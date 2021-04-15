Pictured: Naya Rivera, the actress who drowned in Lake Piru in 2020, pictured in 2013 in Italy. Rivera’s estate has filed a wrongful death suit in Ventura County Superior Court. Photo by ©Giole/123RF.COM.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Naya Rivera’s estate seeks damages

Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband of Glee actress Naya Rivera, who drowned in Lake Piru in July 2020, and her estate have filed a wrongful death suit in Ventura County Superior Court on behalf of Dorsey and Rivera’s young son. The suit was filed through personal representative Justin Stiegemeyer, and claims that Rivera was not warned about the hazards of the lake and was not given proper safety equipment.

The suit names the county, United Water Conservation District (UWCD) and Parks and Recreation Management (PRM) as defendants.

Jeffrey E. Barnes with Ventura County Counsel told the Ventura County Reporter that the county has “nothing to do with the lake” and that he is working to have the county removed from the suit altogether.

In a motion filed by PRM, which is scheduled to be heard by the court on April 27, the company states that the suit “fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action.” PRM’s motion states that in fact a floatation device was offered to Rivera, she declined to wear it, but it was put on the boat she rented, and was found on the boat with her son on the day she drowned.

PRM is a private entity that manages the lake and concessions, including the boat rentals.

UWCD owns and operates the Santa Felicia Dam that creates Lake Piru.

Dr. Cesar Morales appointed Ventura County Superintendent of Schools

Last month the Ventura County Board of Education (VCOE) voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Cesar Morales as superintendent of schools, the position vacated when Stan Mantooth retired in February. Morales had been serving as deputy superintendent of VCOE and was appointed to the new position after a nationwide search.

The superintendent position is an elected role and Morales will complete Mantooth’s term through 2022. Morales has indicated he plans to run for the position in the June 2022 election.

His new position took effect on April 1, and he will be officially sworn in on April 16.

VCOE employs nearly 1,000 people and provides teacher training and administrative support services to all of the county’s 20 school districts. The agency also operates schools for students with special needs and provides career education for students countywide.

Morales received his Doctor of Education degree from UCLA and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Loyola Marymount University. He is also a past president of the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators. Morales is a recent recipient of the El Concilio Latino Leadership Award and was named a “Leader to Learn From” by Education Week magazine in 2017.

Oxnard resolution condemns racism

On March 30, the Oxnard City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning racism, xenophobia, violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). The resolution states, “the city supports inclusion and belonging for people of all races, genders, national origins, and ethnicities; …and that the City should condemn and combat racism, xenophobia, violence, and hate crimes against AAPI persons and ensure that all persons are treated with dignity, equity, and respect – no matter their race, ethnicity, primary language, country of origin, religious beliefs, gender or background.”

Power Share program, discounted renewable energy

The Clean Power Alliance, which is now providing renewable energy to many residents and businesses across Ventura County, has launched a new program offering 100% clean energy with a 20% discount to customers in disadvantaged communities. The discount is for up to 20 years. The program is available to the first 6,500 customers who sign up and will be administered on a first come, first served basis.

Information in English, Spanish and other languages is online at: cleanpoweralliance.org/power-share/.

Program information is also available by calling Power Share Program Manager Jessica Ray at 213-269-5870 or emailing jray@cleanpoweralliance.org.