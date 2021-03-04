Pictured: Elena Brokaw, executive director of the Museum of Ventura County, outside the Chumash Village exhibit. Photo by Jonathon McGee/Museum of Ventura County

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

Since she was named interim executive director in July 2016, Elena Brokaw has seen the Museum of Ventura County through some of the most challenging times in its 108-year history: financial struggles and the resulting temporary shutdown in September 2016, a major remodel, the Thomas Fire and a long-term closure that started in March 2020. And yet, under her guidance (her interim role has since been made permanent, with her official title now the Barbara Barnard Smith Executive Director), the museum has thrived. New exhibits, community events, lectures and more all filled its dance card week after week, month after month. Even during our collective COVID pause, it has continued to bring cultural content online. There’s always something new at venturamuseum.org, and that is a direct result of the work put in by Brokaw and her team.

Last year, the Ventura County Reporter intended to run an interview with Brokaw in March as part of our Women’s History Month coverage, which got cut short by the pandemic. For March 2021, we touched base with her again, and gave her the opportunity to share with us her thoughts on arts in the community, the future of the Museum of Ventura County, how it managed during the pandemic and more.

VCR: You come from a big ag family, but you studied art history at Harvard. Was art something you were always passionate about?

Elena Brokaw: I was known as the creative one in my family. When I was 9 or 10, I started writing “books” (that were really half-written stories that were about eight pages long) and loved acting and singing. Visual art was something that I discovered in high school when I took an art history course, and I was lucky enough to get to continue in college. I loved the challenge of writing intellectually about an art form that is, at its core, the antithesis of logic. I have never gotten it right, but I love trying.

Your career appears to have been about bringing arts into the community – Reno, Minneapolis, locally. What made you choose this line of work?

When I graduated from college, the expected next step for me would have been to keep going to school and end up either teaching art history or working at a museum. I did not want to go either of those routes because I didn’t want to be talking only to people who already knew they were interested in art. I lucked into the local arts agency field after I graduated — a line of work that I didn’t even know existed. When I worked at Ventura’s Cultural Affairs Division, I discovered public art, which is about bringing culture and art into everyone’s space. It’s about plunking something down in front of people that is unexpected and jolts people out of their routines. Public art at its best makes us newly aware of our space and place. So that is what my professional interests started to center on: bringing the arts into the public sphere, and helping communities find their own uniqueness through culture.

How did you get involved with the American Film Institute? What were your responsibilities there?

In college, my focus on 19th- and 20th-century American art led me to a lot of film courses. I loved — and still love — movies (or as they called it in college, “the cinematic art form”). Some of the most well-known director auteurs from the ’60s and ’70s — like David Lynch and Terrence Malick — graduated from AFI and when they had an opening in their alumni relations department I jumped at the chance to meet some of my heroes and heroines.

When did you return to Ventura County?

2003.

Can you tell us a little bit about what it was like working in Ventura’s community services and parks and rec departments?

I was lucky enough to get to initiate a lot of projects at the city, including the creation of the Parks, Recreation and Community Partnerships Department in 2010. That department was borne out of the budget reductions that came along with the recession: We took five different programs and created a whole new department that focused on creating public/private partnerships to achieve goals that neither the public nor private sector could accomplish on their own.

How were you tapped as interim director for the Museum of Ventura County?

I left the city to focus on consulting — working in short term projects with government, non-profit, and business agencies to help articulate and achieve their goals. The museum’s executive director had just stepped down and so I agreed to serve as the interim director for six months — and then I never left.

Under your leadership, the museum seemed to come back from the brink. It secured public funding, underwent a significant revamp in 2017 and began offering more new exhibits and events. Even during the 2020 closures, there’s been a lot of online content. How were you able to accomplish these things?

I think the very real danger that the museum might close opened a lot of people’s eyes and made us realize both how important the museum is to us as individuals and to us as a region, and also that there wasn’t “someone else” who was going to swoop in and take care of the problem. I think what I have brought to the museum is a passion and a drive to make the museum the best that it can possibly be and a vision for how we can get there. When I look back at the last four years, it’s almost like the museum got a new battery — and what that battery is, is a whole bunch of people who are all revved up and motivated to bring their dreams and goals to life. The museum is like an idea factory where the ideas can actually come to life. We have so many meetings where one person says “wouldn’t it be great if we did x,” and then two weeks later x is happening, but way better than the person who had the idea thought it could be, because a whole bunch of other people have brought their own ideas to the initial concept. It is a thrilling place to be.

I know one long-term goal was to catalog the museum’s vast holdings. How is that going?

That project is very difficult, very exciting, will take a very very long time, and is going great! The county got us off to a great start. In our funding contract, they included funds specifically for the collections, granted us the use of a county building to stage our efforts, and required us to empty out our storage spaces. The county also helped foster a partnership with Cal State Channel Islands which provided tools and resources to start digitizing the collection. The project is directed by Research Library and Archives Director Deya Terrafranca and her team, with oversight and policy direction provided by a lot of volunteers who are members of the museum’s accessions, fine arts and farm implements committees.

