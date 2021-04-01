April 1, 2021

This is no time to think vaccination is our cure-all or Camelot

Although we have been given fantastic news recently in Ventura County, that our county is doing better than most and the spread of COVID- 19 is decreasing, and that 44% of our county’s population is on its way to being vaccinated by April’s end, we shouldn’t think that this news entitles us to relax from this pandemic.

The majority of public health physicians and epidemiologists are in agreement that it is fair to warn us against thinking of the vaccine as a cure-all. The CDC and NHS , on CNN and MSNBC, have warned us that there have been at least two new variants from the East Coast that are far more contagious, have spiked cases and are more deadly, hospitalizing those in the 40-49 year-old age range who had no preconditions. Children are spreading one new variant the same as adults.

We should also keep in mind that it has also been confirmed that if we contract COVID-19, we may also have “long-haul” effects as the disease could affect different parts of the body years later. These complications include and are not limited to such illnesses as heart disease, clotting, stroke and pulmonary disease as well as fatigue that is similar to a symptom found in Lyme’s disease.

My concern is that we will again bite at the bit, and open too soon, before we know the data and its authentication as to how protected we really are. As we do know, Gov. Newsome is under tremendous pressure to open up the state at all times. And as we perceive this false sense of security in vaccination, and as we move to red and gold tiers, lowering cases, hospitalizations and transmission, my concern is that we will be blindsided once again by these new variants when we are feeling most carefree.

I do not want to be the barer of bad tidings, like “Dr. Doom,” but it is safe to say, buckle up people. Buckle up. Better still, continue masking, sheltering and distancing. Be hygienic. Protect yourselves. And by hook or crook, get vaccinated.

— Grant Marcus (Retired RN)

Ventura