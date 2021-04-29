MUSEUM OF BAD ART Friday, April 30, 6 p.m. via Zoom. The Ventura County Library will host a special webinar featuring Louise Reilly Sacco of the Museum of Bad Art in Somerville Massachusetts, who will offer an interesting, pithy and humorous discussion of MOBA’s collection developed from thrift store finds, yard sales, donations and the like. Free. zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ld-uprjIqHNUFPYCQWhk1qOxIDZej_a18. Pictured: “Ferret in a Brothel,” Anonymous, oil on canvas.

Thursday – April 29

EVICTION PREVENTION APPLICATION ASSISTANCE | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Renters and landlords can get assistance beginning the process to receive financial assistance through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. The assistance sessions will take place at Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance in espanol, call Devon Pozo at (661) 583-3222. Information about the state’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is online HERE.

CLU’S NEW VENTURA FAIR PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS | 9 a.m. Vote through April 28 for student entrants competing for $15,000 in prizes. Live online awards presentation will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 29. Last years online event received 9,000 votes from 36 states in the U.S., 40 different countries on six continents. This year’s event is virtual again, with 32 teams from Cal Lutheran, including many from the Executive MBA program in Austria, and 10 from Oaks Christian School posting their innovative projects online. Each team has a website featuring information on its startup idea and a video of its pitch. The Cal Lutheran students participating in the fair represent the university’s brightest and most motivated aspiring entrepreneurs. They have been working on their ideas for several months — brainstorming ideas for new businesses, forming teams, identifying and interviewing potential customers, and developing product ideas with guidance from faculty members and professionals. People’s Choice awards for best startup idea will be presented. Cash awards range from $500 to $2,500. Public participation in the fair requires free registration. Please go to CalLutheran.edu/nvf. For more information, contact Kristin Bell at kristinbell@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3747.

JOURNEY TO LEADERSHIP AWARDS | 2 p.m. The Ventura County Leadership Academy invites the community to celebrate the awards being presented to members of the community including: Alumnus of the Year – James Joyce III, (Cohort XVII) Coffee with a Black Guy; Business of the Year – Pods Moving and Storage; Educational Leader of the Year – Dianne McKay, Ventura County Community College District Board Member, Area 2, and President, Mustang Marketing; Non-profit Leader of the Year – Monica White, President & CEO, Food Share of Ventura County; Public Sector of the Year – County of Ventura COVID Response Team. Register at www.vcleadership.org.

POWER TO THE PEDAL MEET UP | 5:30 p.m. A Zoom gathering of Bike Ventura to discuss the Oxnard Local Road Safety Plan and Speed Camera Bills being considered at the state level. Online registration for Zoom link HERE.

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN COMMUNITY WORKSHOP | 6-8:30 p.m. The City of Ventura is beginning the process of updating the General Plan – a document that governs all land use decisions in the city including zoning, resource management, transportation and housing. This is the first in a series of online workshops for general public, business owners and community organizations to provide input on the vision for the document. Spanish interpretation available. More information on the General Plan update is online HERE. Registration is required online HERE.

Friday – April 30

ENERGY EFFICIENCY TO MITIGATE CLIMATE CHANGE AWARDS EVENT | 4-5:30 p.m. 83 central coast students prepared projects aimed at reducing waste produced, water or energy consumed at their homes or schools or projects aimed at highlighting the issue of ocean acidification. 16 students will be recognized and win prizes. Three projects will be selected for sponsored implementation. Keynote speakers include Rebecca Hernandez of Coastal Keepers in Port Hueneme. The Energy Efficiency to Mitigate Climate Change and Ocean Acidification (EECCOA) is project of the MERITO Foundation. The awards ceremony will be livestreamed on the Merito Foundation Facebook page HERE.

Saturday – May 1

SANTA PAULA BEAUTIFUL | 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A volunteer opportunity event to beautify various areas throughout the City of Santa Paula including cleaning bike trails, neighborhood parks, painting city landmarks and more. Children ages 12 and up may volunteer when supervised by a parent, guardian, local organization or city staff. Sign up online HERE.

MAY DAY CAR CARAVAN – INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY CELEBRATION | 3 p.m. Join CAUSE and MICOP in rallying in solidarity with the working class to ask elected officials to pass legislation to protect essential workers and immigrant communities that have worked and supported various sectors and industries during the pandemic, including vulnerable tenants at risk of becoming homeless. Gather in vehicles at: 424 South C Street, Oxnard. Details are online HERE.

Monday – May 3

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES | Streaming. The Oxnard Film Society continues to highlight Oscar nominations from around the globe. Through the society’s website you can access all foreign entry films and watch at your convenience. Select from HOPE, Norway’s entry, or the Swiss comedy My Wonderful Wanda along with Another Round, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Collective and Oscar Shorts. Details and film links are online at https://www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

Tuesday – May 4

9th ANNUAL WORLD TRADE WEEK | 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Port of Hueneme is a World Trade Center licensee and hosts World Trade Week as part of an initiative to advance the businesses of Ventura County and expand their reach into the global marketplace. The focus this year will be on the challenges and opportunities offered by our post-pandemic world. Marianne Rowden, former president and CEO of American Association of Importers and Exporters in Washington D.C. will serve as the keynote speaker. Details and registration are online HERE.

NATURAL GAS COMPRESSOR PROJECT COMMUNITY MEETING in SPANISH | 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Southern California Gas Co. is holding a series of online community meetings about their proposal to remediate some of the contaminated soil and then to expand the capacity of the existing natural gas compressor facility located at 1555 N. Olive St., Ventura. The facility is across the street from the playground of E.P. Foster Elementary School and the Big Brothers Big Sisters center. Register to attend by emailing RSVP@scgwebinars.com.

ENCUENTRO COMUNITARIO DEL PROYECTO COMPRESOR DE GAS NATURAL en ESPAÑOL | 1 p.m. y 6 p.m. Southern California Gas Co. está llevando a cabo una serie de reuniones comunitarias en línea sobre su propuesta para remediar parte del suelo contaminado y luego ampliar la capacidad de la instalación de compresores de gas natural existente ubicada en 1555 N. Olive St., Ventura. La instalación está al otro lado de la calle del patio de juegos de E.P. Foster Elementary School y el centro Big Brothers Big Sisters. Regístrese para asistir enviando un correo electrónico a RSVP@scgwebinars.com.

THE SUM OF US: WHAT RACISM COSTS EVERYONE AND HOW WE CAN PROSPER TOGETHER | 5 p.m. Author, advocate and public policy expert Heather McGhee, hosted by UCSB Arts & Lectures will discuss the widespread costs and impacts of racism. McGhee’s specialty is the American economy – and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. She played a leadership role in steering the historic Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and was one of the key advocates credited for the adoption of the Volcker Rule. $10, free for UCSB students. Ticket holders have replay available for a week. Tickets and more information are available online at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or by calling 805-893-3535.

Wednesday – May 5

NATURAL GAS COMPRESSOR PROJECT COMMUNITY MEETING | 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Southern California Gas Co. is holding a series of online community meetings about their proposal to remediate some of the contaminated soil and then to expand the capacity of the existing natural gas compressor facility located at 1555 N. Olive St., Ventura. The facility is across the street from the playground of E.P. Foster Elementary School and the Big Brothers Big Sisters center. Register to attend by emailing RSVP@scgwebinars.com.

SANTA PAULA T-BALL REGISTRATION | 4-6:30 p.m. The Santa Paula Parks and Recreation Department is holding a registration event for the T-Ball league for children ages 4-6. $85 per player. Fee includes jersey, cap and team photo. Copy of birth certificate required for registration. For more information, contact Abel Duque at (805) 933-4226, ext. 353. Santa Paula Community Center, 530 W. Main St., Santa Paula. Information on Santa Paula Parks and Recreation programs and registration is online HERE.

Thursday – May 6

HOW TO SATISFY YOUR CURIOSITY ABOUT HOLISTIC ENERGY HEALING | 5-6:30 p.m. An online webinar exploring the basics of energy healing. Hosted by Ojai based, Healing in America. $35. Space is limited and online registration required HERE.

UPCOMING EVENTS, COMMUNITY RESOURCES

FIFTY AND BETTER SUMMER 1 SESSION | Registration is open for the California Lutheran University’s summer session meant for those 50 and over. Courses are $25, or bundle 6 for $100. Courses will explore subjects such as California’s ecosystems, power and leadership through the lens of Hitler and Gandhi’s stories, the many incarnations of Perry Mason, and more! We hope you will join us for these captivating courses. Courses are $25 each or bundle all 6 for $100. Details and information are online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

ADA AND THE ENGINE April 30-May 1 online. The romance between Ada Byron Lovelace and Charles Babbage is explored in this live-streamed work by Lauren Gunderson presented by the Ventura College Theatre Department. Free; registration required. www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/upcoming-performances.

CAMULOS CONNECTIONS: ALAN SALAZAR Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m. online. The Rancho Camulos Museum presents a webinar with Alan Salazar, Tataviam elder, storyteller, activist and author. Salazar will discuss his new children’s book, <em>Tata, The Tataviam Towhee: A Tribal Story,</em> history of the Tataviam people, the importance of preserving Native American heritage and more. Registration required: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EyvWxebdTJOc2J8GftxkLQ.

CHANGEMAKERS SERIES: LOCAL HEROES COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE Thursday, April 29, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Museum of Ventura County hosts a special online seminar featuring Dr. Chris Funk of UCSB’s Climate Hazard Center; Hans Cole, Patagonia’s director of environmental campaigns and advocacy; Ventura County Climate Emergency Council’s Florencia Ramirez and Michelle Stevens of the Refill Shoppe. Free; registration required. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YlTu6AiTRDOtXN0Jnr4KBA.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Sunday, May 2, 1-4 p.m. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. It will once again reopen for the First Sunday tours, starting on May 2. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. Plant sale on Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m.-2p.m. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR: JOSE ALAMILLO Tuesday, May 4, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. The Museum of Ventura County hosts a new bi-monthly series where local historians and authors talk with Executive Director Elena Brokaw. Alamillo, CSUCI professor of Chicana/o studies, discusses Mexican athletes. Free; registration required. venturamuseum.org/event/local-history-happy-hour-with-jose-alamillo/.