What have been the biggest challenges as you right the ship?

We have a reinvention plan with six pillars which guides our long-term and everyday decision-making. That plan is formulated specifically to address issues that plague our museum and many other museums across the country. I would say that our greatest challenge is making everyone feel that the museum is relevant. Most people in our country today walk by museums without even noticing that they are there. Our goal is to make our museum a place that everyone knows about, that everyone can see themselves in, and that helps all of us make sense of who we are and our place in the world.

When museums etc. were required to shut down in March 2020, how did that impact the museum?

Well, it fundamentally changed everything that we do, and how we do it. We had just opened one show the week before the shutdown, and were ready to open two more the Saturday after we closed. And, we were planning a huge number of exhibits and events throughout the year. At first, because our mindset was so fixed on what we offered to the public on our campuses, we thought that we would essentially go dormant until the shutdown lifted. But less than one week later, we started publishing historical articles, creating online games, developing virtual learning modules for kids and families — and we have never stopped.

How challenging was it to pivot to a virtual museum experience?

I think the most difficult thing about the pivot was accepting that we would need to do it: that the shutdown was not a short-term situation, that our lives would be lived differently for a long time. Because the team that works at the museum is so tremendously talented, creative and dedicated, once that reality had sunk in, they immediately figured out both how to provide programs and content for people at home, and what people wanted and needed. And the response has been phenomenal. We actually have gained many more distant members and supporters because now everything we do is available online.

I know some organizations used the downtime to remodel, make improvements, etc. Did the museum have similar projects?

Both of our sites are homes to older buildings, so we have been addressing some deferred maintenance in both campuses. We also have been working on some exciting new improvements in the gardens and the galleries, which we cannot wait to unveil!

Have you rethought anything about how the museum operates or the resources it offers in light of the pandemic and similar disasters?

I don’t think the museum will ever go back to just the way it was doing business before the pandemic. The response to the online and virtual programs has been so positive that we don’t ever plan to stop developing online content. Essentially, we are thinking of our website as our “third campus” — we produce exhibits, tours and events in Ventura, in Santa Paula and now online.

Does the museum have a target date for reopening?

We have two target dates. We are hoping to open the gardens, with renovations, art installations and kids activities by June 1, 2021. We will have free admission for all of our garden programs. For the internal galleries, where air flow is limited, we hope to be able to open in July 2021.

What positive things are on the horizon for the museum?

So many! I mean, how many pages is your paper? We are planning through 2025. We want each program at the museum to be entertaining and educational, and are developing speakers series to accompany each exhibit . . . We are expanding the Burroughs Children’s Garden in back of the Ventura Museum with more interactive kids’ activities. Through our partnership with the city of Ventura, we’ve been able to keep the Albinger Archeological Museum open all year round, and are planning new exhibits on the grounds. We have installed satellite exhibits in other cities in the county and are planning more partnerships to increase those. The Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula has a new garden, in partnership with the UC Hansen Agricultural Center and Master Gardeners. This is only the tip of the iceberg.

What place do you want the Museum of Ventura County to occupy in this community?

Our goal for the museum is that it become the entertainment and cultural center for our county. We want people to think of the museum as a place they can go to have a meaningful experience by themselves, with their families, with friends. We want the museum to be the place to go not to be educated, not to “better yourself” — we want the museum to be a place where people can express themselves and learn more about their place in the community and the world through that expression.

When you think about arts in the Ventura County community, what do you envision for the future?

I would like Ventura County to be a place where artists go to be inspired. I would like our county to be a place that fosters talent and supports emerging artists. I believe that our geography and climate provide a magnetic allure for artists, who for centuries have gravitated toward coastal cities like ours. I have always believed that our county can and should be an arts destination. I would love to see our region recognized as a place to go to buy art, to visit museums, to go to festivals, to attend theatre, or just to have a unique and moving experience.

What do you think would need to happen for those best case scenarios to come true?

I think the arts — by which I mean cultural organizations, artists and arts supporters — need to get a seat at the table, either by being invited in or by making themselves indispensable. By a seat at the table, I mean being included in discussions about community-wide issues and initiatives, and helping to identify solutions. The arts sector can be a powerful ally in helping non-arts partners — like hospitals, businesses, community groups — achieve their goals. I believe that we are all better when we get out of our silos and work together.

Where do you see the museum in five years? Ten years?

The plans for the museum have transitioned in the last two years from a laser focus on sustainability to ensuring our relevance for generations to come. We see only good things for this museum. Our goal is to make the Museum of Ventura County the best small history and art museum in the United States. And we know we can get there, with lots of hard work (and a little luck wouldn’t hurt either!).

Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.