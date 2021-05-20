Pictured: Current Ventura County Supervisor districts.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On May 18, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary plan proposed by county government staff to begin the redistricting process for county supervisorial districts that is required every 10 years following the U.S. Census.

Redistricting is a process of using population data to create voting districts that represent a balanced voting populace in compliance with state and federal laws. Changes in the U.S. Census may result in district sizes changing.

While the board had the option of having an independent commission oversee and make the final, binding vote on adoption of new district maps, supervisors voted to adhere to staff’s recommendation that the board make the final vote, and that staff manage the process with an outside consultant.

Due to the pandemic, the time between when the census data is released and when the final maps have to be adopted is much shorter than normal. According to county staff, census data is released in March in the year following the census. But this year, the 2020 U.S. Census data is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2021. The current deadline for the county to adopt new district maps is Dec. 15.

The County CEO’s office and Kim Prillhart, director of Ventura County Resource Management Agency (RMA), plan to hire former RMA director Chris Stephens to serve as project manager for the redistricting process. Stephens was involved in the last redistricting in 2011 and retired in January 2019.

Federal criteria for redistricting processes include equal populations in each district and compliance with provisions of the Federal Voting Right Act, which includes a prohibition against any voting practice or procedure, including redistricting plans, that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group. According to the U.S. Department of Justice website, the act not only disallows a redistricting plan that is racially discriminatory, but it disallows any practices or procedures that “are shown to have a racially discriminatory result.” The Voting Rights Act can be enforced by the federal government or by private parties filing legal action against a redistricting plan by alleging it violates these prohibitions.

State criteria for redistricting include districts that are continuous and not broken up and that maintain the geographic integrity of neighborhoods, cities and other census-designated places. Maps must utilize identifiable, natural and artificial boundaries and be drawn with an eye to compactness.

State law expressly prohibits that maps be drawn with any consideration for current incumbents and related to current district boundaries or in relation to areas that favor any political party.

Rules for the redistricting process also lay out certain requirements, including that there must be a minimum of four outreach/community meetings; one must be held prior to the release of draft maps, two after the release of draft maps. All meetings must be time certain and at least one meeting must take place after 6 p.m. or on a weekend. Live translations must be made available if requested at least 72 hours prior to a scheduled meeting.

The timeline authorized by the board includes the development of a public outreach plan in May and June. The county will develop a website about the process in June. The first board of supervisors meeting will take place in July/August with community outreach taking place in August to September. The second and third meetings before the Board of Supervisors will take place in September and November. The final maps would be published in November.

County entities that will be part of the redsitricting include the CEO’s office, RMA, County Counsel, Information Technology Services, the Registrar of Voters, Stephens and Sacramento-based consulting firm Redistricting Partners.

At least one community meeting is likely in each current county supervisorial district. The full outreach plan will be developed, with Redistricting Partners over the next several weeks.

The initial estimate for the cost of the plan is $250,000.