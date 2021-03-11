Pictured: Marvin Boos with his new Nissan Frontier, Feb. 20, 2021. Photo submitted

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Marvin Boos of Oxnard is known throughout the community for voluntarily cleaning the city’s streets with his own leaf blower. As a way of saying thank you, and making it easier for him to do his volunteer work, Wheelhouse Dispensary donated a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck to Boos. The donation is a collaboration between the Port Hueneme-based cannabis dispensary and the Inlakech Cultural Arts Center, Oxnard residents Chris Hernandez and Michael Mercurio and others. During the Feb. 20 ceremony, Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza also presented Boos with an engraved clock on behalf of the Oxnard City Council, a letter of appreciation from Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez (Dist. 5) and a gift card from Casa de Vida.

“Today had to be one of the most touching moments of my life,” Boos said via a press statement. “[T]hanks to all of the people who showed up, I love you all, you made my day.”

Wheelhouse Dispensary will also host “Time to Unite,” a drive-through fundraiser to be held at Port Hueneme Beach Park, Parking Lot B, on Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by a drive-in movie screening 5-8 p.m. A portion of proceeds from movie ticket sales will go to support several local nonprofits, including Food Share, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Diversity Collective. For more information, call 805-382-0420 or visit www.wheelhouseph.com.