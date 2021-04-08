OJAI URBAN HERB WALKS | Sunday, April 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Herb Walks with Lanny Kaufer are back! Join local author and naturalist Lanny Kaufer for a two hour urban walk in downtown Ojai on Sunday mornings in April and May. Locations and routes will vary. Total walk distance will be less than a mile and you’ll learn about useful native and non-native plants in and around the downtown area. The April 11 walks will start and conclude in Libbey Park, a great setting to see how native plants integrate in urban landscapes. Non native plants in the area include rosemary and eucalyptus and Kaufer will discuss the benefits of these plants common in the area. Other topics will include cultural history of the Ojai area. Kaufer has been leading local herb walks and nature hikes since 1976 and he’s writing a field guide, Medicinal Herbs of California, slated to be released this November. COVID protocols will be adhered to including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings. $25 per person. Registration required HERE www.herbwalks.com or call (805) 646-6281 for more information and registration. No dogs or smoking, please. Pictured: Lanny Kaufer of Ojai Herb Walks discussing wild oats. Photo submitted.

Thursday – April 8

THE FUTURE OF VIRTUAL HEALTH CARE | 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. A Corporate Leaders Breakfast from California Lutherans University offering a networking opportunity with informative and inspiring speakers. This talk will explore how healthcare is evolving to include virtual care based on the challenges and lessons from COVID-19, how to prevent inequities with technology access, and if these changes might result in lower health insurance costs for employers/employees. Speakers include, Keith C. Norris, MD, PhD, Executive Vice Chair, UCLA Health Department of Medicine Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; Gabriela Sherman, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Los Robles Health System. The panel will be moderated by Adina Nack, PhD, Professor of Sociology, California Lutheran University. FREE registration is online HERE.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 1 p.m. Local women’s club meeting via Zoom. This month’s program will feature member Charlotte Craven speaking about the state of the city. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP and to receive Zoom information.

CHILDREN’S RIGHT TO CLEAN AIR | 5:30 p.m. For kids and their families. What does air pollution look like in your community? What do you think the solution should be? Do you think kids should have a clean air bill of rights? We want to know. The Clean Air Coalition wants to hear your feedback and response to these and other questions. Participants will receive a $20 gift card for participating. Teachers can email brian@ccair.org to provide input and get involved. FREE registration is online HERE.

Friday – April 9

END HOMELESSNESS VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM | 9-11 a.m. The United Way of Ventura County is hosting this in depth discussion as part of their initiative to end homelessness. Author and Pulitzer Prize winner Dr. Matthew Desmond is the keynote speaker. After a Q and A with Desmond, Henry Dubroff, editor of the Pacific Coast Times will moderate a panel to include Rep. Julia Brownley, Mike Powers, CEO of Ventura County, Senator Henry Stern, Nancy Grygiel, senior vice president and chief compliance office with AMGEN, Emilio Ramirez the housing director for the City of Oxnard and Amy Duganne, director of homelessness initiatives with United Way of Ventura County. $25 general admission. A premium ticket for $100 includes a signed copy of Desmond’s book “Evicted.” Register online HERE.

Saturday – April 10

JANE GOODALL, HOPE FUELS A BETTER WORLD | 11 a.m. A conversation with Jane Goodall and broadcaster Catherine Remak presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Primatologist and UN Ambassador for Peace, Goodall will discuss her groundbreaking discoveries in Tanzania, which revealed remarkable truths about chimpanzee behavior and humankind and she will share her hopes for change in light of current global threats and how we all have a role to play, as individuals and as a community. $10 with one week replay. FREE for UCSB students. Registration required online HERE or 805-893-3535.

Sunday – April 11

UNDERSTANDING NUTRITION LABELS | 10 – 11 a.m. FREE. Grocery stores are filled with infinite food choices. Faced with so many options, how can we decide? Join Carolina Villavicencio, registered dietician, to examine what we can learn from the food label and how reading them can help us make the best choice for our health. To register call 805.988.2709 or email jessica.corona @dignityhealth.org.

A TOUR OF IRAN | 3-5 p.m. A presentation with Michael Christie and New West Symphony’s Global Sounds, exploring centuries old traditions of Iranian poetic and musical cultural influences on the western world. This four day festival event takes place April 8-11. Award-winning mezzo soprano Sasha Cooke and Iranian instrumentalists Pejman Hadadi and Masoud Rezaei join the New West Symphony on this musical voyage. GRAMMY-winning Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie leads the orchestra in western classical masterworks by Handel, Rameau, Gounod and the timeless overture to Mozart’s Magic Flute. Iranian composers Behzad Ranjbaran, Masoud Rezaei and Golfam Khayam share their inspiration from Iranian sites and poetry. $25, tickets are available online HERE.

