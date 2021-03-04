Pictured: The newly authorized Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine could be in Ventura County as early as next week.

by Kimberly Rivers

Case rate keeps county in highest tier

As of Monday, March 1, the seven-day case rate per 100,000 people remained in the highest tier level at 16.9%. That number needs to be at or below 7% for the county to qualify for the lower tier, with reduced restrictions in the state’s pandemic blueprint response.

Over the weekend 338 new cases were reported and eight additional people died from COVID-19 related issues.

Online update (Thurs., March 4): By Thursday the reported case rate had dropped to 10.6%, still a number placing the county in the purple tier but the drop gave officials some confidence in being able to say they expect a loosening of restrictions in the coming weeks.

Ventura County is now reporting 77,594 cases of the virus. That includes 162 inmates at county jails and correctional facilities, 61 people who are unhoused, 592 farmworkers, 141 first responders (including staff of correctional facilities) and 422 people who work in the grocery of food service sector.

The zip code with the highest number of positive cases is 93033 in Oxnard, with 13,454. Simi Valley (93065) has the second highest, with 6,061.

Of the total positive cases, 29,435 identified as Latinx, representing 62.7% of cases, while 27.1% identified as white. In just over 30,000 of the positive cases, however, the race or ethnicity of the people are unknown and that number is not calculated in the total race/ethnicity demographic percentage.

Vaccine update

As of Monday, March 1, Ventura County has administered 202,801 vaccine doses. That number includes 143,428 first doses and 59,373 second doses.

Ventura County residents or those employed in the county currently in the following sectors are now eligible for vaccination: anyone age 65 and older; individuals working in education and childcare including teachers; long-term care residents; food and agriculture workers; healthcare and emergency response workers.

The county has also clarified that in-home caregivers who provide care to family members who are registered with a regional care center and who have “direct risk of COVID-19 exposure” along with a high risk of complications from COVID-19 are eligible to get the vaccine.

Those individuals with the following conditions qualify: cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, epilepsy, and those with certain healthcare needs such as requiring a ventilator or oxygen. Documentation from the regional center is required to verify the qualifying condition.

New appointments are added each Monday, and on other days when the county receives additional doses. Registration is online at www.vcrecovers.com and via phone for those with limited internet access at 805-477-7161.

Single dose vaccine coming to county

On March 2, Dr. Robert Levin, medical officer with Ventura County Public Health confirmed that as early as next week the county could receive doses of the Janssen – Johnson and Johnson single dose coronavirus vaccine.

This vaccine received emergency use authorization on Feb. 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for ages 18 and up. That authorization states the ongoing clinical trial enrolled 43,783 participants in a randomized trial, in which half received the vaccine and half received placebo of saline. The authorization further states that the “FDA’s review has considered the safety and effectiveness data as they relate to the request for emergency use authorization.” The vaccine is about “66.1% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days and at least 28 days after vaccination, respectively.” The FDA authorization letter is online at: https://www.fda.gov/media/146303/download

More help for small businesses

In February the federal government announced changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aimed at being more inclusive of small businesses.

The PPP loan application process is open through March 10 for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees and includes more help for sole proprietors, independent contractors and the self-employed.

The changes also allow business owners who have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to apply and eligibility was expanded to include business owners who have student loan debt delinquency and prior non-fraud felony convictions on their record.

In Ventura County, the Small Business Development Center can assist applicants and answer questions: 805-409-9159; para Español 805-309-5874.