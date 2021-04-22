PHOTO: Existing mature oak grove at Harmon Canyon Preserve.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Saturday, April 24, as part of an Earth Day celebration, a four-acre grove of oak trees will be planted at the trailhead of Ventura Land Trust’s Harmon Canyon Preserve in Ventura.

The planting kicks off the first major reforestation project at the 2,100-acre preserve since it opened to the public in June 2020.

The project is funded through a $25,000 grant from Southern California Gas Company and provides 50 coast live oak trees along with native plants such as mulefat, coyote brush, sage, elderberry, deerweed and buckwheat. Volunteers from SoCalGas will plant the trees, spread mulch and install irrigation infrastructure.

Harmon Canyon Preserve includes nine miles of trails for hiking and biking, with a trail winding through the area where the new grove will grow and mature over time.

www.venturalandtrust.com