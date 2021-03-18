Pictured: A cypress tree at Harbor Villas apartments at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard was being trimmed during active nesting of great blue herons on March 11, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Last week, tree trimming work at an apartment complex on the water at Channel Islands Harbor was halted when residents quickly mobilized to protect the birds nesting in the canopy of a cypress tree growing on private property.

“They were out here trying to chop it down and the community came out,” said Elena Coronado, a six-years resident of Harbor Villas apartments on Harbor Boulevard in Oxnard. She said residents have seen several species of birds in the tree, including great blue herons and white egrets, both of which had nests in the tall tree. “We were very upset.”

On Thursday, March 11, residents first noticed a large dumpster had been moved into the parking lot of the complex. Then a work crew arrived with chainsaws. Coronado said neither the property owner nor management had notified any residents of the plans to trim or remove the tree.

Residents witness the nesting behavior every year, and enjoyed the many baby birds that would hatch and ultimately fledge in the tree. There are two other cypress trees on the property; the one being trimmed was the tallest of the three and may be a different species.

Residents suspect the tree was being removed to clear the ocean view, but all agreed that most didn’t want the trees to be cut because of the beauty of the trees and the birds.

Via email on March 16, Tiana Bonn, operations assistant with Westside Habitats LLC, the Santa Monica based company that owns Harbor Villas stated the tree trimming was scheduled “after winds caused some of the heavy branches to be compromised…We did make sure wildlife was not disturbed during the tree trimming and the arborist was able to confirm this for us.”

Residents contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). The crew had already cut down a large segment of the tree, including one limb measuring over a foot that was part of the main trunk, by the time a CDFW warden arrived. The warden confirmed that birds were actively nesting in the tree and work should cease. No more of the tree was cut. According to the warden, in order to reduce disturbance to the nests, crews agreed to use a handsaw to cut up the smaller limbs that lay on the ground for transport to the dumpster for removal. A chainsaw would only be used on the larger trunk pieces that were cut, and all at one time.

Lt. Kory Collins, a patrol lieutenant with the CDFW authorized to speak with the press, confirmed that the state received a report of a tree being cut down with “great blue herons nesting.” Collins noted that California Fish and Game Code Section 3503 prohibits anyone from “needlessly destroying the nest of any bird when it has eggs or baby birds in it.” He clarified that the law applies to all species of birds; raptors are protected under a different section.

Collins explained that while tree trimming is a necessary part of maintenance and protecting public safety, the state recommends it be done later in the year when there are no babies in the nests. In the event that a tree poses a risk to public safety or property, the state can issue a permit to cut down a tree with active nests, but Collins said that would be considered an “extreme circumstance” and is not the case with the tree at Harbor Villas.

Collins also said the state has no jurisdiction once the nesting season is over.

“Come July or August . . . What can we do to stop it?” said John Lambert, a resident of Harbor Villas, concerned that once nesting is over the tree will be removed. He and the other residents said they had heard that some of their neighbors were at the tree earlier in the day and stood between the work crew and the tree to stop the cutting before officials arrived, but none of them were part of that group.

Some residents expressed concern that the tree was a protected species. Collins confirmed that state law does protect two types of cypress trees, the Santa Cruz cypress and the Bhutan cypress tree, from removal. As of press deadline, however, a state biologist had not been directed to confirm the species of the tree at the Harbor Villas apartment complex.

Section 3503 of the California Fish and Game Code is online at: www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=3503.&lawCode=FGC