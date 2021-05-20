by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The city of Ojai, citing delays in updates and renewals to the existing contract, has drafted a new contract it is proposing the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department (VCSD) consider in lieu of offering the standard baseline used with other cities. The city is also researching what is entailed with a city-operated police force.

Following a discussion on May 4, the Ojai City Council has directed an ad-hoc committee to continue researching what would be entailed in having its own independent police department rather than renewing the decades-old contract with VCSD.

According to William Weirick, Ojai mayor pro tem, the exploration into independent policing came as a result of VCSD failing to promptly respond to requests made in 2014 for an updated contract with the city. Weirick expressed frustration that the city was still waiting to review an updated contract from the sheriff, which as of press deadline had not yet been received.

Ojai is one of several cities in the county who contract with VCSD for law enforcement in city limits. At some point in the past, according to Assistant Sheriff Chris Dunn, the cities designated Thousand Oaks to work with the sheriff in creating a baseline general contract for services. Service beyond the baseline can be negotiated, however.

Dunn reported to the city council on May 4 that Ojai receives the most basic level of services, and that he expected the updated contract very soon.

“I understand the desire to enter into a more current contract,” said Dunn, adding that VCSD had been “working towards that end.” He emphasized that while he agreed it had been some time since the contract was updated and reviewed, it “has worked well for the last 40 years.”

Due to the delay, the city directed staff to develop a draft contract for policing with the VCSD. On May 4, Dunn indicated there were many issues with the contract and he felt it would be more prudent to wait for the contract the department was working on with Thousand Oaks. For example, currently Ojai is billed for what the VCSD deems is the minimum level of service required, at 8.8 positions for patrol officers. Ojai is being charged for 8.2 positions. Dunn explained that this allowed there to be two cars on 12 hour shifts to run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. “It takes eight positions just to fill those . . . assuming no one is ever off shift.” He said the contract presented by the city “only offers up six [positions]” and that “wouldn’t be able to cover the minimum for those two cars in the city.”

Ojai’s draft contract presents the need for just 6.25 positions, which Dunn said is unacceptable.

Dunn also explained that the city is not charged for any policing in the unincorporated areas. VCSD operates out of the Ojai police office providing coverage for the entire Ojai Valley and north to Lockwood Valley.

“City cars may go out to county areas in an emergency,” Dunn said, adding it’s a “great partnership.” He explained that a lot of costs are “shared in allocation cost with the county” that actually results in a cost savings for the city including civil liability protection, dispatch services, crime analysis and computer support.

He did say over the past year the work on the standard contract “became a lesser priority . . . it went on a back burner” during the pandemic as the staff at Thousand Oaks focused on other things. “We are very close to coming up with what we believe is a base contract [that is] collectively in everyone’s interest.” Dunn went on to state that the sheriff has the “ultimate responsibility” to determine the “minimum level of sufficient law enforcement” and anything less than that, the county would have to subsidize.

Weirick pressed Dunn on whether he’d agree to “mark up” the proposed contract Ojai drafted. Initially Dunn indicated it wouldn’t be an efficient use of time, but then agreed if the baseline contract wasn’t ready soon.

Ojai Councilmember Randy Haney said Dunn’s “posture seems to be defensive” and that the council had received many comments from the public about crisis intervention, community oversight and the way law enforcement interacts with individuals that may involve mental health issues.

Dunn emphasized all officers wear body cameras and “all deputies go through CIT” or Crisis Intervention Training. He said the VCSD has a partnership with Ventura County Behavioral Health and can refer individuals to “wraparound services. Law enforcement is not the same as what it was 20 years ago.”

Haney asked about community oversight.

“In the county we have the Grand Jury,” said Dunn. “That’s our primary oversight group.” He said the report from the Grand Jury is expected soon.

The Grand Jury issues reports on various topics across the county, but in fact has no enforcement authority.

Weirick, talking to the Ventura County Reporter, pointed out that the proceedings of the Grand Jury happen out of the public view, and that what he is hearing from the public is the desire for more transparency in policing.

When Haney asked Dunn about how citizen oversight might work, Dunn said the city council can “weigh in” but he explained “the more involvement, the more liability you take on. It’s a double-edged sword.” With the county as the actual employer, “we are on the line for any of these practices we implement, shielding our contract cities from increased liability.”

Weirick cited state code relating to interagency contracts that states that agreements must be reviewed and renewed every five years. He said this gives the public the opportunity to comment on a regular basis and that the current process is out of compliance due to the update taking so long.

Weirick noted also that Ojai is paying 82% higher than other contract cities per capita for policing with the county (fiscal year ending 2020). In terms of population, the city is billed 40% to cover 25% of the population of the area, whereas the county pays 60% to cover 75% of the population.

Dunn agreed that an increase in population, up to a certain point, would not increase the minimum costs for the city.

“It seems like 40% of the cost for 25% of the population costs is a little out of whack,” said Weirick, emphasizing that bringing this information forward, building “transparency and accountability . . . enhances relationships . . . and is just good governance.” He noted the “standardized contract doesn’t maximize community interest.”

“Unless we come up with another way for creating the department for policing that we want for our community, and are willing to pay for it, we are at the mercy of the county,” said Haney.

The May 4, 2021, Ojai City Council meeting: