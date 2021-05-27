by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

A quick list of dog parks across the county to get out with your dog. Follow the rules, be responsible for your dog and for goodness, and cleanliness sake, pick up after your pooch.

Camino Real | Dean Drive and Varsity St., Ventura

A good-sized enclosed dog park with plenty of parking and restrooms close by. (The park for people is pretty nice, too.)

Windrow Park | 764 Nile River Drive, Oxnard

A large grassy fenced area for dogs and separate picnic areas that are fenced. There are fun agility obstacles to try with your canine pal. Closed for maintenance every Thursday until noon.

Mitchell Edelson Dog Park | Boardman Road, Soule Park, Ojai

A moderately sized park with a separate small dog area. Some wood chip areas and grass. Large trees provide ample shade. Day use fees for Soule Park apply. $2 weekday, $5 weekends.

Fillmore Dog Park | Two Rivers Park, Fillmore

Sometimes you just need a fenced area to let the dog run. No trees, no grass. This dirt area is open and sparse.

Springville Dog Park | 709 Via Zamora, Camarillo

Plenty of grass and shade trees. This is a favorite play spot for local dogs.

Conejo Creek Dog Park | 1350 E. Avenida De Las Flores, Thousand Oaks

This is an extra-large dog park with plenty of grass and a dirt area.

Simi Dog Park | 2151 Lost Canyons Drive, Simi Valley

A community dog park with all the fixings. Moderately sized, all grass, a couple of shade spots for the people who are sitting still.

Don’t forget: All land conservancies in Ventura County are technically private property and they all require dogs to be leashed when on their land.