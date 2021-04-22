CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Thursday, April 22, 6-7 p.m.: “Is Technology Changing the Role of the Artist?” A virtual discussion with Luke Matjas and Devin Sullivan. Saturday, April 24, 2 p.m.: Artist workshop inspired by the stylized landscapes of Brazilian painter Tarsila do Amaral. Recommended for ages 9-14. Free; pre-registration required. Through April 30: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. Through August 2021: The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. The museum reopened to the public April 9. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

FREE ADMITTANCE TO VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | All day FREE admission for all on Earth Day. Leashed dogs are welcome. COVID protocols are in place. Ventura Botanical Gardens, 700 Summit Dr. Ventura.

CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS EARTH DAY VIRTUAL EVENTS | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Events for all ages planned throughout the day hosted at various California State Park locations. Topics include indigenous knowledge, nature journaling, and following the path of the monarch butterfly. Teachers will find topics to incorporate into lessons for this teachable moment. Live Feeds: The general public can view the live stream online on PORTS YouTube Channel. Zoom Webinar: Pre-registration is required to participate in the webinar, as there is limited space. Register at ports-ca.us/ports-programs/ports-home-learning-programs.

SIX FEET OF CONNECTION: BACK TO OUR ROOTS | 4-7:30 p.m. A national handcrafted COVID-19 Memorial in the form of local community art installation. Organized nationally by Marcos Lutyens with video instructions of how to make the roses. Members of the public have created red felt roses that have been collected for the last few weeks to be installed on Earth Day at The Ojai Retreat, 160 Besant Rd., Ojai.

DRIVE ELECTRIC EARTH DAY | April 22-24 The EV Advocates of Ventura County, with the Ventura County Regional Alliance, with the Central Coast Clean Cities and the Community Energy Council are planning a virtual Green Car Show. Details and access are online at: https://sbearthday.org.

LOS AMIGOS BILINGUAL PUBLIC SPEAKING AND LEADERSHIP CLUB | 6:30 PM Local multicultural bilingual Toastmasters Club Meeting over Zoom. This week’s the theme is Earth Day and features speeches by Los Amigos Club Members. Come join the challenging fun and opportunity to perfect second language skills for today’s dynamic economy. Visitors are always welcome and participate. Please visit our website at https://2224. toastmastersclubs.org for more information.

Other events on:

Thursday – April 22

TREES MAKE A BETTER WORLD | 12:30-1:30 p.m. FREE five part series featuring James Downer PhD, through UC Cooperative Extension. Dr. Downer holds a Ph.D. in plant pathology from UC Riverside and has 35 years of experience in horticulture and plant pathology. His research focuses on diseases of shade trees and other landscape plants as well as cultural practices to maintain landscape plants, especially trees. He also works on mulch, soil microbiology and disease suppression in mulched soils.This first session session is called “The Benefits of Trees” at which Downer will discuss how trees benefit our environment and health and how to select the best tree for your planting spot. Later session topics include caring for and pruning trees. Details and registration are online HERE.

IS TECHNOLOGY CHANGING THE ROLE OF THE ARTIST? | 6-7 p.m. Join Luke Matjas, Chair of Art and Performing Arts at California State University Channel Islands, and artist, Devin Sullivan, as we explore how technology is impacting what it means to be an artist in the 21st century, the relationship between artists and technology and whether technology is changing the role of the artist. FREE for members of California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks, $6. Registration is online HERE.

PIRU NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL SPEAKER SERIES | 7 p.m. Learn about Local History highlights with Michele McKinley, Adam Brooks, and Maria Christopher who will give talks about the local history. Details and Zoom link online HERE.

Friday – April 23

IN BLOOM SPRING PHOTO CONTEST | Through April 20 Submit two images taken in 2021 that highlight plants in the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Winners are featured in the garden’s summer newsletter and on social media. Details and submittal information is online HERE.

TEQUIO RISING: A FUNDRAISER FOR INDIGENOUS YOUTH IN HIGHER EDUCATION | 5-6 p.m. FREE to join this Zoom event hosted by Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) to support local indigenous scholars in their work to achieve higher education. RSVP or sponsor by contacting Jessica Brandon at jessica.brandon@mixeco.org or (805) 329-1584 (cell)

Saturday – April 24

9th ANNUAL AUT2RUN | Through April 25. A virtual run hosted by the Autism Society of Ventura County to raise awareness during Autism Acceptance Month in April. Form a team, run or walk with your family and register. Then run any distance, at any location. The event supports the societies work in the county to support those with Autism. The event includes live stream warm up and cool down sessions and word from the events Grand Marshall, 15 year old Micaela Ellis. Details and registration information are online HERE.

MARCH FOR OUR KIDS HEALTH | 2 p.m. The Westside Clean Air Coalition, comprised of residents and organizations will be gathering, walking, marching and biking to raise awareness about the planned expansion of a natural gas compression facility operated by Southern California Gas Company in West Ventura. The event will start at 2 p.m. at Kellogg Park (Kellogg St. and Ventura Ave.) and the group will march to the gas compressor location at 1555 N. Olive St., then will return to Kellogg Park at 4 p.m. Event details are online HERE.

