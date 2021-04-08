by David Goldstein, VCPWA, IWMD

April 22 is Earth Day, and events scheduled all this month help people celebrate and rededicate to environmental causes. Earthday.org, the largest international coordinating body for Earth Day commemorations, chose “Restore Our Earth” for this year’s theme, focusing on the need to “restore the world’s ecosystems.”

Here are upcoming local events:

Countywide

During all of Earth Month, and possibly into next month, the Ventura County Community Foundation will host an “Environmental Listening Tour.” According to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Lambert, “In a recent series of confidential interviews with VCCF donor-clients, approximately 75 percent identified environmental issues as one of their most important giving priorities.” In response, the foundation is scheduling meetings with nonprofit groups involved in environmental work.

Through “listening sessions” with groups of approximately five people at a time, VCCF staff will determine “gaps in funding and services that philanthropy can fill,” according to Lambert. The foundation will provide professional advice to the nonprofits and information about the nonprofits to their donor-clients.

Lambert noted donors like for the VCCF to act as their intermediary, providing donor confidentiality and ensuring nonprofits are sustainably managed and making good use of funds. The foundation also helps nonprofits obtain funding from national organizations and from federal and state grants. Environmental organizations interested in participating should contact Executive Assistant Calleen O’Neall at 805-330-6987.

Also countywide, the Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance and the Electric Vehicle Advocates of Ventura County are organizing an Earth Day promotion of electric cars. It is likely to be an online contest involving their newly revised Evie McWheelie mascot. More information will be available at VCenergy.org.

Ojai

On Earth Day, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. in Ojai’s Libbey Park, the Ojai Land Conservancy and the Ojai Valley Green Coalition will host a ceremonial tree planting. Representatives from the organizations will promote volunteer opportunities ranging from public outreach to habitat restoration. For more information, contact Assistant Public Works Director Alma Quezada at 805-646-5581 x 209.

Oxnard

The city of Oxnard is celebrating Earth Day this month by conducting an outreach campaign promoting the free motor oil recycling kits, free deskside recycling boxes, and free bags of Agromin compost available year-round at the city’s Del Norte Regional Recycling and Transfer Station. The first two items are available to Oxnard residents only, and one compost bag per day is offered to anyone using the buyback center.

Moorpark

The city of Moorpark and several corporate sponsors are coordinating a community yard sale. Yard sales are a great way to promote reuse and avoid waste, and on Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in parking lot D of Arroyo Vista Community Park (4550 Tierra Rejada Road), according to the city’s promotional material, “We’ll celebrate our beautiful Earth with a community yard sale, crafts, demonstrations, giveaways, and more!”

The event, to be held in accordance with current health and safety guidelines, will be free to shoppers. Until April 23, sellers may reserve booth space the size of two adjacent parking spaces for $15 and double-booth spaces for $25 through the city’s website for the event. Parking for the event will be available in lot C. For more information contact the city’s Recreation Division at 805-517-6300.

Thousand Oaks

The city of Thousand Oaks invites participation in a Climate and Environmental Action Plan stakeholder meeting via Zoom on April 28. Stakeholders will discuss water, solid waste, recycling, and quality of life issues. Register at www.toaks.org/departments/public-works/sustainability/climate-action-planning. Additionally, the city’s annual Earth Day proclamation this year will focus on the climate action plan.

Ventura

The city’s Office of Environmental Sustainability will send prizes to city residents who send a photo or video by April 18, showing how they celebrate Earth Day or showcasing sustainable actions. Upload to https://bit.ly/3rNg7C5. Subject to availability, awards include reusable tumblers and reusable utensils. Additional contests will be offered through the office’s Facebook or Instagram pages, @SustainableVentura.

David Goldstein is an environmental analyst with Ventura County Public Works and may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.