OJAI INSTITUTE May 1, 12-4 p.m. The Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation celebrates art and Ojai Pixie tangerine season with a special reopening event. Artist Janna Ireland will sign copies of her photography book <em>Regarding Paul R. Williams</em>, and guests will be able to pose in the interactive photobooth installation by Manjari Sharma. Posters, books and art will be available for purchase. Attendees will receive tangerines. Masks required and social distancing must be maintained. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, theojaiinstitute.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI April 30-July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Artists’ reception on Saturday, May 1, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM May 1-July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through May 20 online: “Figure Drawing Essentials,” a virtual art class taught by Jem Morris. Six Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VIRTUAL STUDENT ONE ACTS Friday, April 30, 8 p.m. via Zoom. Moorpark College Theatre Arts present 10 one-act plays written, directed and performed by students. Free. www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/upcoming-theatre-eventsshows.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candle, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

ZOOMAPALOOZA April 30-May 2 via Zoom. Witty, silly one-act plays for and about life on Zoom. Presented by YAE Hillcrest Players and streamed live. $13-25. www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=96

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30. In honor of Earth Day on April 22 and continuing its year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, CIMM presents a mini “eco-boat” building challenge. Boats no larger than 24 inches made from recycled and compostable materials will be accepted through April 30. The museum reopened to the public starting April 9. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit cimmvc.org.

MOANA JR. Through May 1. High Street Arts Center is currently enrolling students in its summer camp production based on the hit animated feature Moana. Vocal auditions will be required to place campers in the appropriate time slot. The six-week camp will run Monday-Thursday starting June 14. For audition information, camp structure, rates and more information, visit highstreetartscenter.com.

SPRING BLOOM PHOTO CONTEST Through April 30. The Ventura Botanical Gardens invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to enter imagery taken of the plants and flowers seen in the Chilean, California Ramble, Mediterranean and South African gardens. Up to two photos taken anytime in 2021 may be submitted. Deadline for entry is April 30. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.venturabotanicalgardens.com/vbg-in-bloom.html.

THROUGH OUR EYES Through May 13. Vita Art Center invites youth and teens to participate in a community art project centered on self-portraits in response to the pandemic. Free art workshops will be available to young artists 8-18 years old, who will create masked self-portraits under the guidance of professional artists. Workshops will be held outdoors; space is limited to 10 participants per class and pre-registration is required. The project will culminate with an exhibit of 100 self-portraits created by the students. For more information and to register, visit www.vitaartcenter.com/through-our-eyesfree-workshop.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CLUE LIVE! AN OUTDOOR WALKING EXPERIENCE Through May 2. Immersive theater meets mystery-solving fun in this outdoor experience based on the board game Clue. Mr. Butler leads participants on a walking tour of downtown Ventura to find clues and ask questions of Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett, Dr. Orchid and other <em>Clue</em> characters. The experience begins in front of Mission Park. Participants will walk in socially distanced groups; face coverings and adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines required. Ages 8 and up; minors must be accompanied by an adult. $35-43. www.eventbrite.com/o/right-angle-entertainment-32861425965.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Catherine Hodges, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 1: Homage, works created in Beatrice Wood’s studio by educators, interns and artists in residence. Through April 30: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 30: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Through August 2021: The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. The museum reopened to the public April 9. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30: Oxnard Union High School District Art Show. Ongoing: maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. The museum reopened to the public on April 9. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

THE CORNER COTTAGE Through May 30. Leave No One Behind mural sponsored by the Veterans for Peace Ventura County Chapter 112. In addition, James Graca, Tomas Hernandez, Orlando Menchaca and Luis Pena will display their photos of Vietnam veteran Christopher Gaynor as well as photos and plaques of Santa Paula veterans who died in the Vietnam War. 925 E. Main St., Santa Paula. vfpvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing:Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through May 14. Joe Cardella’s ARTLIFE Foundation hosts the “Post” Pandemic Mail Art Exhibit, featuring over 237 6” x 9” works mailed in by artists from 22 countries. Postcard art will be on display in the windows and online at the foundation’s website. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, artlifefoundation.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through May 29. Sculpture class for teens taught by Jem Morris on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience necessary; materials included. Ages 13-17. Free; space is limited and registration is required. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through April 30. Acrylic paintings by April Guest Artist Natalia Bastun. The shop also celebrates Ojai Pixie Tangerine Month with a game and raffle. Find the hidden Ojai Pixie in the store and receive a ticket to enter the drawing for a bottle of Ojai Pixie-infused olive oil and a jar of marmalade. Drawing takes place on April 30. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Through April 30. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.