Pictured: Big Sister Lisa Richardson with her little, Maite, on a trail ride. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Vaccines available at Moorpark College on May 17

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to adults aged 18 and up at Moorpark College on Monday, May 17. The single-dose vaccine is free, and will be administered in parking lots D and E. Vaccination appointments can be made at cur.tv/moorparkvax or by calling 888-702-9042. Walk-ups will be welcome, but the colleges encourages reserving a spot ahead of time.

Moorpark College is at 7075 Campus Road in Moorpark. After exiting onto Collins Road from Higway 118, go right on Campus Road and follow it around and up the hill. The signs for Parking Lots D and E will be on the right.

Youth livestock in person show

805 Ag Kids has announced they will be having the show portion of the live stock auction in person at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in early August. 171 kids have registered to show and auction animals. The auction portion of the event will still be online and the livestock show will not be open to the public. 805 Ag Kids formed last year when the county fair was canceled due to the pandemic and parents and volunteers saw a need to organize an online event for the kids who had begun or planned to raise animals to sell at the fair. For information on the auction, visit www.805agkids.com.

State issues $2.5 million in stimulus payments

The Franchise Tax Board of California has announced that stimulus payments have been issued to qualifying residents who had already filed their 2020 state income tax return.

The Golden State Stimulus payments will be paid to three groups: $600 for individuals with a Social Security number and who claim and receive a California Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC); $1,200 for those who file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and claim and receive the EITC; and $600 for taxpayers with income of $75,000 or less in 2020.

These payments were sent to California residents who filed their 2020 tax returns prior to April 23. After that, the payments will be processed as tax returns are processed and should take up to 45 days for direct deposit or 60 days for paper checks to be mailed.

Ventura Unified hires new assistant superintendent

On April 27, the Ventura Unified School District Board of Education voted to accept the appointment of Brett Taylor as the new assistant superintendent of human resources. Taylor was appointed by Roger Rice, the district’s Superintendent.

Taylor replaces Jeff Davis, who has been selected as the new superintendent of Oak Park Unified School District.

Ojai Unified hires new assistant superintendent

At a May 3 special meeting, the Ojai Unified School District Board of Education voted to create a new position, assistant superintendent of business services. Katrina Madden, formerly head of the district’s special education program, was named to the post following a closed session at the same meeting.

Two distinguished schools named in county

Oak Park High School, in the Oak Park Unified School District, and Rancho Campana High School in the Oxnard Union High School District have been named 2021 Califoronia Distinguished schools by the California Department of Education.

Schools are selected for the award based on performance and progress on state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard, the state’s accountability and continuous improvement system. Indicators include test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate.

223 middle and high schools out of 2,600 received the recognition.

BBSVC honors mentors of the year

Big Brothers Big Sisters Ventura County has named Lisa Richardson and Kurtis Guy each “Big of the Year” for their dedication to their Little Sister and Little Brother.

Richardson demonstrated dedication to her Little Sister Maite over the past year and a half. Richardson came up with creative ways to spend time with Maite, even under pandemic restrictions, like eating dinner on the front lawn so they could continue to have quality time together. She is a mother, activist and her kind heart comes through in her work with BBSVC.

Guy is recognized for his great connection with his Little Brother Chris. During the pandemic they had to be particularly careful, as Guy works in organ donation management and could not risk any exposure. He still found ways to have meaningful connections with Chris leading to a strong friendship that will continue even as Guy is moving out of state to attend school.

CLU professor awarded for teaching excellence

Rafaela Fiore Urízar has received the 2021 President’s Award for Teaching Excellence in recognition of her work engaging students in advanced studies of Spanish and Latin America.

The award is the school’s highest teaching honor and has been awarded since 1995 to those professors viewed in high esteem by their colleagues, students and the entire university community.

“It is clear that Dr. Rafaela Fiore Urízar is an inspirational and transformative teacher who personifies excellence in teaching,” said Lori E. Varlotta, president of CLU at the online awards ceremony.

A resident of Thousand Oaks today, Fiore Urizar is a native of Paraguay and for a decade at CLU has been mentoring students majoring in Spanish in developing research projects, applying for graduate programs and moving into fulfilling employment opportunities. One such student, Marina Alvarez of Simi Valley, studied Latina graffiti artists in Los Angeles as part of her Spanish and Global Studies major and went on to pursue her master’s degree in Latin American studies at Loyola University in Chicago, receiving the 2109 Smithsonian Latino Museum Studies fellowship.

Fiore Urízar said she hopes students move on from CLU “with a greater sense of wonder and a desire to inquire and to value knowledge for its own sake.”