THROUGH OUR EYES Through May 13. Vita Art Center invites youth and teens to participate in a community art project centered on self-portraits in response to the pandemic. Free art workshops will be available to young artists 8-18 years old, who will create masked self-portraits under the guidance of professional artists. Workshops will be held outdoors; space is limited to 10 participants per class and pre-registration is required. The project will culminate with an exhibit of 100 self-portraits created by the students. For more information and to register, visit www.vitaartcenter.com/through-our-eyesfree-workshop.

Thursday – April 15

GULLAH MUSIC OF THE CAROLINA COAST WITH RANKY TANKY | 5 p.m. FREE for UCSB students through UCSB Arts & Lectures brings this concert with Charleston’s, Grammy award winning Ranky Tanky. With a name that translates loosely as “Get Funky,” Ranky Tanky is a relentlessly upbeat ambassador of Gullah, a culture known for retaining more African linguistic and cultural heritage than any other African-American community in the United States. Preserving and paying homage to a vanishing way of life, the dynamo quintet introduces audiences to the language, rhythm and music of the region with a distinctly American sound that incorporates jazz, blues, gospel and R&B. This performance will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Charles Donelan, Santa Barbara Independent executive arts editor. $10. Details and registration are online HERE.

Friday – April 16

CARBON EMISSIONS AND THE BUILDING TRADE | 9 a.m. FREE. A Clean Air Conversation to explore a holistic approach that looks at more than tailpipe emissions. The very materials we use and the way we build may be just the difference we need to create a true end to end carbon free cycle. Hear from the business leaders, policy-makers and environmental advocates that are tackling the challenge of embodied carbon and looking at the next evolution in carbon reductions. Learn how companies and government agencies are reducing emissions from the construction, manufacture and transport of building materials and why they are doing it. Details and registration are online HERE.

Saturday – April 17

A HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM | 9-10 a.m. FREE Zoom Class with Sr. Suzanne Soppe to discuss how your immune system works and how to keep it healthy. Discover foods that will help boost your immune system. To register, please call 805.988.2693 and leave a detailed message with your full name and phone number. You can also email us atsuzanne.soppe@dignityhealth.org.

BOOK SIGNING WITH GEORGE YENNEY | 1-3 p.m. George Yenney, a Navy brat, was born in Virginia, raised in California and attended military boarding school in Wisconsin before serving two tours with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He earned degrees from UCSB and CSUDH. He has lived in Oregon, Texas and Mexico. For more than a decade he taught English and conducted international business in the republic of China on Taiwan. He was a bilingual educator in Oxnard, California for 20 years. He speaks Spanish and Chinese. He currently resides in Ventura, CA where he is working on his next novel. His books include “Ventura, A Novel of 1975”, “Education by Chaos”, “The Cayeguas File” “West Pac”, “Nayeli Means, “I Love You”, “Ellie, A Vietnam War Romance” and “The Spoils of War “Bank of Books 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3154

VIRTUAL FAMILY ART DAY | 2-3 p.m. FREE. For ages 12-18 and their family members this event with the California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks and CReATE Studio will dive into art journaling to explore how it feels to be a teenager during a pandemic. Participants will consider how they spend their time, what worries them and what has brought them happiness during a most unusual period in their lives, then channel their thoughts and feelings into words, drawing, sketching and painting. It’s a fun, explorative and stress-free session designed especially for teens. No previous art journaling or art experience is required — your imagination and your journal will lead the way! Recommended ages: 12-18, and family members are welcome to attend! Advanced registration required online HERE.

Sunday – April 18

OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH VC YOUTH POET LAUREATE | 6 p.m. FREE April is National Poetry Month! Come celebrate our new Ventura County Youth Poet Laureate, Oxnard’s own Angelina Leanos, with an open mic night under the stars! Hosted by musician and all-around-funny-guy, Christopher Hall, we welcome performers of any kind – music, spoken word, poetry and more – to come share their talent! We’ll also be livestreaming the event on Oxnard Performing Arts Center April is National Poetry Month! Come celebrate our new Ventura County Youth Poet Laureate, Oxnard’s own Angelina Leanos, with an open mic night under the stars! Hosted by musician and all-around-funny-guy, Christopher Hall, we welcome performers of any kind – music, spoken word, poetry and more – to come share their talent! We’ll also be livestreaming the event on Oxnard Performing Arts Center Facebook and Instagram pages. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Details online HERE

Monday – April 19

VENTURA WATER AND WASTEWATER RATES OPEN HOUSE | 6 p.m. The City of Ventura is planning to raise rates for water and wastewater managements. This virtual community open house will provide in formation. Details and Zoom link are online HERE.

Tuesday – April 20

MOM TO MOM ONLINE PEER SUPPORT GROUP | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. FREE. This group is designed for pregnant and postpartum women who need time to explore the complex emotions that often come with motherhood. Offered to the community by St. John’s Regional Hospital. To register or for more information, call 805.988.2784.

