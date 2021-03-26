Pictured: A busy Ventura County vaccination site at the former Baby’s R Us building on Rose Ave. in Oxnard on Feb. 19, 2021. Photo by John Brooks.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Ventura County announced Thursday that starting on Saturday, March 27, all new appointments for vaccinations will be made through the state-run MyTurn system and beginning on Thursday, April 1, all individuals ages 50 and over will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. On April 15, eligibility will expand to all ages 16 and up.

The county is aligning it’s vaccine eligibility with an announcement from the State of California.

This shift comes after last Tuesday’s meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors at which Supervisor Linda Parks, board chair of the Ventura County Supervisors, pushed staff to expand eligibility as soon as possible. In response, staff reminded supervisors of the limited vaccine availability and indicated concern that if eligibility expanded beyond vaccine availability there may be new issues to contend with. But they said they’d expand as soon as feasible.

“The County is aligning itself with the State on this expanded rollout and we are hopeful more vaccines will be coming soon so appointments can be secured,” said Parks in a written statement from the county.

The county has reported that during the week of March 22 only 14,090 vaccines were received and available appointments for both first and second doses filled quickly. In a written statement dated March 25, the county said, “the number of community members who are currently eligible exceeds the amount of vaccines provided to the county.”

The county expects to receive just 18,000 doses in the next allocation.

“We’re concerned it may be frustrating to many people anxious to get this vaccine with what is still relatively limited supply. We’ll make every dose available as soon as we get it,” said Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health.

About 360,000 doses have been administered, including first and second doses. That results in just over 113,000 people being fully vaccinated, including 6,325 people who have been fully vaccinated with the single dose vaccine from Janssen (Johnson and Johnson). The population of Ventura County is just over 846,000 according to 2019 data.

The county is reporting that over 36% of those people eligible now for the vaccine have received at least their first dose.

“We are eager to expand eligibility and have built the capacity to get the vaccines administered quickly but supply continues to be an issue. Several hundred thousand community members will be eligible by mid-April. We hope that the expansion of the eligibility will match the supply from the state,” said Mike Powers, executive officer of Ventura County.

MyTurn system switchover

Starting tomorrow, March 27, all vaccine appointments will be made through the state-run MyTurn online system overseen by Blue Shield.

Blue Shield and the state of California entered into an “Emergency Contract” dated Feb. 1, 2021 for Blue Shield to be the third party administrator for vaccine distribution, vaccine credentialing and other services related to the vaccine being administered across the state. Blue Shield is also responsible for overseeing vaccine network providers and ensuring accurate data is being gathered and reported as well as making recommendations to the state for “incentive payments” to be made to providers. The state has allocated up to $15 million for the contract with Blue Shield.

All county sites for making appointments will be on the MyTurn system starting Saturday, March 27. The system requires signing up for both the first and second dose at the same time.

After making an appointment each person will receive a confirmation code via email. The website is https://myturn.ca.gov.

Those with limited or no Internet access can schedule and confirm appointments via phone at the MyTurn phone line: 833-422-4255.

County officials note that anyone who has already made an appointment for their first dose through the current VCRecovers.org website system or via the county’s vaccine assistance phone line (805-477-7161) will need to make their second dose appointment using the county’s system and that the county’s phone line “may continue” to help the community in making second dose appointments but that the new MyTurn system must be used going forward.

ALL NEW FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS: Starting Saturday, March 27 all new vaccine appointments will be made with the state’s MyTurn system at: https://myturn.ca.gov or via phone: 833-422-4255.

SECOND DOSE APPOINTMENTS: Ventura County residents who still need to schedule their second dose appointment, and made their first appointment at www.vcrecovers.org or 805-477-7161, will need to use those options to make their second dose appointment.