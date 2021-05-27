PICTURED: Stone worker Vincent Amorosino at the Museum of Ventura County. Photo courtesy of David Goldstein

by David Goldstein

This summer, the Museum of Ventura County will have a new, outdoor exhibit and gathering space in the formerly empty area facing Santa Clara Street. On Monday, Vincent Amorosino, a local stone mason and artist, lugged into place the last of a pile of scattered boulders, most of which he had previously formed into large, raised bed planters.

The planters, filled with a blend of native soil and compost supplied by Agromin and enhanced with compost tea provided by Ojai’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture, will grow the Native American “three sisters” crops. Some of those three crops, consisting of corn, beans and squash, will eventually be replaced by perennials and medicinal plants traditionally used by the Chumash.

Amorosino and fellow artists on the project, Jason Brock and Kevin Carman, work for Art City, a stoneyard, sculpture studio, art gallery and garden on Ventura’s Westside, owned by renowned local artist Paul Lindhard. Lindhard produces stone installations on a monumental scale across the United States, but his latest vision, coming into formation this week at the Museum of Ventura County, uses stones, some of which were originally part of the Ventura Mission orchard walls, to frame plants. In addition to the raised bed crops, sunflowers will line the south wall of the museum and squash plants will flow from conical-shaped planters.

Art City Studios and the Ventura County Compost Network partnered with the museum to coordinate this display, originally envisioned as a contest, wherein nine contestants would vie for a prize by growing the biggest sunflowers. As the project developed, organizers realized a cooperative, community workforce, including volunteers closely supervised by experienced gardeners, would be more appropriate. Gardeners will continue to follow organic growing methods.

Denise Sindelar, deputy director of the museum, said the museum worked with these community groups to initiate this project as part of an effort to turn a long-neglected space into an educational attraction and community resource. She said outdoor areas of the museum will open June 3, and the interior galleries are expected to open July 1.

Central to this exhibit is the soil itself, as the compost is derived mostly from Ventura County’s own yard clippings. Receiving yard clippings from curbside carts collected by E.J. Harrison and Sons and other recycling haulers, Agromin turns these discards into mulch and compost at sites near Oxnard, Simi Valley and locations outside the county. Using the compost, blended with native soil and other material to create crops and beautiful flowers, makes the activity not just an artistic statement, but also an opportunity for community education and enjoyment.

In addition to promoting compost with this activity and exhibit, the Museum of Ventura County makes compost from food scraps at their Santa Paula branch, the Agriculture Museum. “We have three composting bins (two plastic, one straw bale) where we recycle much of our vegetable garden clippings as well as our clippings from our native gardens,” said Elena Waller, the Agriculture Museum manager. Additional yard clippings from museum grounds are collected by Athens Services in Santa Paula and hauled for composting elsewhere.

The Agriculture Museum also has a worm box, purchased through the city of Ventura’s vermicompost bin discount program, and uses it to turn food scraps from their break room into a high-quality soil amendment. “University of California Master Gardeners are responsible for feeding our squirmy friends” in the worm box, according to Waller. The Master Gardeners also tend the vegetable garden and maintain 13 raised beds of plants at the Santa Paula site.

As the museum reopens in June, staff and docents will be available Wednesday mornings at the Santa Paula site for questions about the gardens. Currently, the Master Gardeners work Wednesdays, 8-11 a.m., and during the pandemic people have been coming to the museum gate to ask questions while observing social distancing requirements. On June 16, 9-10:30 a.m., a workshop at the Agricultural Museum (926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula) will focus on how to maintain a vegetable garden, including information on composting. Reservations through the Master Gardener website are required; visit ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=34927.

David Goldstein is an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency and may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.