Tuesday – April 13

CAUSES AND TREATMENT FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE | 5:30 p.m. A FREE online seminar hosted by Community Memorial Health System with Dr. Marc A Beaghler of the San Buenaventura Urology group will discuss the causes, symptoms, screening, diagnosis and the latest treatments for enlarged prostate – one of the most common health issues in men. Half of all men have an enlarged prostate by age 60. A frequent need to urinate day and night could mean you have an enlarged prostate. Among the treatment options he will discuss is the UroLift® System, a minimally invasive procedure that may help relieve symptoms. Registration is online HERE.

Wednesday – April 14

ENVISIONING SMOKE FREE COMMUNITIES | 6-7:15 p.m. Future Leaders of America, an Oxnard based organization is hosting this virtual forum to discuss the impacts of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes are having on our youth. Our youth and BIPOC have systematically been targeted by the tobacco industry to create a new generation of smokers through enticing flavors and its discreet design and smell. FREE. Online registration is HERE.

VOICES OF THE NATION | 7-8 p.m. FREE. Celebrating the work of U.S. Poet Laureates: Joy Harjo this three part event will conclude with an exploration of the work of current laureate Joy Harjo, the first Native American to serve in the role. She received the Ruth Lilly Prize from the Poetry Foundation for Lifetime Achievement, the 2015 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets and a Guggenheim Fellowship. Students in the Cal Lutheran honors English class Poetry and the National Consciousness will present selected poems by Harjo, and a panel of Cal Lutheran poets and scholars led by Jacqueline Lyons, associate professor of English and creative writing, will discuss the works and their context. To register, go to CalLutheran/edu/voices. For more information, contact Lyons at jlyons@callutheran.edu.

Thursday – April 15

FREE ANONYMOUS HIV/AIDS TESTING | April 15 Schedule an appointment today. Know your status! Details and appointment information online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30: Oxnard Union High School District Art Show. Ongoing: maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. The museum reopens to the public starting on Friday, April 9. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DON PASQUALE Saturday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. Entertainment returns to the Ventura County Fairgrounds with this Roaring Twenties-inspired rendition of Gaetano Donizetti’s beloved bel canto comedy. Drive in to enjoy live opera from the safety of your car. Presented by Opera Santa Barbara and Concerts in Your Car. $99-179. 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.concertsinyourcar.com.

IN CONVERSATION: LYNELL GEORGE AND JANNA IRELAND. Friday, April 9, 5 p.m. via Zoom. The Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation presents this Zoom webinar featuring a discussion between the authors of books on Octavia E. Butler and Paul R. Williams, respectively. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rx7TvkBRRhqsZhP4G8rg3g.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. The museum reopens on Friday, April 9.. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Sunday, April 11, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Second Sunday Art Market, where local artists will display their handcrafted wares outside in front of the shop. Through April 30: Acrylic paintings by April Guest Artist Natalia Bastun. The shop also celebrates Ojai Pixie Tangerine Month with a game and raffle. Find the hidden Ojai Pixie in the store and receive a ticket to enter the drawing for a bottle of Ojai Pixie-infused olive oil and a jar of marmalade. Drawing takes place on April 30. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER April 10-May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY April 12-Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Artist talk on Friday, April 23, 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2 p.m.: “Sex Work and Visual Culture,” a discussion of photography, public representations and perceptions of sex workers, voyeurism and labor and humanitarian rights. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30. In honor of Earth Day on April 22 and continuing its year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, CIMM presents a mini “eco-boat” building challenge. Boats no larger than 24 inches made from recycled and compostable materials will be accepted through April 30. The museum reopens to the public starting April 9. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit cimmvc.org.

SPRING BLOOM PHOTO CONTEST Through April 30. The Ventura Botanical Gardens invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to enter imagery taken of the plants and flowers seen in the Chilean, California Ramble, Mediterranean and South African Gardens. Up to two photos taken anytime in 2021 may be submitted. Deadline for entry is April 30. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.venturabotanicalgardens.com/vbg-in-bloom.html.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY CONTEST 2021 Through April 21. The Ventura County Poetry Project invites submissions of poems from youth (12-18 years of age) and adults for its annual contest celebrating poetry and libraries. This year’s theme is “Defining Moments.” Up to five poems, each no longer than 35 lines, may be submitted. Deadline for submission is April 21. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcpoetryproject.org/ventura-county-poetry-projects-4th-annual-poetry-contest-defining-moments/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Russell L. Stockard, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through April 25. Equinox, a diverse body of work in a variety of media exploring gender equality and balance. Curated by Maria Adela Diaz. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com/equinox.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 1: Homage, works created in Beatrice Wood’s studio by educators, interns and artists in residence. Through April 30:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 30: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. The museum reopens to the public April 9. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY + STUDIOS Through April 11. Heeled, A Western Ballad, an exploration of the mythos of the American West through the lens of contemporary artists. Artist talk on Sunday, April 11, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-293-1616, visithgallery.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Recently opened: Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, with 37 stops across Ventura County and Southern California. Based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace has been created to help regional artists sell their works. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Opened Feb. 12: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened March 7. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through April 25: Inspiration & Influence, sculpture by Duane Dammeyer and paintings by Rima Muna. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Curator’s talk on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.