PFLAG VENTURA MONTHLY MEETING | 7 p.m. RSVP for Zoom link to: pflag.ventura.ca@gmail.com

Wednesday – April 21

ST. JOHN’S BABY BISTRO BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP | 1 p.m. New and expectant mothers are invited to be nurtured and learn how to handle various issues that may come up after leaving the hospital by participating in a breastfeeding support group. Topics include engorgement, latch difficulties, sore nipple management, establishing and maintaining an adequate milk supply, preparing to return to work, pumping, milk collection and storage, weaning, and other shared concerns. Immediate breastfeeding questions and one-on-one consultations are also available via zoom. To register or for more information, call St. John’s lactation office at 805.988.2796.

GLOBAL VIBES | 6:30 pm Curious about crystals? Wondering about meditation? The Esperanza Project at Oxnard Performing Arts Center offers this fun conversation focusing on Teen Latina mental health by talking about all things spiritual and how they can help with our mental health and self-care. Expect a fun craft project. Materials provided, you bring the creativity. Zoom registration is Curious about crystals? Wondering about meditation? The Esperanza Project at Oxnard Performing Arts Center offers this fun conversation focusing on Teen Latina mental health by talking about all things spiritual and how they can help with our mental health and self-care. Expect a fun craft project. Materials provided, you bring the creativity. Zoom registration is online HERE.

Thursday – April 22

TREES MAKE A BETTER WORLD | 12:30-1:30 p.m. FREE five part series featuring James Downer PhD, through UC Cooperative Extension. Dr. Downer holds a Ph.D. in plant pathology from UC Riverside and has 35 years of experience in horticulture and plant pathology. His research

focuses on diseases of shade trees and other landscape plants as well as cultural practices to

maintain landscape plants, especially trees. He also works on mulch, soil microbiology and disease

suppression in mulched soils.This first session session is called “The Benefits of Trees” at which Downer will discuss how trees benefit our environment and health and how to select the best tree for your planting spot. Later session topics include caring for and pruning trees. Details and registration are online HERE.

IS TECHNOLOGY CHANGING THE ROLE OF THE ARTIST? | 6-7 p.m. Join Luke Matjas, Chair of Art and Performing Arts at California State University Channel Islands, and artist, Devin Sullivan, as we explore how technology is impacting what it means to be an artist in the 21st century, the relationship between artists and technology and whether technology is changing the role of the artist. FREE for members of California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks, $6. Registration is online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

THE AMISH PROJECT April 16 online. Jessica Dickey’s powerful and poetic work recounts the 2006 shooting at a schoolhouse in rural Pennsylvania, exploring how tragedy tore apart a community and compassion created a path to forgiveness. Production contains strong language, gun sound effects and descriptions of violence. Presented by the Ventura College Theatre Arts Department. Free; reservations required. www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/upcoming-performances.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.: Virtual Family Art Day: Teen Edition, an art journaling workshop focusing on the experience of the pandemic as a young adult. Ages 12-18; family members welcome to attend. Free; registration required. Through April 30: Defining Beauty, exploring the ever-changing concept of beauty through the works of contemporary artists Zara Monet Feeney, Francene Levinson and Sungjae Lee; and Car Culture, a study and interpretation of those participating in the driving culture of Los Angeles by Jonathan Michael Castillo. The museum reopened to the public April 9. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CLUE LIVE! AN OUTDOOR WALKING EXPERIENCE April 15-May 2. Immersive theater meets mystery-solving fun in this outdoor experience based on the board game Clue. Mr. Butler leads participants on a walking tour of downtown Ventura to find clues and ask questions of Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Dr. Orchid and other Clue characters. The experience begins in front of the Museum of Ventura County. Participants will walk in socially distance groups; face coverings and adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines required. Ages 8 and up; minors must be accompanied by an adult. $35-43. www.eventbrite.com/o/right-angle-entertainment-32861425965.

COCKTAILS AND CRAFTS NIGHT AT THE VINE Thursday, April 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Poppies Art and Gifts and The Vine in Ojai have joined forces to offer a monthly Cocktails and Crafts Night at The Vine every third Thursday of the month on the outside patio. The restaurant will offer special cocktails and food at special prices, and Laura Dunlap of LD Craft and Design will teach participants how to crochet a Starlight Mushroom with glow-in-the-dark stars. No experience required. $25. To register, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

DEVIL BOYS FROM BEYOND April 16-17 online. A “high gay camp” comedy inspired by sci-fi B-movies and satirizing the homophobia and repression of 1950s America. Contains strong language, mild violence and mature themes; not appropriate for children under 13. Presented by the Ventura College Theatre Arts Department. Free; reservations required. www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/upcoming-performances.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Sunday, April 18, 8-10 a.m.: Professional boxer Hugo Centeno Jr. will join the museum for Muscles and Mojo, the cars-and-coffee meetup that takes place the first and third Sunday of the month in the parking lot. Ongoing: Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Rail Road Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Tuesday, April 20, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. “Local History Happy Hour,” a new online series whereby Elena Brokaw will talk with local authors and historians. The series kicks off with Roz McGrath, who will discuss feminism and women’s history. Recently opened:Wilson Stroh Wilson Architectural Driving Tour, based on the museum’s collection of architectural drawings from the Santa Paula-based mid-century design firm. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE April 15-May 14. Joe Cardella’s ARTLIFE Foundation hosts the “Post” Pandemic Mail Art Exhibit, featuring over 237 6” x 9” works mailed in by artists from 22 countries. Postcard art will be on display in the windows and online at the foundation’s website. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, artlifefoundation.org.

