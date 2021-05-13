Pictured: Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava (right, waving) joins on a ride in East Ventura organized by Bike Ventura on May 8, 2021. Photo by Christy Weir.

by David Goldstein and Darrin Peschka

If you were among the many people who turned to bicycling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ventura County Transportation Commission has a message for you: Keep riding.

Businesses, schools and offices continue to open amid encouraging signs that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. For many people, that means the number of vehicle trips is likely on the rise as they shuttle children to activities, drive to work and go about daily errands. As life starts getting busier again, now is the time to keep cycling top of mind.

If your biking habits have started to slip, Bike Week 2021 is the perfect opportunity to start riding again. Bike Week, an annual event referred to as Bike to Work Week in the past, encourages residents to leave their cars at home and instead use their bicycles to travel to their destinations.

During Bike Week, which runs from May 17-23, visit VCTC’s website goventura.org/bike-week/ and pledge to bike at least one day. People who make the pledge will be entered for a chance to win one of four $250 gift cards. Participants who pledge to bike must be over the age of 18, and the online pledge form must be completed by May 31.

Also in time for Bike Week, a valuable community resource for bicycling will reopen. To comply with social distancing requirements during more intense periods of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bicycle HUB closed its Oxnard operation and eliminated bicycle repair services at its Ventura operation. On Wednesday, May 12, the Ventura site, at 490 N. Ventura Ave, will reopen for “Do it together repairs.”

The acronym “HUB” in the nonprofit organization’s name stands for “helping urban bicyclists,” and they offer use of tools, bicycle stands and bilingual staff assistance to help people repair their bicycles. Open to the general public but prioritizing those who have no other means of transportation, the Bike HUB charges customers only on an “ability to pay” basis, according to Joey Juhasz-Lukomski, executive director.

“If people can afford it, our first recommendation is usually to suggest they use a local bike shop for repairs,” he said. “But we offer free assistance to members (membership starts at $30 per year), and we are eager to assist people in need.” Initially, the Bike HUB will be open for repairs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 1-5 p.m. Staff will continue to accept donated bicycles and to sell those bicycles during more extended hours.

Bike HUB staff also hope to reopen in Oxnard, but they need to find a new site. The previous location, on Richmond Street, co-located with Community Action, is no longer available.

Similarly, Bike HUB’s partner organization, Sespe Bike Collective, is looking for a site to resume periodic repair clinics in Fillmore, and they continue their bi-weekly youth rides in Fillmore in partnership with One Step A La Vez (at a time) every other Friday, with the next this Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Cycling is important for both mental and physical health, and reductions in driving during the pandemic also benefited the environment. According to the California Coalition for Clean Air, March 2020 brought Californians some of the cleanest air in the United States, as the initial coronavirus-related shutdowns kept drivers at home and off the freeways. Yet since then, weekday highway traffic in Ventura County has inched back up toward pre-pandemic levels, according to Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) data from the California Department of Transportation.

VCTC makes it easy for new riders to learn about paths in the area; visit goventura.org/getting-around/bike and discover one of Ventura County’s bike routes. The map highlights Class 1 paths, which are separated from cars; Class 2, which are shared-street painted bike lanes; and Class 3, which are on-street bike routes designated by signs.

For more information about transportation and biking, follow VCTC (@GoVCTC) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information about the Bike Hub, see www.Bikeventura.org.

Darrin Peschka, program manager for government and community relations at the Ventura County Transportation Commission, may be reached at dpeschka@goventura.org.

David Goldstein, an Environmental Resource Analyst with Ventura County Public Works, may be reached at david.goldstein@ventura.org or 805-658-4312.