Photo by Bill Horstick, @67billh

The Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard is once again open, welcoming the public in to see its impressive collection of vintage automobiles, some dating as far back as 1910, and other bits of classic Americana. Also on display: auto-related works in the Fireball Art Gallery and the large model railroad display, courtesy of the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club.

The museum threw open its doors for the first time in over a year on Saturday, April 3, and the following day celebrated its return to operation with Muscles and Mojo, the cars-and-coffee meetup that takes place the first and third Sunday of every month. Whether they were showing off their hot rods in the parking lot, or taking in all the automotive history inside the museum, the Murphy’s fans were revved up, and got the car museum’s grand opening off to a roaring start.

The Murphy Auto Museum of open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.