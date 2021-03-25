Pictured: Taina Vargas, Dr. Irene Pinkard, Dr. Van Do-Reynoso and Regina K. Hatcher-Crawford are being honored in the California Legislature’s Woman of the Year event. Photos submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Local state elected officials have nominated four local women to be honored as part of the state capitol’s annual Woman of the Year event during Women’s History Month.

According to the California Women’s Legislative Caucus, the annual Woman of the Year event in the California State Assembly was started in 1987 by Assemblymembers Bev Hansen, a Republican, and Sally Tanner, a Democrat, who reached across the aisle to celebrate Women’s History Month in March when they realized that the state legislature had no events scheduled for the month-long commemorative event.

The event Tanner and Hansen created would bring one woman from each senate and assembly district across the state to floors of the legislative bodies at the Capitol to be recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to their community. Today the annual event is organized by the Women’s Caucus.

Local Honorees

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso | Nominated by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura), Dr. Do-Reynoso is director of Santa Barbara County Public Health and works for a healthier and more equitable community. www.countyofsb.org/phd/admin/director.sbc

Dr. Irene Pinkard | Nominated by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), Dr. Pinkard, a long time Oxnard resident, leads the Pinkard Youth Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to “educating and providing viable opportunities” for area youth. She formerly served as Mayor Pro-Tem of the city of Oxnard and as a trustee on the board of the Oxnard Union School District. www.pinkardyouthinstitute.org

Regina K. Hatcher-Crawford | Nominated by Senator Monique Limón (D- Santa Barbara), Harcher-Crawford is president of the Ventura Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). www.naacp-venturaco.com

Taina Vargas | Nominated by Senator Henry Stern (D- Malibu), Vargas co-founded Initiate Justice in 2016 to activate the political power of those impacted by mass incarceration. The organization has co-sponsored legislation aimed at ending mass incarceration, and empowered 35,000 incarcerated people to help lead those efforts. Last year, Vargas chaired the Yes on Prop 17 committee, which was passed by voters and restored voting rights to those who have completed their prison sentences in California. www.initiatejustice.org