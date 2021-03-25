Pictured: Parents protest for a full reopening of schools in Ventura Unified School District in front of Ventura City Hall on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Screen capture from video by Loren Allen.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

How many fully vaccinated in the county?

On March 22, Ventura County reported a total of 343,200 vaccinations administered so far, with 107,599 being fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

6,325 people have been fully vaccinated with the single dose Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.

Knowing how many in the county are fully vaccinated is part of tracking herd immunity within the population. Herd immunity, or “community immunity,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reached when “a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease,” making “its spread from person to person unlikely.” Immunity can be obtained either through vaccination or by having contracted the illness.

According to the World Health Organization, the herd immunity levels for polio are reached when about 80% of the given population has been vaccinated. For measles, which is considered highly contagious, 95% of the population need to be vaccinated to stop the spread.

SnapNurses helping get Ventura County vaccinated

In the first week of March, Ventura County vaccine sites benefited from 171 traveling nurses through SnapNurse.

“The SnapNurses are from all over the nation,” said Barry Zimmerman, director of the Ventura County Health Care Agency, responding to the Ventura County Reporter via email. “They are part of a medical/nursing contract what secures highly qualified individuals…As we need additional medical resources such as nurses and cannot fulfill the demand locally we periodically bring in ‘travelers’ to augment and support our operations.”

Zimmerman explained the contract agreement was originally for 90 days. “We are working to extend that agreement for an additional 90 days.”

Traveling nurses are not new, and private and public medical systems and hospitals have used them to fill staffing gaps during non-pandemic times. But SnapNurse has been dubbed “Uber for nurses” and is part of a trio of tech-based staffing and wage payment companies owned by SnapMedTech, Inc., based in Atlanta. Nurses get paid at the end of their shifts, just as rideshare drivers gets paid when the passenger exits the car.

The nurses are “pre-credentialed” and the county books directly with the nurses. SnapNurse reports that it fills 95% of posted positions within two hours notice from over 100 clients using the company’s services each day.

Parents protesting for fully opened schools

With Ventura County moving into the red tier, schools are now allowed to fully reopen at all grade levels. But there are a lot of moving parts for districts to contend with, including two unions — representing teachers and classified staff — and parents.

Last week, parents in two communities gathered to demand the reopening of schools at all grades. Both groups held signs with similar messaging, such as “We love our teachers” and “Keep my kid out of your negotiations,” referring to the ongoing negotiations that districts must engage in with teachers’ unions in order to reopen.

Parents within Ojai Unified School District rallied on Tuesday, March 16, in front of the district offices on Ojai Avenue. Some were seeking full reopening now, while other parents are asking for a commitment from district leadership for a full reopening in the fall.

Currently, Nordhoff High School, the only full-time regular public high school in Ojai, is still doing distance or online learning, with the option for students to go to campus for one class once a week. Elementary parents point to different on-campus programs across the grade levels at different schools.

Ventura Unified School District parents gathered on Sunday, March 21 and marched and chanted in front of city hall, calling for students to be back in school full time. One parent cited the students “right to be in school for an in-person education.”

9,115 farmworkers received first vaccination

On Tuesday, March 23, Rosa Gonzalez, community liaison with the Ventura County Farmworker Resource Center, reported to the Board of Supervisors that 9,115 farmworkers in the county have received the first dose of the vaccine.

She said the effort is “truly a partnership” between the program and the agriculture industry, growers and local organizations such as MICOP and CAUSE. They are also partnering with United Farmworkers (UFW) on an upcoming vaccination clinic on April 11, where they expect to vaccinate another 475 people.

Most of the vaccinations are being given at mobile events at the farms, with some being administered at the 11 county-operated clinics across the county.

The program is also focusing on educating multi-generational households to ensure all family members know who is eligible to receive the vaccines and where they can access the shot.

County working to fix second dose appointment issues

County officials emphasize that prior to becoming eligible for a second dose, people should receive an email notification with a link to make an appointment for their second dose at the appropriate time.

Barry Zimmerman, director of Ventura County Health Care Agency, emphasized that people need not receive their second shot on exactly the 21st or 28th day (depending on which vaccine they received) but that there is a window and the county will ensure people get the second shot at the appropriate time. He told supervisors on Tuesday that some people are scheduling their second dose appointment too soon, and the county has to reschedule them.

Based on state projections about the number of doses the county will receive in the coming weeks, Zimmerman said people will be able to schedule appointments for second doses going forward for the next three weeks.

With the transition to the state-operated MyTurn appointment system, people will be able to make their second dose appointment at the time they receive their first dose.

The MyTurn system is expected to be fully implemented and be the main appointment system used by the end of April.

Over 75 percent of seniors have been vaccinated

On Tuesday, county officials reported that 75.3 percent of seniors over age 65 in the county have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. Supervisor Linda Parks said this demonstrates the county has “good penetration” into that population and said the age range should be expanded.

Zimmerman said that the county wants to expand eligibility but he expressed concern about continued lack of adequate vaccine supply, which could increate public anxiety if those eligible cannot get appointments.

Currently in Ventura County, those aged 16 and over with approved comorbidities that heighten the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are eligible for vaccination along with everyone over 65 years. Appointments can be made at: