by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

A rent relief program is being administered by churches and an application event is coming to Connect Church in Ventura on April 22.

CityServe is a Bakersfield-based organization that works with local churches across the state to have a positive impact directly on their communities. With the great need for rental assistance as a result of job loss related to the pandemic, the organization started the Eviction Prevention Starting Point program aimed at helping landlords and renters get rental assistance through the state and federal COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

“The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes,” said Karl Hargestam, executive director of CityServe Network.

The program provides up to 80% of past due rent from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 to landlords. In order to receive that amount, landlords must agree to waive the remaining 20% of rent owed.

The program can also help renters benefit from the protections in newly passed Senate Bill 91, that extends eviction protections to renters who can pay 25% of past due rent by June 30, 2021.

Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may still apply on their own. Those eligible can receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to their landlord. If a landlord refuses the direct payment, 25% can be paid to the renter to help them pay the missed rent to their landlord by June 30, 2021.

Eligible renters can also receive help paying future rent, equal to 25% of their monthly amount, to help them stay in their homes, and 100% of up to 12 months of unpaid or future utility bills.

Renters and landlords can attend the application event on Thursday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at Connect Church, 346 North Kimball Road, Ventura. Make a required appointment with Samantha Smith by calling 725-780-6963 or online at cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention/ or by emailing evictionprevention@cityservenetwork.com. California’s rent relief program information is online at housing.ca.gov.