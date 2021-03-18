Pictured: Tiffany North. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Friday, March 12 in a special meeting that included a very short closed session, the Ventura County Supervisors announced Tiffany N. North as the new Ventura County Counsel.

On Friday, North said she was “extremely honored” and was “ready to earn your trust.” She said she plans to try and meet with staff members in her new office before her start date to hear what they are “passionate about” and “what drives that office.”

North replaces Leroy Smith, who announced his retirement in October 2020. She comes from serving 16 years with the County of Riverside’s County Counsel’s office, most recently as the Assistant County Counsel.

Supervisor Linda Parks said North is the second woman to hold the position since the county was founded 150 years ago. The first woman was Dorothy Schechter (1934-2007), appointed in 1973. Schechter was also the first woman to hold a county counsel seat in the state.

On April 21, 2021 North will start a four-year term leading the three divisions and 37 employees in the County Counsel’s office.

Her previous position in Riverside was assisting in overseeing a staff of 84 deputy attorneys and staff members in four different offices across Riverside County with an operating budget of about $16 million. Riverside County has 2.3 million residents.

County Counsel serves as the legal advisor to the Board of Supervisors and is responsible to them and to the public for ensuring county government performs statutory duties correctly and in compliance with all applicable laws.

North will be the chief legal advisor on civil matters to the supervisors, the County Executive Office and all county agencies and departments. The County Counsel also handles defense and prosecution of all civil matters the county engages in when outside counsel is not hired, which is generally the exception rather than the norm.

All special districts and county-related independent agencies, such as the Air Pollution Control District, are overseen by the Board of Supervisors. Duties of County Counsel include representing Ventura County Children and Family services in juvenile dependency trials, appeals and providing legal oversight to the Public Guardian in conservatorship hearings and trials. The Ventura County Counsel’s office has a fiscal year 2020-21 budget of $4.4 million.

North will earn a salary of $287,929.33 and will receive the board-approved county benefits including health, pension and a car allowance.

North received her law degree from University of San Diego School of Law, the same law school that Smith attended. She was admitted to practice law in California in 2003.