VIRTUAL COMEDY/PARTY THING | 8 p.m. Looking to laugh? Check out this beyond fun standup comedy night all to benefit the local storytelling nonprofit The Townies, Inc – helping people tell their stories. The night features Michelle Shocked, Lily Brown, Ashley Sengstaken, Michelle Driscoll and Hollis Westling. Donations will help reach a $5,000 match. You pick the “ticket price” with your donation. Details online HERE.

CLIMATE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT | 4:30-6:30 p.m. FREE This virtual summit, hosted by the Community Environmental Council will connect community leaders and continue to build the groundswell that is leaning in to climate action. RSVP at https://sbearthday.org/climate-leadership-summit. Space is limited but priority given to new or emerging leaders, youth-focused groups, and activists working in Ventura or San Luis Obispo counties.

Sunday – April 25

HERB WALK | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Ojai resident Lanny Kaufer will lead this guided tour in downtown Ojai and discuss useful plants along the way. $25. Register by calling 805-646-6281 or online HERE.

51st VIRTUAL FIESTA CELEBRATION | 2-4 p.m. Santa Clara High School will host a virtual event including a car show, mariachi performances, interactive games and an online auction – all aimed at raising funds to support tuition assistance scholarships for next school year. SCHS is private Catholic high school. Tickets are FREE, information on purchasing food packages are online at https://www.santaclarahighschool.com/fiesta

Monday – April 26

INDEPENDENT WRITERS OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and WRITERS AND PUBLISHERS NETWORK | 7 p.m. IWOSC/WPN Writers’ Meeting is a joint gathering for writers, authors and book lovers presented by the Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC) and the Writers & Publishers Network (WPN) a national literary nonprofit based in Ojai, CA celebrating 25 years of serving the publishing community. The meetings will be held via Zoom, every third Wednesday of the month. The link to join the discussion is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83159342290.

CONEJO VALLEY SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION | Open now Register now for Conejo Valley Recreation Department summer programs including camps, classes and sports. Prices vary. Camps begin June 13. Details online HERE.

Thursday – April 29

CLU’S NEW VENTURA FAIR PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS | 9 a.m. Vote through April 28 for student entrants competing for $15,000 in prizes. Live online awards presentation will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 29. Last years online event received 9,000 votes from 36 states in the U.S., 40 different countries on six continents. This year’s event is virtual again, with 32 teams from Cal Lutheran, including many from the Executive MBA program in Austria, and 10 from Oaks Christian School posting their innovative projects online. Each team has a website featuring information on its startup idea and a video of its pitch. The Cal Lutheran students participating in the fair represent the university’s brightest and most motivated aspiring entrepreneurs. They have been working on their ideas for several months — brainstorming ideas for new businesses, forming teams, identifying and interviewing potential customers, and developing product ideas with guidance from faculty members and professionals. People’s Choice awards for best startup idea will be presented. Cash awards range from $500 to $2,500. Public participation in the fair requires free registration. Please go to CalLutheran.edu/nvf. For more information, contact Kristin Bell at kristinbell@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3747.

JOURNEY TO LEADERSHIP AWARDS | 2 p.m. The Ventura County Leadership Academy invites the community to celebrate the awards being presented to members of the community including: Alumnus of the Year – James Joyce III, (Cohort XVII) Coffee with a Black Guy; Business of the Year – Pods Moving and Storage; Educational Leader of the Year – Dianne McKay, Ventura County Community College District Board Member, Area 2, and President, Mustang Marketing; Non-profit Leader of the Year – Monica White, President & CEO, Food Share of Ventura County; Public Sector of the Year – County of Ventura COVID Response Team. Register at www.vcleadership.org.

POWER TO THE PEDAL MEET UP | 5:30 p.m. A Zoom gathering of Bike Ventura to discuss the Oxnard Local Road Safety Plan and Speed Camera Bills being considered at the state level. Online registration for Zoom link HERE.

COMMUNITY NEEDS AND RESOURCES

VENTURA COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING SEEKS ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS | Applicants are being sought to fill three advisory council vacancies for the VCAAA. The three positions open are for a representative of individuals with disabilities, one representative of the LGBTQ+ community, and one representative for family caregivers. New appointments are now being considered for terms beginning July 1, 2021. Individuals with a strong interest in any of the vacant positions are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submitting applications is April 29, 2021. For more information, visit www.vcaaa.org, call (805) 477-7306, or e-mail Jannette.Jauregui@ventura.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

COCHINEAL NATURAL DYE WORKSHOP Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oaxacan weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez will teach participants how to dye a scarf using cochineal or insect dye. Price includes workshop, Oaxacan meal and mezcal tasting. Class takes place outside at the Bell Arts Factory in Ventura; masks and social distancing required. $550. To register, contact Frederick Janka at fjanka@cgbfoundation.org.

