Vietnam War. 925 E. Main St., Santa Paula. vfpvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through May 14. Joe Cardella’s ARTLIFE Foundation hosts the “Post” Pandemic Mail Art Exhibit, featuring over 237 6” x 9” works mailed in by artists from 22 countries. Postcard art will be on display in the windows and online at the foundation’s website. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, artlifefoundation.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through May 29. Sculpture class for teens taught by Jem Morris on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience necessary; materials included. Ages 13-17. Free; space is limited and registration is required. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through May 30: Floral paintings by May Guest Artist Samantha Mohr. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through May 20 online: “Figure Drawing Essentials,” a virtual art class taught by Jem Morris. Six Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Closing reception on May 22, 3-5 p.m. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candle, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.