OXNARD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Sunday, April 18, 6-8 p.m. Open Mic Night under the stars, in celebration of National Poetry Month. Featuring Ventura County Youth Poets Laureate Angelina Leanos, Genesis Perez, musician and comedian Christopher Hall and more. Members of the public are invited to sign up. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Free. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/open-mic-night.html.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM April 15-May 20 online: “Figure Drawing Essentials,” a virtual art class taught by Jem Morris. Six Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Through May 30 online: Silver Linings: Journey of Light, works by light-inspired artist Anette Power featuring family, everyday life and ordinary activities that now seem extraordinary during the pandemic. Through April 25: <em>Inspiration & Influence</em>, sculpture by Duane Dammeyer and paintings by Rima Muna. Artist-led tours on Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 25, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Closing reception on Saturday, April 24, 3-5 p.m. Through June 27: <em>Santa Paula Sojourn</em>, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30. In honor of Earth Day on April 22 and continuing its year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary, CIMM presents a mini “eco-boat” building challenge. Boats no larger than 24 inches made from recycled and compostable materials will be accepted through April 30. The museum reopened to the public starting April 9. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit cimmvc.org.

SPRING BLOOM PHOTO CONTEST Through April 30. The Ventura Botanical Gardens invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to enter imagery taken of the plants and flowers seen in the Chilean, California Ramble, Mediterranean and South African Gardens. Up to two photos taken anytime in 2021 may be submitted. Deadline for entry is April 30. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.venturabotanicalgardens.com/vbg-in-bloom.html.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY CONTEST 2021 Through April 21. The Ventura County Poetry Project invites submissions of poems from youth (12-18 years of age) and adults for its annual contest celebrating poetry and libraries. This year’s theme is “Defining Moments.” Up to five poems, each no longer than 35 lines, may be submitted. Deadline for submission is April 21. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcpoetryproject.org/ventura-county-poetry-projects-4th-annual-poetry-contest-defining-moments/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by L.I. Henley and Jonathan Maule, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Virtual exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ART CITY GALLERY Through April 25. Equinox, a diverse body of work in a variety of media exploring gender equality and balance. Curated by Maria Adela Diaz. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, www.artcitystudios.com/equinox.

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Feb. 1 online: Message | Communication: Sharing of Ideas and Feelings, a juried competition. Opened Oct. 26: Origin, a virtual exhibition whereby artists reflect on creative beginnings, family history and more. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 1: Homage, works created in Beatrice Wood’s studio by educators, interns and artists in residence. Through April 30:Ventura County Handweavers and Spinners Guild 50th Anniversary Exhibition. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through April 30: Oxnard Union High School District Art Show. Ongoing: maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. The museum reopened to the public on Friday, April 9. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 26. The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presents Hang With the Best, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture and photography made by Conejo Valley students in grades 6-12. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through April 30. Acrylic paintings by April Guest Artist Natalia Bastun. The shop also celebrates Ojai Pixie Tangerine Month with a game and raffle. Find the hidden Ojai Pixie in the store and receive a ticket to enter the drawing for a bottle of Ojai Pixie-infused olive oil and a jar of marmalade. Drawing takes place on April 30. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through April 18: George Stoll: camouflage, Tupperware, prime numbers and catenary curves, practical objects that are stripped of their industrial reference to be reimagined as beautiful and delicate sculptures. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Through April 30. Spring Juried Show showcasing over 35 new artists from across the country, as well as work by Cheryl Kline, David Skinner, Sheila Daube and more. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Through May 21: Virtual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diverse background of the region through music, dance, culinary demonstrations, fashion, art and storytelling. Ongoing: 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through May 13. Fine works by Buenaventura Art Association members will be on display at the spice shop’s location in Downtown Ventura. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through May 22: Collectors Choice 2021, with extraordinary works by established and emerging artists from across the country and juried by Jo Lauria. Curator’s talk on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. Collectors Choice Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m. Ongoing:Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through May 13. Buenaventura Art Association members have recently begun showing their work at this boutique specializing in all things related to the city of Ventura and Ventura County. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Artist talk on Friday, April 23, 2 p.m. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. Through May 30 online: Thinh Nguyen: Reorient. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.