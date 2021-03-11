Pictured: Matilija Wilderness area is one of several public land areas earmarked for federal safeguards under the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. Photo by Bryant Baker, Los Padres ForestWatch.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Public lands and certain waterways in Ventura County are one step closer to being given federal safeguards after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act last month.

“One of the best things about living on the Central Coast is our access to beautiful public lands, like the Carrizo Plain National Monument and Los Padres National Forest,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Dist. 24) in a statement. He urged the Senate to move quickly in sending “this crucial bill to President Biden to sign into law,” citing the importance of protecting these places for future generations and “to bolster our local economy.”

Carbajal authored the bill that designates 290,000 acres of public land in the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument as wilderness. The Matilija, Sespe and Chumash Wilderness areas in Ventura County will be expanded under the act, and parts of Sespe Creek, Piru Creek and Matilija Creek will be listed as Wild and Scenic Rivers, affording these areas the highest form of federal protection available.

A wilderness designation prohibits any new development but continues to allow existing access such as hiking, camping, bird watching, horseback riding, kayaking, hunting, fishing, mountain biking and scenic driving.

Areas in the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo National Plain have been under recent threats to new oil leasing, mining and logging, including a pending project for Pine Mountain. The act would also create two scenic areas of 34,500 acres and 159 miles of wild and scenic rivers.

The areas slated for enhanced protections contain important cultural resources and are habitat for at least 468 species of wildlife and approximately 2,000 species of native plants, with the Carrizo Plain hosting one of the largest concentrations of threatened and endangered species in the U.S. along with populations of tule elk and pronghorn antelope.

“The areas that will be protected under this bill are home to some of the most unique plants, animals, and entire ecosystems in California,” said Bryant Baker, conservation director with Los Padres ForestWatch, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization working to protect the area’s national forest and other public land. “They deserve the strongest protections possible.”

The act was part of a comprehensive package of bills that will protect over 1.5 million acres in nine states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The package formalizes a program called the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership, which will provide grants for outdoor recreational opportunities in urban and low-income communities across the country.

“With outdoor recreation often privatized, the Central Coast Heritage Act is a step in the right direction in protecting open spaces and securing everybody’s right to the outdoors,” said Rebeca Garcia, Santa Maria Policy Advocate with Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). “Accessible outdoor spaces are a crucial contributor to improving the overall health of our working class and immigrant families. Communities of color are also often most at risk to unsafe living conditions, and this act will ensure our communities have clean air and water from Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plain National Monument.”

The Act passed in the House with a vote of 227-200.

The 24th District includes northern Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.

For more information on the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act, visit centralcoastwild.com.