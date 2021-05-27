by Kimberly Rivers

While summertime is certainly a good time for kids to experience some downtime and even boredom, it’s also a great time to get outside, explore a new activity or hone skills in a current pursuit. With the Los Padres National Forest in our backyard and the ocean out front, Ventura County has amazing opportunities for adventure and plain old exploring. Even if as adults we don’t get the summer off, taking time to get out and try something new, or get back to doing something that we love, can help shake off the winter (pandemic?) blues.

Summer camps are great ways to get kids active, but even just heading out on a bike ride in an area you’ve never visited, taking an outdoor yoga class in a nearby park or signing up for a plein air painting class can reinvigorate you, and help alleviate the stress and disappointments of the previous year.

Hit the waves



Yes, there are plenty of opportunities for Summer Surf Camp with Wave Heart Surf (www.waveheartsurf.com) near Emma Wood State Beach, or Ohana Surf Camp at Marina Park (www.ohanasurfcamp.com). But skilled surfers who are looking for new breaks can go farther afield to the Channel Islands for a longer surfing safari experience. Several islands have breaks. Check swell directions for the best time to visit certain sides of the islands (www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/surfing.htm).

If the ocean is calling but surfing may not be your thing (or you’re looking for something new) consider sailing. Ventura Yacht Club offers sailing summer camps for kids and teens (www.venturayachtclub.org) and Sailing Time offers adult sailing lessons out of Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard (www.sailtime.com).

On the rocks

If sticking to solid ground is more your thing, you can get climbing with Ojai Rock Climbing. Alex Bury owns and runs ORC with certified guides and a flawless safety record. The company welcomes first-time climbers and kids and those transitioning from indoor climbing. Bury has made dozens of first ascents in the Ventura County backcountry and knows the area well. Individual and group climbing trips are available and include equipment rental, one-on-one instruction and a site tour. Group rates range from $130-$150 per person; call for single rates. 805-850-8364. www.ojairockclimbing.com.

Brush up

Painting can be such a freeing activity and can easily be done outdoors. Ventura County Artists, a group based in Camarillo that communicates through MeetUp, has meetings planned throughout the summer, including some outdoor painting groups. Reach out and grab a brush. (www.meetup.com/Ventura-County-Artists/)

On the mat

Ventura Pop Up Yoga offers Yoga in the Wild classes at various outdoor locations. Marina Park and Solimar Beach are two spots where classes are frequently held (www.venturapopupyoga.com). Grassroots Yoga is another studio for an outside stretch and strength experience, with sessions at Camino Real Park in Ventura (www.grassrootsyogaventura.com).

In the saddle

Horseback riding is the quintessential summer camp experience and many ranches and trainers plan camps, which fill up quickly. Field Stone Riding Club in Moorpark only has available spots in their Tiny Tots horse camp (www.fieldstoneridingclub.com/summer-camp) while Infinite Horsemanship in Ojai is booking day campers ages 8 and up into week-long camp sessions geared mostly for beginner through intermediate riders (www.infinitehorsemanship.com). Western Trail Rides, also in Ojai, is scheduling small group camps beginning June 14 (/www.westerntrailrides.org/v2/).

For adults who want to get out in the saddle, Ojai Valley Trail Riding Company offers day rides in the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy, Ventura River Preserve. (www.ojaivalleytrailridingcompany.com).

Take aim

The simplicity of just walking in nature is sometimes forgotten as an incredibly valuable and relaxing activity, and taking a break from modern contraptions is freeing. Another way to feel free is let it fly — an arrow that is. The Conejo Valley Archers work to promote the continuation of the art and skill of archery and host a learning session most Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a $5 per person fee, all equipment, use of the archery range and instruction is provided. Minimum age is 8 years old. The public range is located at 4651 Tapo Canyon Road in Simi Valley. Check the group’s Facebook page to confirm any schedule changes, possible closures or other announced changes. Reservations are not required (www.cvarchers.com).