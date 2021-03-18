Introduction by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer, nshaffer@timespublications.com
2020 was a mood. The pandemic, masks, hand sanitizer, Black Lives Matter, protests over the Junipero Serra statue in front of Ventura City Hall, closures, the business of living moving outside, online or indoors but with a whole host of safety precautions . . . all on top of a contentious election year. There’s never been anything quite like the chaos and surreality of the past 12 months. And you guys captured the year in all its vexing, confusing, absurd and, at times, even beautiful moments. We proudly present our favorite submissions from the Ventura County Reporter’s 2021 Photo Contest. Thanks for reading, contributing and sharing a piece of your world with us.
TOP THREE WINNERS
FIRST PLACE | James DiModica, Ventura
“When the pandemic started and businesses shut down I took to bicycling on Main Street as it was mostly devoid of traffic … I made photos of many closed businesses’ signs. … At Ventura Bike Depot I encountered someone who took the time to explain their social distancing policy.”
SECOND PLACE | Ashton Brandl, Ventura
“A photo of my mom, who is a nurse.”
Ashton is 12 years old
THIRD PLACE | Glenn Hening, Oxnard Shores
“I chose to submit this photo because just beyond our society’s challenges we can find such beauty — and inspiration — in nature. I found this moment in the ocean to be a source of strength and hope.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS ∼ ABOUT TOWN
HONORABLE MENTION: ABOUT TOWN | Nova Clite, Ventura
Serra Caged
HONORABLE MENTION: ABOUT TOWN | Nova Clite, Ventura
Two Castles
HONORABLE MENTION: ABOUT TOWN | William Horstick, Oxnard
Ojai Art
HONORABLE MENTIONS ∼ ANIMALS
HONORABLE MENTION: ANIMALS | Dan Luttrell, Ventura
Montecito Hummingbird
HONORABLE MENTION: ANIMALS | Ed Williams, Port Hueneme
Baby Owl
HONORABLE MENTION: ANIMALS | Wes Kinrose-Chernin, Ventura
Baker and Eliza
HONORABLE MENTION: ANIMALS | Pamela Hazard, Ventura
Shula at Harmon Canyon Trail
HONORABLE MENTIONS ∼ CAPTURING THE MOOD
HONORABLE MENTION: CAPTURING THE MOOD | James DiModica, Ventura
Transcontinental Happy Hour
HONORABLE MENTION: CAPTURING THE MOOD | Monika Petroczy, Ventura
Sears Auto Center sign in dumpster
HONORABLE MENTION: CAPTURING THE MOOD | Victoria Adam, Ventura
Ojai Lockdown
HONORABLE MENTIONS ∼ FEELING THE LOVE
HONORABLE MENTION: FEELING THE LOVE | Eliza Kinrose, Ventura
Leah and Baker
HONORABLE MENTION: FEELING THE LOVE | Debra Cox, Ventura
“God is still with us”
HONORABLE MENTION: FEELING THE LOVE | Monica Leal, Oxnard
Pure love: grandpa and grandson