THE CORNER COTTAGE Through May 30. Leave No One Behind mural sponsored by the Veterans for Peace Ventura County Chapter 112. In addition, James Graca, Tomas Hernandez, Orlando Menchaca and Luis Pena will display their photos of Vietnam veteran Christopher Gaynor as well as photos and plaques of Santa Paula veterans who died in the Vietnam War. 925 E. Main St., Santa Paula. vfpvc.org.

THE OJAI RETREAT April 22-25. Six Feet of Connection: Back to Our Roots, a community art installation presented in conjunction with Flourish Ojai and featuring selected works by local artists inspired by Earth Day, as well as the Rose River Memorial, Marcos Lutyens’ installation honoring Ventura County residents who have died from COVID-19. Opening ceremonies on Thursday, April 22, 4-7:30 p.m. 160 Besant Road, Ojai, www.flourishojai.com/earthday.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER April 24-May 29. Sculpture class for teens taught by Jem Morris on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No experience necessary; materials included. Ages 13-17. Free; space is limited and registration is required. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI April 23-25: Video projections of land art installations around the world, undertaken in honor of Earth Day, will be available for viewing 7-9:30 p.m. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

QUEST FOR QUINONIUM April 22-25 via Zoom. The Ventura High School Theatre Department presents this original musical “space oddity” with book and lyrics by VHS students. $12. onthestage.com/show/ventura-high-school/quest-for-quinonium-77163.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30. In honor of Earth Day on April 22 and continuing its year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, CIMM presents a mini “eco-boat” building challenge. Boats no larger than 24 inches made from recycled and compostable materials will be accepted through April 30. The museum reopened to the public starting April 9. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit cimmvc.org.

MOANA JR. Through May 1. High Street Arts Center is currently enrolling students in its summer camp production based on the hit animated feature Moana. Vocal auditions will be required to place campers in the appropriate time slot. The six-week camp will run Monday-Thursday starting June 14. For audition information, camp structure, rates and more information, visit highstreetartscenter.com.

SPRING BLOOM PHOTO CONTEST Through April 30. The Ventura Botanical Gardens invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to enter imagery taken of the plants and flowers seen in the Chilean, California Ramble, Mediterranean and South African gardens. Up to two photos taken anytime in 2021 may be submitted. Deadline for entry is April 30. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.venturabotanicalgardens.com/vbg-in-bloom.html.

THROUGH OUR EYES Through May 13. Vita Art Center invites youth and teens to participate in a community art project centered on self-portraits in response to the pandemic. Free art workshops will be available to young artists 8-18 years old, who will create masked self-portraits under the guidance of professional artists. Workshops will be held outdoors; space is limited to 10 participants per class and pre-registration is required. The project will culminate with an exhibit of 100 self-portraits created by the students. For more information and to register, visit www.vitaartcenter.com/through-our-eyesfree-workshop.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CLUE LIVE! AN OUTDOOR WALKING EXPERIENCE Through May 2. Immersive theater meets mystery-solving fun in this outdoor experience based on the board game <em>Clue</em>. Mr. Butler leads participants on a walking tour of downtown Ventura to find clues and ask questions of Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Dr. Orchid and other <em>Clue</em> characters. The experience begins in front of Mission Park. Participants will walk in socially distanced groups; face coverings and adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines required. Ages 8 and up; minors must be accompanied by an adult. $35-43. www.eventbrite.com/o/right-angle-entertainment-32861425965.

SISTER ACT Through April 25 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center streams its 2018 live stage production of the popular musical based on the hit movie. A nightclub singer hides from the mob in a convent, where she reinvigorates the choir. Available on demand. $15-25. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Joelle Hannah, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through April 25. Equinox, a diverse body of work in a variety of media exploring gender equality and balance. Curated by Maria Adela Diaz. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com/equinox.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 1: Homage, works created in Beatrice Wood’s studio by educators, interns and artists in residence. Through April 30: Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30: Oxnard Union High School District Art Show. Ongoing: maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. The museum reopened to the public on April 9. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Ongoing:Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through May 14. Joe Cardella’s ARTLIFE Foundation hosts the “Post” Pandemic Mail Art Exhibit, featuring over 237 6” x 9” works mailed in by artists from 22 countries. Postcard art will be on display in the windows and online at the foundation’s website. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, artlifefoundation.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through April 30. Acrylic paintings by April Guest Artist Natalia Bastun. The shop also celebrates Ojai Pixie Tangerine Month with a game and raffle. Find the hidden Ojai Pixie in the store and receive a ticket to enter the drawing for a bottle of Ojai Pixie-infused olive oil and a jar of marmalade. Drawing takes place on April 30. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Through April 30. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through May 20 online: “Figure Drawing Essentials,” a virtual art class taught by Jem Morris. Six Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through April 25: Inspiration & Influence, sculpture by Duane Dammeyer and paintings by Rima Muna. Artist-led tours on Sunday, April 25, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Closing reception on Saturday, April 24, 3-5 p.m. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Artist talk on Friday, April 23, 2 p.m. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.