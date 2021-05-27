PICTURED: The Swan Pedal Boats from Ventura Boat Rentals at Ventura Harbor Village. Photo courtesy Ventura Harbor Marketing

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Most locals (and plenty of tourists) are familiar with Ventura Boat Rentals. If you’re looking for recreation on the water at Ventura Harbor, it’s your one-stop shop for things that float. Kayaks, stand up paddle boards and pedal craft are all available to those who enjoy exploring the harbor under their own steam. For a little more oomph, electric boats provide options for small groups (up to four people), a crowd (as many as 12 passengers) and everything in between. If you really want to boat in style, consider a private charter (numerous options, including cash bars, are available).

The latest offering from Ventura Boat Rentals, however, is already a favorite — and will undoubtedly be a hit this summer.

Swan-shaped pedal boats have alit at the harbor, and they are a delightful flock: bright white, gracefully designed, mint condition and easy to operate. They’re also the perfect size for four people to sit comfortably — although five can manage fairly well if one is a small child. As of this writing, it costs $40-45 an hour to rent the boat regardless of the number of people, making this cheaper than many group activities. Boats are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between rides by Ventura Boat Rentals’ friendly and knowledgeable staff, so while we all wait for when life can truly return to “normal,” this is a wonderful outdoor activity that’s very safe, and naturally lends itself to social distancing.

On a quiet weekday afternoon, our family of four decided to try our hands (or, rather, feet) at swanning around. Two seats in front have the pedals; passengers in the back can simply luxuriate and take in the sights. With two teenagers in the house, my husband and I have more than paid our dues — and thus we set the kids to work on the pedals while we stretched out behind.

Surprisingly, there’s ample seat and leg room, even for my long-legged husband. An overhead canopy kept the sun off while we tooled around, delighting in the sparkling water, the boats and a view of picturesque Ventura Harbor Village. It was a very stable ride, and since the boat moves relatively slowly and quietly, it’s easier to approach wildlife. We paddled right up to fluffy young seagulls, and kept our eyes peeled for harbor seals and other critters.

It’s true that the kids’ legs got a workout (especially once the wind picked up), but the swan boats maneuver more efficiently than others I’ve tried. Steering is basic — a handle between the two front seats moves the rudder left and right — and a bit crude, but it’s perfectly fine for a fun, low-impact outing. The whole point is to relax and enjoy; save speed and goals for a different kind of adventure.

For our family, this was an easy escape from the screens, the house and the mind-numbing routine of school, work, chores, sleep. Yes, there was plenty of squabbling (especially concerning who got to steer), but just as much laughter and playful banter — all of which made for some fond memories.

We fully intend to make some return trips this summer, hopefully in the evening (currently available only on weekends and by appointment, although that might change) when I can revel in Ventura Harbor Village all lit up. The swan boats are decked out in lights, too, so some sparkling summer splendor is guaranteed.

Swans not your thing? Dragon and duck boats are set to hit the water over Memorial Day Weekend, and will no doubt be popular with younger kids. Regardless of which option you choose, Ventura Boat Rentals Manager Cooper and his team will set you up for a fun, stress-free mini-holiday at sea!

Ventura Boat Rentals, 1575 Spinnaker Drive, Dock C-10 (in front of Brophy Bros. and Top This Choclolate), Ventura Harbor, 805-642-7753, venturaboatrentals.com.