by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDB) is seeking public input on its 2021-24 draft plan for workforce and economic development in the county.

The 2019 State of the Region Report issued by the Ventura County Civic Alliance found that Ventura County’s economic growth has been under 1.5% each year since 2013.

“These temperate numbers were before COVID-19,” says Rebecca Evans, executive director of the WDB. “Economic projections are changing and challenging to predict as we look toward recovering from the pandemic.”

According to the draft report, 13 industry sectors were represented in 73 survey responses between August and November 2020. There were 86 representatives from local industries including working groups for clean energy, business services, nonprofits and manufacturing as well as input from labor unions, education, community organizations and government.

Of the businesses who responded to the survey, 58% reported there were not enough skilled workers, making it challenging to fill positions. The survey found that industries with persistent gaps in skilled labor include healthcare, medical technology, the building and construction trades, manufacturing and product design.

“If businesses can’t find skilled workers locally, there is a risk that they might move their operations elsewhere,” said Tracy Perez, WDB chair and market manager at Manpower, a national recruiting company with an office in Oxnard.

The mandate of the WDB is to link public and private sectors to strengthen the local economy by laying out a plan to ensure there’s a local trained workforce to fill local well-paying jobs.

Perez said the WDB plans aim to “address the disparity between those in well-paying jobs and those who are struggling” by providing a roadmap to how the county “can provide workers with the skills and credentials necessary to secure financially-rewarding jobs and advance their careers.”

The draft report is online at workforceventuracounty.org/about-us/wdb-regional-and-local-plans.

Send public comments before March 26 to HSA-Info.WDB@ventura.org.